Read full article on original website
Related
Ernie Johnson Hits the Nail on the Head Regarding the Kyrie Irving Controversy
Johnson’s words stood out as ‘Inside the NBA’ blasted Irving.
Sports World Reacts To The Reggie Miller Unhappy News
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Reggie Miller made it clear he's not happy with how the rest of the league has handled his comments.
Charles Barkley Responds To Klay Thompson Being Upset Over His Comments
Charles Barkley responded to Klay Thompson being upset with him after he said that the Warriors guard isn't the same player anymore.
Reggie Miller Rips NBA Players For Response To Kyrie Irving
NBA players in the past have admirably come together to speak out against injustices and other wrongdoings. With this history in mind, a Basketball Hall of Famer is disappointed by players going silent in response to Kyrie Irving. Irving recently raised eyebrows when he took to his personal social media...
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose
It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
Scottie Pippen Said Dennis Rodman Was A Professional On The Court But Wild And Without Control Off The Court: “Dennis Was Living Two Different Lives."
Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen once shared that Dennis Rodman was living two different lives at the same time.
Boomer: Kyrie Irving 'ripped heart' out of Nets organization, says Steve Nash likely quit because of him
Boomer Esiason says Kyrie Irving has “ripped the heart” out of the Nets organization with his constant headaches, and believes Steve Nash quit to get away from it.
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
Stephen Curry Was Very Frustrated After James Wiseman Set A Bad Screen, And Then Wiseman Didn't Like It When Steph Didn't Give Him The Ball
Stephen Curry and James Wiseman are facing some tension on the court as the Golden State Warriors fell to 4th consecutive loss.
Suns' Monty Williams Speaks on Steve Nash Firing
Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams gave his two cents on Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash being relieved of his duties.
Report: Kevin Durant Frustrated With Ben Simmons
On top of the Kyrie Irving drama, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is reportedly frustrated with Ben Simmons
NBC Sports
As Nets suspend embattled Kyrie, Kerr calls for verbal vigilance
Hate speech and condoning hateful conduct are frighteningly popular nowadays. Say something hateful and it will find a demographic. It will be embraced by millions who are quick to ridicule, or violently attack, those who condemn it. This is the toxicity we get when character flaws of the celebrity class...
Marcus Smart Reacts to Nets’ Possibly Hiring Ime Udoka As Coach
The reigning Defensive Player of the Year did not sound happy.
Lakers News: L.A.’s Bumpy Start Is Exonerating At Least One Ex-Laker
But it's certainly an indictment of a current Laker.
Kings coach ‘flabbergasted’ Herro’s game-winning 3-pointer not called travel; NBA says he was right (but Heat still win)
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was too busy celebrating to consider that he might have been out of step with the moment. Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown wasn’t. So while the Heat headed off into the night reveling in the Herro 3-point basket with 2.5 seconds left that gave them Wednesday’s 110-107 victory at FTX Arena, Brown took his complaints to the postgame podium, insisting the teams ...
The Nets Have Reached a New Low
Nets ownership and the front office keep doubling down on controversy instead of blowing the whole thing up.
Suns: Jae Crowder's Trend of Deleted Tweets Continues
Phoenix Suns PF Jae Crowder has been quite active on Twitter through the entire offseason.
Hornets Issue Statement on Miles Bridges
After yesterday's report on the legal outcome of the Miles Bridges felony charges, the Charlotte Hornets have issued the following statement. The Hornets are playing this one very close to the chest and avoiding putting anything out there other than cookie cutter PR speak. However, ...
CBS News
567K+
Followers
71K+
Post
403M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0