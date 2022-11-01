LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — News 3 is working with the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health to raise awareness and educate Southern Nevadans. Research shows a brain-healthy lifestyle can decrease your chances of developing Alzheimer's by 40%. Certain groups are disproportionately affected. Women make up two-thirds of all cases. Those in minority groups, like African-Americans, are twice as likely to develop the brain disorder. Research is underway to determine why these disparities exist.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO