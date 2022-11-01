Related
Virasat Haveli
With South Indian and Indo-Chinese choices on the menu, your spread at West Philly’s Virasat Haveli can be filled with everything from crispy dosas to pan-seared chicken momo dumplings. Like most Indian restaurants in the city, there’s a lengthy vegetarian menu full of perfectly-spiced cubes of cheese cooked in a creamy tomato sauce or chana masala with tender chickpeas in an onion paste. The streamers hanging from the ceiling and rainbow-striped walls make us feel like we’re at the best-smelling New Year’s Eve party of our lives.
Burmese Kitchen
On weeknights when you’d rather fold 100 fitted sheets than pull out a frying pan and cook dinner, the answer is always Burmese Kitchen. It’s easy to walk in and get a table, and Burmese soups, noodles, and meat and seafood entrées are great across the board. Getting the springy garlic noodles loaded with crunchy fried garlic and pork on your table is non-negotiable. The tea leaf salad is just the right amount of funky and spicy. And the tender bone-in chicken coconut curry is an onion-y dream. Sit among the cheery orange walls and umbrellas hanging overhead and know that this spot will save you any time your weekly dose of cooking dread hits.
Tanglad
This counter-service spot in the Castro serves Vietnamese staples like phở, bánh mì, and vermicelli plates. They’re all solid, but you’re here for the incredible garlic noodles. Stir-fried with bok choy, broccoli, and scallions, and finished with parmesan, this dish works just as well as a gateway back to reality after a night out as it does for quick dinners under $20. The egg noodles are thick and chewy, and the ideal vehicle for the mini aquarium’s worth of garlic butter and cheese they’re drenched in. The other good news is you can customize what goes on top, like five-spice chicken or lemongrass beef. Know that the flawless charred BBQ pork is the way to go.
Manayunk Indian Grille
Manayunk Indian Grille is the best Indian restaurant to visit in the neighborhood, with a large menu of excellent pakoras, crispy samosas with mint chutney, and chicken vindaloo. Aside from classic Indian staples, you can also find Himalayan dishes like chicken hakka noodles, honey garlic shrimp, and numerous vegetarian choices when you want something less meat-focused. Start with crowd-pleasers like their tangy cubes of eggplant and aloo papdi chaat, and then head to their murgh malai kebab (chicken marinated in malai, cheese, and spices, then roasted in a clay oven), or saag paneer with spinach and house cottage cheese. And with steaming piles of naan and paratha on the menu, you have plenty of options to soak up every bit of sauce.
Yellow Moto Pizzeria
Taking the place of the old Flour + Water Pizzeria (which is set to reopen in North Beach in winter 2023) is Yellow Moto Pizzeria. Name aside, not much else inside the Mission spot has changed, except for the motorcycle-themed makeover and a new menu of cocktails. You can expect a similar lineup of about 11 red and white pies, each one with a chewy crust you should repeatedly dunk in a side of their creamy house ranch. Pretty standard topping combinations include sausage and smoked mozzarella, and garlic with mushrooms and taleggio—they’re nice and well-balanced, but won’t necessarily be the most exciting pizzas you’ve had all year. What is exciting are the mozzarella sticks, stuffed with gooey cheese that oozes out like molten lava. And just like its predecessor, Yellow Moto Pizzeria is a reliable spot for small group hangs over a few pies—plus ricotta meatballs, and thick soft serve with rainbow sprinkles.
Morea
Between lamb chops stacked into a pyramid and drinks sprinkled with lavender buds, everything at Morea looks almost too good to eat or drink. The American spot hits all the lively, cocktail-heavy, neon-lit neighborhood notes, complete with velvet booths and a backlit bar. It serves two dozen specialty cocktails, mostly made with mezcal and tequila. When it comes to food, they have small plates like chile garlic shrimp, a cheesy pear and fig flatbread, along with larger dishes like lobster rolls, blackened salmon, and linguine pescatore that you can pair with any drink on the menu (we checked).
Ashes Burnnit
Of all the stalls in the Urban Hawker food hall, Ashes Burnnit serves the most social media-friendly food. Think over-the-top smash burgers and omelet sandwiches with colorful sauces slapped on them like they’re Pollock paintings (basically, drunk food). The singa roti john—a delightful monstrosity consisting of curry beef, egg, cheese, and other fixings in a hero-like roll—is melt-in-your-mouth, chopped-cheese delicious. But we wouldn’t operate any heavy machinery after eating it.
Cafe Nhan
The intersection of Passyunk and Snyder is an international restaurant row of sorts. There’s Little Morocco, Little Sicily Pizza, Mediterranean Cafe, and La Llorna Cantina. Lucky for us, there’s also Cafe Nhan, a cozy family-owned restaurant serving up Vietnamese comfort food like beef phở, oxtail phở, and incredibly crispy and delicious chicken wings. But the Bún Bò Huế Đặc Biệt, packed with marinated beef brisket, pigs feet, steamed pork roll and housemade blood cubes is a must-try—a noodle soup unlike any other. The spicy, pungent flavors of star anise, fish sauce, annatto seeds and Sichuan chili is balanced by the strong lemongrass broth. Order a limeade or Thai tea to keep your core temperature down.
Daisy's Dream
Daisy’s Dream is a vendor in the Urban Hawker food hall that specializes in Peranakan cuisine, and they’ve got the best bowl of laksa in Midtown. The sour soup base very obviously contains a lot of shrimp paste, but there’s enough coconut to balance it out. If you want a less involved (aka less liquid) lunch, get the nasi lemak with a side of meatballs to go and pick at the crispy pink hunks of meat and whole school of fried anchovies as you walk through the chaos outside.
Lazeez Indian Cuisine
Bella Vista’s Lazeez Indian Cuisine has excellent plates of chicken, lamb, and beef shanks cooked in creamy gravy or a tangy ginger sauce. They also have kebabs with a great combination of spices, ranging from tandoori shrimp to the savory sweetness of chicken marinated with cream cheese. The white tablecloths and candlelight make it ideal for date night where the golden Patachitra paintings on the wall are almost as good as the food. End your night with the subtly sweet badam kheer and the super rich rice pudding with cardamom, almond, and pistachios and you’ll forget that your date was 20 minutes late.
Ph'east
On the quieter end of The Battery, this small, five-stall East Asian food hall and bar offers everything from bubble tea to ramen. Our favorite vendor in the group is Poke Burri, best known for their bagel-shaped sushi roll, but we almost always get the Super Poke Bowl, which is packed high with spicy tuna, salmon, crab salad, sushi rice, and other toppings. Sometimes the food hall has live music, sometimes it’s just chatty teenage groups spending hours drinking bubble tea so they don’t have to go home; but most often, the food hall becomes the preferred Battery meet-up when your group can’t agree on what they want to eat.
Indian Kitchen Lovash
The menu at South Street’s Indian Kitchen Lovash is long–we’re talking Samuel L. Jackson’s filmography long–so it truly has something for everyone. Bring a group of friends here and pass around lavash wraps packed with ground lamb and bits of green pepper, paneer tikka masala drenched in a mint sauce, or spicy potatoes coated in a tamarind chutney. This casual BYOB is rarely packed, so it can be your go-to for a spur-of-the-moment dinner with fragrant biryani, rich curries, and golden butter chicken drumsticks as big as a toddler’s Fisher-Price baseball bat.
Superica
There’s a lot we like about the Battery’s Superica. For one, the lengthy bar is generally a vibe. Two, the spiked slushie of the day never disappoints. And three, the versatile menu has options for when we’re super hungry (the grilled steak- and double enchilada-plated Tampiqueña) or just feel like snacking (Campechana de Mariscos is what shrimp cocktail dreams to be one day). We’ll just call the chicken Tacos Al Carbon a filling entrée that deliciously falls somewhere in between.
Salsa & Beer
This massive restaurant in North Hollywood is packed pretty much every night of the week—and it’s not difficult to see why. The solid menu is filled with dishes ranging from sizzling fajitas to carnitas tortas, there’s a long list of Mexican beer and margaritas, and those unlimited chips, salsa, and bean dip are always free. But most importantly, Salsa & Beer manages to give off a lively, neighborhood energy that makes a meal here feel more like a block party than dinner.
Ox & Tiger
The proliferation of tasting-menu spots over the last few years has been pretty staggering. Ox & Tiger is one that’ll make you wonder “Why haven’t I gotten here sooner?” Last year, the former pop-up took over a space near Union Square, and it’s been turning out the city’s most exciting six-course dinner ever since. The eight-seat place is intimate and run by a two-person team who prepare, serve, and reveal their personal connection to each dish like they’re your closest friends. Grilled strip loin is topped with peanut sauce and served next to a beautiful panko-crusted fried eggplant. Salmon tataki and a creamy coconut mango sauce arrive alongside a bagoong tare-topped seared green mango. A mashup of Japanese and Filipino flavors, the menu changes often, but the dishes always taste genuinely different and new. There’s really no excuse not to get here.
Pompette
Pompette is an all-day cafe in Bucktown, and it’s one of those cute little restaurants that’ll make you say “what a cute little restaurant” when you sit down. The narrow space is sparsely decorated with a couple of plants and hanging globe lights. The menu is mainly small plates from a team of chefs who worked at tasting menu spots like Alinea, Elske, and Moody Tongue. They have tasty things like crab croquettes sitting on saffron aioli, grilled shrimp with butternut squash, and spaghetti in a mushroom cream sauce. Plus, it’s open for breakfast and brunch. It’s the kind of useful place you go to catch up with friends, and remark to each other afterward “what a cute little restaurant, let's do this again.”
C. Ellet's Steakhouse
If you’re not looking, this upscale steakhouse will blend into the background in the loud, sometimes overstimulating Battery scene. But when they open their walk-up counter for fresh shucked oysters, the red sea of fans in Braves jerseys parts just enough to let you place your order for Rochambeaus and a frozen Old Fashioned. While this to-go counter is a nice service, the upscale venue is worth dining in for cocktails and all the steakhouse favorites—whether for dinner, Happy Hour, or late evenings. But we especially love C. Ellet's weekend jazz brunch, when you can dine on giant pancake stacks and a quality steak benedict over a bass-backed jam session.
Milady's
Milady’s is back. Sort of. The old Milady’s closed in 2014, and it was one of the few divey places in Soho where you could grab a drink without spending a week’s grocery budget. This updated version, run by the folks behind Clover Club and Leyenda, isn’t remotely divey, but it isn’t too stuffy either. Yes, there’s now a host stand (which feels sacrilegious), and the cocktails are almost $20—but the drinks are great, and you can enjoy some cornbread jalapeño poppers alongside your fancy appletini. The room has a long marble bar and a bunch of tables that you can reserve, so try this place for a first date or a catch-up with friends. If you just want to come here to vent to strangers about the demise of the old Milady’s, that works too.
Leo's Mexican Food
One of the oldest Mexican restaurants in the South Bay and a bonafide local institution, the first thing you should know about Leo’s in Lawndale is they’re famous for something called “cheese chips,” which are exactly what they sound like: a plate of tortillas chips underneath a blanket of broiled white cheese, like something you’d make in college at 2am with an empty fridge. But wow, if it doesn’t hit the spot with a tall Cadillac margarita on the rocks. After you’ve polished off your last round of chips and admired the retro faux-abode decor, order the Leo’s excellent chile con carne (red or green), which comes with fluffy rice and creamy refried beans that don’t taste like an afterthought.
JR Crickets
The Original JR Crickets on North Ave. in Midtown is like that one cousin you have—hella loud and a little unkempt, but you two always have a good time. Though some of our starch-collared friends have wanted no part of the place for the past decade, we still love the taste of a good 10-piece Dirty Bird (a wild mix of mild, barbecue, and lemon pepper sauces) and fries after a long, hard night of celebrating. Yeah, the wings are itsy-bitsy and are sometimes fried a little hard, but Crickets is family. You love’em. You hate’em. You douse’em in ranch, and keep it pushin’.
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.
