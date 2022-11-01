Read full article on original website
Colorado voters will decide whether all public school students get a free lunch
During most of the pandemic, in every public school cafeteria throughout the country, every kid could get a free lunch, not just those from the poorest homes. Everyone. The program that fed 50.6 million U.S. students expired in September, but some states are figuring out ways to extend it. California and Maine have both passed legislation to fund universal free lunch.
WATCH: Biden touts semiconductor technology policy in California amid tight midterm race
CARLSBAD, CALIF. (AP) — President Joe Biden said Friday that his top legislative achievements were due in part to the work of a Southern California congressman locked in a tight reelection race, as the president toured a communications company that was expected to benefit from his push to bolster American semiconductor manufacturing.
In California’s redrawn 47th district, the House race is a toss-up
Lorna Baldwin is an Emmy and Peabody award winning producer at the PBS NewsHour. In her two decades at the NewsHour, Baldwin has crisscrossed the US reporting on issues ranging from the water crisis in Flint, Michigan to tsunami preparedness in the Pacific Northwest to the politics of poverty on the campaign trail in North Carolina. Farther afield, Baldwin reported on the problem of sea turtle nest poaching in Costa Rica, the distinctive architecture of Rotterdam, the Netherlands and world renowned landscape artist, Piet Oudolf.
After a year of extreme floods and severe drought, what is Missouri doing about climate change?
ST. LOUIS– Josh Payne counts back six generations and beyond when he thinks about how long his family have been farmers. But after years of unpredictable weather, including droughts, record-breaking rainfall and flooding in the Show Me State, he’s had to adapt his approach to cultivating the land to accommodate the changing climate.
WATCH: Biden speaks at Democratic Party rally in New Mexico ahead of midterm elections
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — President Joe Biden took off on a personal final-days campaign sprint Thursday that reflects the Democrats’ major concerns before next week’s midterm elections, appealing to New Mexico voters to defeat “reckless and irresponsible” Republicans and reelect Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
How a historic endorsement from Oklahoma’s 5 largest tribes could affect the governor’s race
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Five Tribes of Oklahoma took an unprecedented step last month by endorsing a candidate in the state governor’s race: Democrat Joy Hofmeister, who is challenging Republican incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt. Leaders from the Five Tribes — the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee (Creek), Choctaw, and Seminole...
California tenants rise up, demand rent caps and more protections from city councils
ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — Kim Carlson’s apartment has flooded with human feces multiple times, the plumbing never fixed in the low-income housing complex she calls home in the San Francisco Bay Area suburb of Antioch. Her property manager is verbally abusive and calls her 9-year-old grandson, who has...
Newsom pauses $1 billion in homelessness spending, demands strategy plans from local officials
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s plans to reduce the nation’s largest homeless population aren’t good enough, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday, prompting him to halt $1 billion in state spending for local governments as he seeks to reset the state’s strategy ahead of his expected second term in office.
With ballots in Arabic, how one community is ‘voting with dignity’ in Michigan
Three days before the inauguration of President Trump, Nada Al-Hanooti’s mother, who was born in a Syrian refugee camp and speaks very little English, was able to take and pass the U.S. citizenship test. Although she was able to naturalize in Arabic, when it came time for her to vote for the first time, she needed to bring her daughter with her to translate her ballot.
WATCH: Biden criticizes Florida Sen. Rubio for opposing prescription drug price caps
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden tore into Republican proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare on Tuesday, campaigning hard for Democrats in Florida one week before Election Day. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. In a final-week push,...
In Louisiana, Democrats seize on abortion to motivate voters
NEW ORLEANS – As early voting began in Louisiana last week, Taetrece Harrison and her mother waited for the polls to open. Most of the people in line with them were women. Harrison and her mother were both galvanized by this summer’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, which triggered Louisiana’s near-total ban on abortion. More than 363,000 votes have been cast during the early voting period, which ended November 1.
WATCH: Biden joins Democratic candidates Val Demings and Charlie Crist at event in Florida
President Joe Biden attended a fundraiser Tuesday for Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and a rally for the state’s Democratic Party, including Senate candidate Val Demings. Watch the event in the player above. The visit to Florida, where Democrats are trailing in both the Senate and the gubernatorial races,...
2 alleged Boogaloo Boys members arrested in Michigan and Ohio
DETROIT (AP) — The FBI has arrested two alleged members of the far-right anti-government group the Boogaloo Boys, with authorities increasingly concerned about the potential for violence in the leadup to next week’s midterm elections. Timothy Teagan appeared Wednesday in federal court in Detroit on charges of being...
Proposed amendment could remove Jim Crow-era language in Alabama Constitution
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — The Alabama Constitution, approved in 1901 to entrench white supremacy, still has language regarding segregated schools, poll taxes and bans on interracial marriage. But a seismic change could be in store. Alabama voters on Nov. 8 will decide whether to ratify a new constitution that...
Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook conspiracy trial moves to punitive damages phase
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Infowars host Alex Jones faces the possibility of having more steep penalties heaped onto the vast amount he already owes for spreading conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, as the punitive damages phase began Friday in a lawsuit filed by the victims’ families.
New Jersey police officer not charged in 2020 shooting
ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — A grand jury has declined to bring criminal charges against a New Jersey police officer who fatally shot a knife-wielding man during a standoff at the Jersey Shore in 2020. The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office said late Tuesday that the actions of Asbury...
Train derailment, acid leak prompts evacuations in Louisiana
PAULINA, La. (AP) — The derailment of six train cars and a subsequent acid leak prompted road closures and evacuations Wednesday in a Louisiana community, officials said. No injuries were reported in the derailment in the community of Paulina in St. James Parish, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of New Orleans. St. James officials told area news outlets that about 150 people were evacuated. A shelter was opened at a seniors’ center in nearby Lutcher.
Aaron Carter, singer and rapper, dies at 34 in California
LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death. They did not provide any...
