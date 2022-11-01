ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Rep. Katie Porter, a Democratic star who's charmed fans with her whiteboards in hearings, could lose her California seat next week

By Oma Seddiq
Business Insider
 3 days ago
Rep. Katie Porter, a California Democrat. Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images

Democratic Rep. Katie Porter of California could be in danger of losing her House seat as the race has shifted in the GOP's direction, according to a nonpartisan political forecaster.

The Cook Political Report on Tuesday released a new analysis that moved California's 47th congressional district from a "lean Democratic" rating to a "toss-up," showing signs that Porter might not cruise to reelection.

Porter, a progressive Democrat seeking a third term, has become a breakout star within her party in recent years, attracting widespread support. She's often gone viral on social media for using a whiteboard during committee hearings to grill witnesses on a variety of issues, from healthcare to COVID-19 to jobs.

Porter currently represents the 45th congressional district, a longtime Republican stronghold that she flipped blue in 2018. The area was redistricted after the 2020 cycle to the 47th congressional district, which covers a large swath of Orange County, an affluent area that includes Irvine, where Porter resides, along with the coastal cities of Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach, and Newport Beach.

Porter is competing against Republican Scott Baugh, an attorney who previously served in the California state assembly and chaired the Orange County Republican Party for over a decade.

Several pollsters have predicted that Republicans are likely to win the House. Though the party only needs a net gain of five seats to take back control, there is potential to hold a stronger majority, and Porter's district appears to be in play.

Comments / 831

Robert Pane
3d ago

Wow even people in California are fed up with the current administration. Now that's really saying something.

Reply(91)
302
the jetties
3d ago

She's a fighter for all us average "Joe's" she wants to know why oil companies need to be subsidized by our govt. is one good example of govt mis management she has exposed

Reply(40)
129
the jetties
3d ago

It'd be nice if people actually looked at the record of elected officials before voting instead of insisting to vote red or blue

Reply(12)
48
Business Insider

