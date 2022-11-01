ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerrang

Lamb Of God have announced the first-ever Headbangers Boat cruise

Lamb Of God have announced details of their first-ever Headbangers Boat, with festival and music cruise company Sixthman. The metal legends will be setting sail along with Mastodon, Hatebreed, GWAR, Shadows Fall, God Forbid and Fit For An Autopsy for a cruise from Miami to the Bahamas on October 31 – November 4, 2023. Of course the band will also be performing themselves, confirming two unique headline sets including a full run-through of Ashes Of The Wake.
Loudwire

Metallica Memories + The Dream Old-School Setlist from Metal Maria Ferrero

"Metallica would not be who we are or where we are today without Jon Zazula and his wife, Marsha." The band shared those words on social media following the death of Jon Zazula, better known as Jonny Z, earlier this year. It was an especially painful moment for Metallica, and the entire heavy metal world, as they were still grieving the loss of Marsha just a year earlier.
FLORIDA STATE
Loudwire

Here’s What John 5 Sounds Like Playing Motley Crue Songs

Now that John 5 is officially in Motley Crue, the next question is what will it sound like? Luckily, you don't have venture too far to get an idea as John 5 has already rocked out some Motley Crue material in the past. Yes, John 5 is stepping into significant...
Popculture

Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist

Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars to retire due to ‘crippling degenerative disease’

Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars has announced his retirement from touring, citing health issues.The 71-year-old founding member of the Los Angeles heavy metal band will no longer go on tour, although he will remain a member of the four-piece group.In a statement provided to Variety, Mars’s rep wrote: “Mick Mars, co-founder and lead guitarist of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe for the past 41 years, has announced today that due to his ongoing painful struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS), he will no longer be able to tour with the band.“Mick will continue as a member of the band,...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Why Paul Stanley Was ‘Dead Set’ Against Kiss’ ‘Carnival of Souls’

Try as he might, Paul Stanley was unable to break Kiss' trend-chasing ways when it came time to record 1997's Carnival of Souls. "I was dead-set against doing that kind of an album," Stanley said of the heavily grunge-influenced effort in the 2001 book Kiss: Behind the Mask. "I never believed the world needs a second-rate Soundgarden, Metallica or Alice in Chains."
American Songwriter

Paris Jackson Releases Grunge-Bent Single “Just You,” Tours with The Revivalists

Paris Jackson has revealed her new single “just you” (Republic Records), an alt-rock anthem on the euphoria of falling in love. My hearts battered and bruised, tattered and torn but it’s yours for the taking if you’ll take me away, and out of this place / Just say the word to stop my heart from breaking, don’t break me just stay sings Jackson on the grungier, more lackadaisical track.
WASHINGTON STATE
Loudwire

Paul Stanley Explains Why Jimmy Page Is More Than Just a Guitar Player

KISS mainstay Paul Stanley recently sang the praises of Led Zeppelin guitar icon Jimmy Page, saying the rocker is more than just a guitar player. The KISS commendation came aboard KISS Kruise XI, the 2022 edition of KISS' signature vacation cruise that just completed its first trek from Los Angeles to Mexico last week. It again set sail from L.A. to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico, on Oct. 29.
Loudwire

Kirk Hammett Reveals What Surprising Non-Musical Impact Misfits Had on Him

Kirk Hammett's love of almost all things horror is well known, as the guitarist has amassed one of the most impressive horror movie collections that's even been used as previous museum exhibits. But one thing you may not have known is that the Metallica guitarist's immense collection might not have come to fruition had it not been for the Glenn Danzig-led band, Misfits.
Loudwire

Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Picks the 3 Metal Albums That Impacted Her the Most

Despite releasing their first album in 2009, Halestorm have actually been around since the late '90s, so they've witnessed a lot of changes in heavy music over the years. During an interview with Sweden's RockSverige, frontwoman Lzzy Hale named the three metal albums that have impacted her the most throughout her career.
