Rep. Katie Porter, a Democratic star who's charmed fans with her whiteboards in hearings, could lose her California seat next week

Rep. Katie Porter, a California Democrat. Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images

Democratic Rep. Katie Porter of California could be in danger of losing her House seat as the race has shifted in the GOP's direction, according to a nonpartisan political forecaster.

The Cook Political Report on Tuesday released a new analysis that moved California's 47th congressional district from a "lean Democratic" rating to a "toss-up," showing signs that Porter might not cruise to reelection.

Porter, a progressive Democrat seeking a third term, has become a breakout star within her party in recent years, attracting widespread support. She's often gone viral on social media for using a whiteboard during committee hearings to grill witnesses on a variety of issues, from healthcare to COVID-19 to jobs.

Porter currently represents the 45th congressional district, a longtime Republican stronghold that she flipped blue in 2018. The area was redistricted after the 2020 cycle to the 47th congressional district, which covers a large swath of Orange County, an affluent area that includes Irvine, where Porter resides, along with the coastal cities of Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach, and Newport Beach.

—Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 1, 2022

Porter is competing against Republican Scott Baugh, an attorney who previously served in the California state assembly and chaired the Orange County Republican Party for over a decade.

Several pollsters have predicted that Republicans are likely to win the House. Though the party only needs a net gain of five seats to take back control, there is potential to hold a stronger majority, and Porter's district appears to be in play.