Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals: Official Deals Revealed
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. With Black Friday 2022 just a few weeks away, Nintendo has unveiled its slate of official deals that fans can expect to find at major retailers and on the Switch eShop. Surprise! The Nintendo Switch holiday bundle will be making an appearance for the fourth straight year. The bundle will be complemented by deals on some popular Nintendo Switch exclusives. Let's take a look at Nintendo's official Black Friday Switch deals as well as other great deals for Nintendo Switch available now.
Snag A Free Steam Game At Fanatical Right Now
There's no shortage of video games about jobs, and if you've ever wondered what it would be like to run your very own internet cafe, then you can do so right now without having to worry about raising any capital to kickstart your oddly specific dream. As part of its 10th Birthday Bash celebrations, Fanatical is offering a copy of Internet Cafe Simulator on PC via Steam, for the low price of absolutely nothing.
Grab Bayonetta 3 And This Collector's Box At A Discount
Bayonetta 3 has emerged as one of the must-have games on the Nintendo Switch this year, and if you're looking to grab a copy with a few bonus items at a reduced price, you're in luck. Over at GameStop, a new deal on Bayonetta 3 and a Funko box full of collectible toys is available now.
Early Black Friday Deal: Lego Super Mario Sets Get Big Discounts
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. A ton of Lego Super Mario sets are on sale in the weeks leading up to Black Friday 2022. This includes both the Starter Sets and a boatload of expansions, giving you an easy way to pick up the popular (and expensive) Lego kits at some of the best prices of 2022.
Best Buy Early Black Friday Sale Adds More Great Deals
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Black Friday is just a few weeks away, but Best Buy is getting a jump-start on the action with some early discounts. Head over to the retailer today and you'll find a slew of impressive early Black Friday deals--including steep price cuts on TVs, laptops, smart home gadgets, and more. New products are now available in the catalog, so if you haven't perused its listings lately, be sure to take a few minutes to check out the updates.
Best Nintendo Gift Ideas For 2022: New Switch Games, Merch, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. There is no shortage of great gifts to buy the Nintendo fan in your life this holiday. From games and accessories to clothing and collectibles, you have plenty to choose from. To help you make your purchasing decisions for loved ones and friends this holiday, we've put together a Nintendo Switch gift guide. We're confident that you'll find something here that will be of interest, and we've mostly stuck with recommendations that won't break the bank either.
All 50 New Games Arriving In The Nintendo Switch eShop This Week
Over 50 games are arriving in the Nintendo Switch eShop this week. Sonic Frontiers and Harvestella are the headliners, and Switch ports of It Takes Two and Sifu are also heading to the eShop. Sonic Frontiers is an open-world game where Sonic gets to explore the Starfell Islands and zoom...
Ubisoft Games Could Be Returning To Steam
It looks like Ubisoft's games could be coming back to the Steam platform after several years of being off of it. One such game could be Assassin's Creed Valhalla. A Github user by the name of YoobieRe discovered that the source code for the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ubisoft Connect page has been recently updated and now contains the word "Steam." Specifically, it reads, "Internal Dev/QC - Assassin's Creed Valhalla [STEAM]."
PSVR 2 Is More Expensive Than A PS5
PSVR 2 gets a massive price tag, Modern Warfare 2 runs into more issues, and It Takes Two developer teases the team’s next game. All this on today’s GameSpot News. Sony has revealed the launch date and price of the upcoming PSVR 2. The good news is the device is releasing very soon. The bad news is that it will cost you more than a PS5.
Sony Reveals A Bunch Of New PSVR 2 Games
PlayStation VR 2 has an official launch date and price, but that's not all. Sony has lifted the lid on 11 games that'll be available for the virtual reality hardware when it releases on February 22, 2023, and the list includes a brand-new Dark Pictures experience, roguelike action, and plenty more.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Is Free With Xbox Series S For A Limited Time
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has emerged as one of the hottest games of the year, and if you're looking to join that action and the current generation of gaming, then get ready for some good news. Over on Target, purchasing an Xbox Series S console will add a free digital copy of Modern Warfare II. Since the game costs $70 on its own, you're essentially getting the Xbox Series S for only $230. That's quite the deal.
Collectible And Toy Gift Ideas For Gamers In 2022
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. In the past, getting your hands on unique and hot collectibles usually meant a trip to a specialist store, but these days, you can easily find some great items at a number of big retail chains. There's no shortage of merchandise for video games, comic books, and movies, and if you're looking to acquire something along those lines for someone on in your life, you can check out GameSpot's recommendations below for quality gifts that are surprisingly affordable. All of the products showcased in this roundup are available at GameStop, so you can buy them online or at your local store if they are in stock.
A "Notable" Number Of Destiny 2 PS5 Players Are Still Using The PS4 Version
Like several other games of the PS4 and Xbox One era, Destiny 2 received a new-gen console update shortly after the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S systems launched. The upgrades were pretty substantial, but on PS5, many players have still been playing the PS4 edition of Destiny 2. Bungie has...
GTA Online Is All About Heists This Month
Heists are one of the best parts of GTA Online, and Rockstar is going all-in on them in November. This week's GTA Online update adds the Heists Event, which gives players special rewards and bonuses for playing the game's handful of heists. Players can earn 2X GTA$ and RP on...
Review Roundup For God Of War Ragnarok
God of War Ragnarok is easily one of the biggest game releases of the year, and ahead of its arrival on store shelves next week, reviews have gone live for the PlayStation exclusive. Unsurprisingly, God of War Ragnarok is being hailed as a blockbuster hit to end the year with, an action-packed experience that deftly weaves satisfying combat with plenty of charm and heart.
EA Discusses New Marvel Games Deal, Says It's "Incredibly Important" To Growing Userbase
Electronic Arts and Marvel recently signed a big new deal covering three games, including an Iron Man title and two others. EA COO Laura Miele has discussed the agreement, saying that working on a licensed IP should help expand EA's ambition to reach new players and grow its userbase. Speaking...
Epic Games Sold Gears Of War Because It "Didn't Know What To Do," According To Cliff Bleszinski
Cliff Bleszinkski, lead designer on the first three Gears of War games, said he believes the eventual sale of the series to Microsoft came as a result of developer Epic Games "not knowing what to do with the future of the franchise." Speaking with IGN and promoting his new memoir,...
PSVR 2: Released Date, Specs, Features, Games, And Everything We Know So Far
After revealing PlayStation VR 2 back in 2021, Sony has followed up with that announcement with a release date, price, and a look at the day-one games that will launch for the virtual reality hardware. The good news, is that you won't have long to wait for PSVR 2, but the bad news is that this VR gear won't be cheap.
Call Of Duty: MW2 Family Sharing Disabled On Steam, And Players Aren't Happy
Family sharing for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Steam has been disabled a few days after the game launched. According to a report from Kotaku, Modern Warfare 2 released on October 28 with this feature enabled. A listing on SteamDB stats the feature was turned off on Halloween, preventing some players who had access to the game from playing further.
Apparent Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Easter Egg Hints At Potential Warzone 2.0 Map
We've known that Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will launch in mid-November for a while now, following hot on the heels of Modern Warfare 2's success. However, it seems that the single-player campaign of Modern Warfare 2 contained an Easter egg that may hint at the future of the series' free-to-play battle royale game.
