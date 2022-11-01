Milady’s is back. Sort of. The old Milady’s closed in 2014, and it was one of the few divey places in Soho where you could grab a drink without spending a week’s grocery budget. This updated version, run by the folks behind Clover Club and Leyenda, isn’t remotely divey, but it isn’t too stuffy either. Yes, there’s now a host stand (which feels sacrilegious), and the cocktails are almost $20—but the drinks are great, and you can enjoy some cornbread jalapeño poppers alongside your fancy appletini. The room has a long marble bar and a bunch of tables that you can reserve, so try this place for a first date or a catch-up with friends. If you just want to come here to vent to strangers about the demise of the old Milady’s, that works too.

