Could Nevada elect a split ticket? Growing nonpartisan group makes it a possibility
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — As the 2022 midterm election approaches, so does the possibility that Nevada voters could elect a split ticket — a U.S. Senator from one party and a governor from another. How likely is a split ticket election? And is it...
Lombardo talks election safety, Sisolak admits security concerns forced him to miss parade
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When Gov. Steve Sisolak missed the Carson City "Nevada Day" parade on Saturday, Republicans jumped on the opportunity to criticize him. On Twitter, Team Lombardo, an account associated with Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s campaign, wrote, "Steve Sisolak didn’t show up to Carson City today just like he’s failed to show up for Nevadans for the past four years."
Ex-NDOC chief says he was told to lie about inmate escape; gov's office says he wants $1M
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The former director of the state's prisons alleges he was instructed to falsify details of an inmate's escape, while the Nevada governor's office says he demanded $1 million over his forced resignation earlier this week or would go to the press. Daniels gave an in-person...
November is Alzheimer's and Caregivers' Awareness Month
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — News 3 is working with the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health to raise awareness and educate Southern Nevadans. Research shows a brain-healthy lifestyle can decrease your chances of developing Alzheimer's by 40%. Certain groups are disproportionately affected. Women make up two-thirds of all cases. Those in minority groups, like African-Americans, are twice as likely to develop the brain disorder. Research is underway to determine why these disparities exist.
Lake Mead's fish hatchery building new water supply line to reopen 2024
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The fish hatchery at Lake Mead is getting back up on its feet, or fins, after being shut down by declining water levels. The hatchery has devoted the last 15 years to birthing and raising endangered native fish to a survivable size. The lake water...
Frank Sinatra Drive, Russel Road loop full closure begins Sunday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Frank Sinatra Drive and Russel Road loop will be closed in both directions next week. Drivers can expect road closures approaching as the county replaces worn pavement and installs Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) conduit for coordination of traffic signal timing. The loop will be...
Police: Multiple puppies stolen from pet stores across Spring Valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Spring Valley Command is asking for the public's help recovering multiple puppies stolen from Spring Valley pet stores. According to police, the first robbery occurred on Monday, October 24, and the second on Tuesday, November 1, during the early...
