Read full article on original website
Related
Summit Daily News
Colorado Mountain College, Eagle County collaborate on new apartments in Edwards
EDWARDS — The “speed of government” is often only slightly faster than geologic time. A new housing project in Edwards moved much more quickly. Eagle County and Colorado Mountain College are collaborating on a two-building apartment complex between Freedom Park and the college campus. The project is under construction now, but college and county officials will hold a Nov. 7 groundbreaking ceremony. The first units should be available late in 2023.
Summit Daily News
Three businesses, some new and some old, provide unique services to Summit County consumers
A well-worn business adage is to find a need and fill it, and Summit County has plenty of entrepreneurs who are engaging in innovative ways to fulfill the needs of locals and visitors alike. Among them are the people behind Biked Goods, Radiant Health & Wellness, and Moving Mountains. Biked...
Summit Daily News
LGBTQ community and allies share the impact of Pride flag removal from Gypsum Recreation Center
GYPSUM — On Wednesday night, nearly 70 individuals — spanning multiple generations, several Eagle County municipalities, and representing the full spectrum of LGBTQ identities and allies — showed up at the Gypsum Recreation Center to discuss the recent removal of the Pride plag from the facility, and its impact to the local LGBTQ community.
Summit Daily News
PHOTOS: Summit High School presents ‘Sally Cotter and the Censored Stone’ Friday through Sunday
It’s time to put on your wizard robes for Summit High School’s latest play, directed by Debbie Whitmore. Called “Sally Cotter and the Censored Stone,” it is a parody of the popular “Harry Potter” franchise. When Sally falls asleep reading those books, she dreams...
Summit Daily News
Summit soccer upsets Cheyenne Mountain in 2nd round; team will host Northridge on Saturday
The Summit High School boys soccer team may have had aspirations of hosting just one playoff game during the 4A state soccer playoffs, but the team will now get the luxury of hosting two. After defeating Mead High School in overtime on Friday, Oct. 28, in Breckenridge, Summit traveled to...
Summit Daily News
Head-on crash near Green Mountain Reservoir ends in hospitalization, serious injury
A person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries following a head-on collision on Colorado Highway 9 near Green Mountain Reservoir Thursday afternoon. The current condition of the individual is unknown at this time. A photograph of the scene depicts what appears to be two pickup trucks that sustained...
Summit Daily News
‘A small portion of justice’ for lives lost’: Summit County creates vision for incoming opioid settlement funds
Last year, it was announced that a $26 billion settlement involving major drug distribution companies, including Johnson & Johnson, would bring over $300 million to Colorado. This settlement money was supposed to address the opioid addiction and overdose crisis, according to the Associated Press. A year later, Summit County commissioners,...
Summit Daily News
A decade later, Summit County marijuana experts reflect on legalization
If there’s one thing folks in the marijuana industry can agree on, it’s that the process Colorado chose when legalizing weed in the early 2010s was well thought out and successful. In a 2012 vote, recreational weed was officially legalized in Colorado. In 2014, sales of the drug...
Summit Daily News
Summit soccer advances to the semifinals after defeating Northridge in overtime thriller
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the name of the student who scored the game-winning goal for the Tigers, as well as the results from the game between Niwot High School and Northfield High School. For the first time in close to 30 years, the Summit boys...
Summit Daily News
Get Wild: Honoring those who came before us on this land
The Gore Range is a group of mountains that runs north from Interstate 70 along the western edge of Silverthorne into Grand County. The range attracts thousands of visitors annually who seek to step out of the hustle and bustle and into the serenity offered by this special place in our community. While many of us avail ourselves of bounty offered by these mountains, most of us remain blissfully ignorant of the dark history of the range’s namesake: Lord St. George Gore.
Summit Daily News
‘It is a powder day’: Loveland Ski Area opens amid snowstorm, making for soft turns and thrilling runs
It may have taken Loveland Ski Area a little longer than anticipated to open up for the 2022-23 ski and ride season, but that did not make the opening day celebration on Thursday, Nov. 3, any less special. With classic rock songs blaring, snow flurries falling and Otis, Loveland Ski...
Summit Daily News
Winter Park forecast calls for 4-8 inches of snow Thursday into Friday as more regional ski areas prepare to open
WINTER PARK — The National Weather Service forecast for Winter Park as of Thursday predicts 4-8 inches of snow will fall in the area Thursday into Friday. Granby is expected to get between 3-6 inches through Thursday night, with a few scattered snow showers earlier in the day on Friday.
Summit Daily News
Soy sauce spilled all over Interstate 70 Wednesday, adding to Summit’s history of large-scale food spills
A semitractor-trailer spilled soy sauce all over Interstate 70 Wednesday, temporarily closing the eastbound lanes near Frisco at around 1 p.m. Summit Fire & EMS crews were dispatched to the scene, as it was originally thought that the truck was spilling flammable gas or fuel onto the roadway, according to an Instagram post from the department.
Summit Daily News
Health insurance open enrollment windows are open; Vail Health announces what plans it accepts
As the year comes to a close, the window for insurance enrollment has opened. Vintage, which is offering Colorado’s State Health Insurance Assistance Program, has open enrollment now until the first week of December, and Vail Health announced which insurance providers it accepts. Vintage works with counselors of the...
Summit Daily News
Want your photos featured in Summit Daily News? Here’s how.
We know that Summit County is a beautiful place to live and visit. That’s why we accept reader-submitted photos to feature on Page 2 of Summit Daily News — and occasionally on the front page — and to feature on our social media accounts. Professional photographers and...
Comments / 0