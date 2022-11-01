ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NY

How to know if you’re eligible for HEAP this winter

By Jay Petrequin
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wp4Fn_0iubmReL00

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – This winter is set to be cold – and expensive. Tuesday marked the start of the application period for New York’s Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), and Warren County wants residents to know exactly whether they can get help for what is expected to be a costly winter for heating.

“HEAP is a valuable program to make sure our residents stay warm during winter and many people may not be aware that they qualify,” said Warren County Department of Social Services Commission Chris Hanchett. “Please visit the New York State HEAP website or call us to determine if you meet income eligibility guidelines to get help for your heating costs.”

Unsure if you qualify? Warren County can be reached by phone at (518) 761-6338 to help county residents with HEAP applications. HEAP benefits and guidelines are based on household size and maximum monthly income. Applications can be filled out online , but the county – and others around New York – offer help to those who want to reach out and work with someone regarding their specific situation.

Here are the maximum monthly incomes that a home can have to still be eligible:

  • One-person household
    • $2,852
  • Two-person household
    • $3,730
  • Three-person household
    • $4,608
  • Four-person household
    • $5,485
  • Five-person household
    • $6,363
  • Six-person household
    • $7,241
  • Seven-person household
    • $7,405
  • Eight-person household
    • $7,570
  • Nine-person household
    • $7,734
  • 10-person household
    • $7,899
  • 11-person household
    • $8,064
  • 12-person household
    • $8,228
  • 13-person household
    • $8,778

For households greater than 13 people, add $590 per person.

Applications are open to those who heat using a variety of methods, including electricity, natural gas, oil, coal, propane, wood, wood pellets, kerosene and corn. This winter, heating fuel prices are expected to rise as much as 30%.

Further benefit programs for those in need of HEAP assistance can be found through the New York State website .

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

