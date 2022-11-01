Read full article on original website
Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
WATCH: Steven Sarbia tosses snowball at his photographer, immediately regrets it
Some parts of the state could get four to eight inches of snow throughout the day Thursday. Find a home in the most affordable neighborhoods in the Valley. The average interest rate on a 30-year mortgage is above 7% after another hike, but that doesn't mean prospective home buyers are out of affordable options.
Snow falls across parts of Arizona causing delays and accidents
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for a storm that’s already bringing cooler temperatures across the state and now snow in the High Country. Snow began falling in parts of Arizona Thursday morning, including Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside, and areas further north,...
Earthquake reported at Arizona - New Mexico border
PHOENIX - A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported at the border between Arizona and New Mexico Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The small quake happened just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 1 on the New Mexico side of the border, around 6 miles southwest of Franklin, Arizona.
Extra lanes are coming to Interstate 17: With a new flex lane, you’ll have to keep your eyes open – Bill Williams
When Arizona was a territory you could get a ride from Prescott to Phoenix on the Concord Stagecoach, replete with robberies by the highwaymen, right down the same path you take now. Interstate 17 was a stage coach trail before it was an Arizona federal highway; and the Black Canyon Freeway, started in 1956, wasn’t finished in northern Arizona until 1978, when the final stretch near Montezuma Castle opened to traffic near Camp Verde.
Alleged fake utility worker arrested for string of burglaries at Phoenix homes
Just a week until election day, Kari Lake, the GOP candidate for running to become the next AZ Governor, lays out her plan for Arizona if she wins the election. Mesa officials recommended that there be limits on the number of drive-thru’s, including no more than two drive-thru’s can be located next to one another.
Cold winter-like storm pelting Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s here. The first winter-type storm of the season is spinning through Arizona. The result has been much cooler temperatures, clouds, winds, rain in the deserts and mountain snow. A winter weather advisory continues for the Flagstaff area until 11 pm Thursday. The winter weather advisory extends into Friday morning at 5 am for the White Mountains. And although the switchover to snow occurred much later than expected, resulting in more rain than snow in some areas, we still could see up to 6″ of snow overnight in the highest elevations of the state. The headline: the snow is finished yet.
17-car crash shuts down I-40 in northern Arizona for some time
COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. - Three people were hospitalized following a crash involving 17 vehicles that shut down Interstate 40 in northern Arizona on November 3. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says weather was a factor in the crash when a car spun out in the westbound lanes and hit a guardrail before it struck at least two other vehicles, setting off a chain reaction collision.
Arizona's Most Dangerous Highways
Some highways in Arizona are notoriously dangerous. I-10 between Blythe, California, and Quartzsite, Arizona.By Chevy111 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia. Be aware of the highways in Arizona that are the most dangerous. The number of accidents and fatalities determines these. This article will look at Arizona's most dangerous highways based on our research.
ICE: Man accused of breaking into Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign office had expired student visa
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The man accused of breaking into gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs’ Phoenix campaign office had his legal status in the country run out, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is looking for him, officials said on Wednesday. According to ICE, Daniel Mota hasn’t maintained his status as a registered student, and ICE’s fugitive operations team is trying to find him. He is from Portugal and came to the U.S. in 2018. ICE said it found out about Mota’s violations after he was arrested on Thursday. He was released on his own recognizance after being booked into jail.
Surprise Squad gifts $5K to Arizona mother, domestic violence survivor
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Crystal is a single mom raising her four children in the Valley. They live in a trailer, and despite her daily challenges, she’s never lost the sense of optimism that better things lie ahead. Her upbeat attitude is part of the reasons two different friends nominated her for a visit from Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad. Crystal answered the door, and when she saw 3TV’s Tess Rafols and the Surprise Squad crew standing there, she burst into tears.
Feeling like winter in the Phoenix area; First Alert WX Day issued for Thursday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A strong winter storm is bearing down on the state tonight as we will see wind speeds pick up and chances of rain increase here in the Valley. The two main things we will see from this storm are gusty winds and much cooler temperatures. A 20-degree drop is also expected for some Valley locations. Highs Thursday and Friday will drop from the low 80′s to the low 60′s. Overnight lows on Thursday and Friday nights are dropping into the mid 40′s in the urban areas to upper 30′s in the Valley cold spots.
9 lottery players won big after buying tickets in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — No one matched all the numbers for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing to claim the $1.2 billion jackpot but that doesn’t mean there weren’t big lottery winners who got tickets in Arizona. At least nine people won major lottery prizes after they bought their tickets in the Grand Canyon State. One winner scored the $1 million Powerball prize, while seven others won the $50,000 prize. There was also a Fantasy 5 winner who hit the $360,000 jackpot.
Phoenix-area man fighting to increase awareness for Alzheimer's after losing father
State Sen. Nancy Barto is calling for more oversight after three employees were assaulted at Arizona State Hospital. Arizona doctor reacts to news after Planned Parenthood resumes abortion services. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:56 PM MST. |. Medical professionals, like Valley OBGYN Dr. Greg Marchand, say this is a...
ADOT Says "Know Snow" When Driving to Northern Arizona On Thursday
ADOT - Know Snow. The National Weather Service is predicting snow in Flagstaff tonight and on Thursday. The Arizona Dept. of Transportation just put out a a press release that said Arizona drivers should "Know Snow" before driving north.
Man accused of posing as utility worker in string of burglaries at Phoenix homes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A New Jersey man is accused of pretending to be a utility worker before going inside Phoenix residents’ homes and stealing their personal items. Police say 29-year-old Anthony Miguel was arrested for the string of burglaries on Sunday afternoon. Arizona’s Family previously reported a story about a thief, who investigators later identified as Miguel, who was posing as a utility worker checking for water contamination. Yoshiko Buckmaster was among those who had sentimental items reportedly stolen by Miguel. The widow says Miguel was wearing a badge, posing as an employee with Arizona Water Services before he snuck into her bedroom and stole jewelry given to her by her late husband. Family members confirmed with Arizona’s Family on Tuesday that Miguel was the one that went into Buckmaster’s home.
Navajo voters in one Arizona County see their ballots rejected more frequently. Here’s what would fix that.
On the day of the August primary election, Kee Allen Begay Jr. was at a polling place on the Navajo Nation when he overheard voters talking about how they had gone to the wrong polling place. Begay said the voters were told that they had to vote at a different location 20 or so miles […] The post Navajo voters in one Arizona County see their ballots rejected more frequently. Here’s what would fix that. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Powerball jackpot to break world record at $1.6 billion, next drawing Saturday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- What may seem like unthinkable odds to win the lottery actually aren’t. “The odds of winning a jackpot are pretty low, 292.2 million. It’s not out of the realm of possibility because people do win,” said John Gilliland of the Arizona Lottery.
First Alert Weather Day: Winter storm arrives in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s a First Alert Weather Day as a winter-like storm moves into the state, bringing with it cold temperatures, rain and snow. Temperatures this morning are in the 50s and 60s in the Valley and will likely hold steady in the low 60s throughout the day before dropping after sunset. Look for a high of just 63 degrees today, which is 20 degrees below normal for this time of year.
