CBS News

The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Reggie Miller Unhappy News

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Reggie Miller made it clear he's not happy with how the rest of the league has handled his comments.
NESN

Reggie Miller Rips NBA Players For Response To Kyrie Irving

NBA players in the past have admirably come together to speak out against injustices and other wrongdoings. With this history in mind, a Basketball Hall of Famer is disappointed by players going silent in response to Kyrie Irving. Irving recently raised eyebrows when he took to his personal social media...
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Shine My Crown

Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
NBC Sports

As Nets suspend embattled Kyrie, Kerr calls for verbal vigilance

Hate speech and condoning hateful conduct are frighteningly popular nowadays. Say something hateful and it will find a demographic. It will be embraced by millions who are quick to ridicule, or violently attack, those who condemn it. This is the toxicity we get when character flaws of the celebrity class...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Kings coach ‘flabbergasted’ Herro’s game-winning 3-pointer not called travel; NBA says he was right (but Heat still win)

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was too busy celebrating to consider that he might have been out of step with the moment. Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown wasn’t. So while the Heat headed off into the night reveling in the Herro 3-point basket with 2.5 seconds left that gave them Wednesday’s 110-107 victory at FTX Arena, Brown took his complaints to the postgame podium, insisting the teams ...
All Hornets

Hornets Issue Statement on Miles Bridges

After yesterday's report on the legal outcome of the Miles Bridges felony charges, the Charlotte Hornets have issued the following statement.  The Hornets are  playing this one very close to the chest and avoiding putting anything out there other than cookie cutter PR speak. However, ...
CBS News

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

