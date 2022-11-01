ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

Colorado Mountain College, Eagle County collaborate on new apartments in Edwards

EDWARDS — The “speed of government” is often only slightly faster than geologic time. A new housing project in Edwards moved much more quickly. Eagle County and Colorado Mountain College are collaborating on a two-building apartment complex between Freedom Park and the college campus. The project is under construction now, but college and county officials will hold a Nov. 7 groundbreaking ceremony. The first units should be available late in 2023.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
‘A small portion of justice’ for lives lost’: Summit County creates vision for incoming opioid settlement funds

Last year, it was announced that a $26 billion settlement involving major drug distribution companies, including Johnson & Johnson, would bring over $300 million to Colorado. This settlement money was supposed to address the opioid addiction and overdose crisis, according to the Associated Press. A year later, Summit County commissioners,...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Get Wild: Honoring those who came before us on this land

The Gore Range is a group of mountains that runs north from Interstate 70 along the western edge of Silverthorne into Grand County. The range attracts thousands of visitors annually who seek to step out of the hustle and bustle and into the serenity offered by this special place in our community. While many of us avail ourselves of bounty offered by these mountains, most of us remain blissfully ignorant of the dark history of the range’s namesake: Lord St. George Gore.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Soy sauce spilled all over Interstate 70 Wednesday, adding to Summit’s history of large-scale food spills

A semitractor-trailer spilled soy sauce all over Interstate 70 Wednesday, temporarily closing the eastbound lanes near Frisco at around 1 p.m. Summit Fire & EMS crews were dispatched to the scene, as it was originally thought that the truck was spilling flammable gas or fuel onto the roadway, according to an Instagram post from the department.
FRISCO, CO
Want your photos featured in Summit Daily News? Here’s how.

We know that Summit County is a beautiful place to live and visit. That’s why we accept reader-submitted photos to feature on Page 2 of Summit Daily News — and occasionally on the front page — and to feature on our social media accounts. Professional photographers and...

