Nevada State

Lombardo talks election safety, Sisolak admits security concerns forced him to miss parade

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When Gov. Steve Sisolak missed the Carson City "Nevada Day" parade on Saturday, Republicans jumped on the opportunity to criticize him. On Twitter, Team Lombardo, an account associated with Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s campaign, wrote, "Steve Sisolak didn’t show up to Carson City today just like he’s failed to show up for Nevadans for the past four years."
November is Alzheimer's and Caregivers' Awareness Month

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — News 3 is working with the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health to raise awareness and educate Southern Nevadans. Research shows a brain-healthy lifestyle can decrease your chances of developing Alzheimer's by 40%. Certain groups are disproportionately affected. Women make up two-thirds of all cases. Those in minority groups, like African-Americans, are twice as likely to develop the brain disorder. Research is underway to determine why these disparities exist.
Frank Sinatra Drive, Russel Road loop full closure begins Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Frank Sinatra Drive and Russel Road loop will be closed in both directions next week. Drivers can expect road closures approaching as the county replaces worn pavement and installs Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) conduit for coordination of traffic signal timing. The loop will be...
Police: Multiple puppies stolen from pet stores across Spring Valley

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Spring Valley Command is asking for the public's help recovering multiple puppies stolen from Spring Valley pet stores. According to police, the first robbery occurred on Monday, October 24, and the second on Tuesday, November 1, during the early...
