WCAX
NH police investigating apparent pipe bomb explosion
SALISBURY, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are investigating an explosion Thursday of what appears to be a homemade pipe bomb in Merrimack County. Troopers responded to Hensmith Road in Salisbury Thursday afternoon for reports of an explosion. There was no property damage or personal injury, though it resulted in a small brush fire that was put out by neighbors.
NECN
Police Seek Help ID'ing Person of Interest in Roxbury Halloween Assault
Boston police are asking for the public's help in solving an assault that took place on Halloween night in the city's Roxbury neighborhood. Police said they are looking for a male suspect accused of an aggravated assault around 9:15 p.m. near 145 Moreland St., along with a woman who was seen fleeing the area with the suspect in a white SUV.
NECN
Man Arrested in Reported South Station Kidnapping Expected to Face Judge
A man is expected to appear before a judge on Thursday for his role in what police are investigating as a possible kidnapping of a baby boy. The baby is now home safe with his mother, after some scary moments at Boston's South Station Wednesday evening. An alert went out around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday by the MBTA Transit Police that someone had taken a baby from his mother.
Lawrence police officer sentenced to 10 years in prison after raping child he met on social media
LAWRENCE, Mass. — A Lawrence police officer was sentenced to ten to twelve years in state prison on Friday afternoon for raping a young boy he met on a dating app in 2018. Carlos Vieira, 53, of Lawrence, was found guilty on 2 counts of aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 on October 25.
chelseapolice.com
Detectives Seize Fentanyl and Cocaine in Morning Arrest
Chelsea was named one of 35 cities that received funding from the Bloomberg Mayor’s Challenge for the Chelsea Hub initiative. Led by the Chelsea Police Department, the Hub is a weekly gathering of service providers that connects high-risk individuals to the help they need. People often face more than...
NECN
Driver Sought After Teen Is Seriously Hurt in Acton Hit-and-Run
A search is ongoing Friday morning for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a teenager with serious injuries Wednesday evening in Acton, Massachusetts. The 13-year-old who was hit is now in a coma in a Boston hospital as police ask for help in their search. Teen Seriously...
WMUR.com
Woman accused in two-town police chase in New Hampshire to be held on preventative detention
A Warner woman accused of leading police on a chase through Claremont and Newport will be held on preventative detention. Ashley Smith, 29, appeared before a judge Thursday. State police said Smith refused to pull over for a traffic stop and tried to escape before eventually driving into a Claremont police cruiser.
whdh.com
Middleton man accused of repeatedly vandalizing sign at Winthrop Beach
WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - A Middleton man is facing charges he repeatedly vandalized a sign on Winthrop Beach. Police in Winthrop said they obtained video from a camera showing the suspect walking up to the sign, writing on it with a heavy marker and walking away. Police said the sign...
New Hampshire family searching for answers after pregnant cow dies from gunshot wound
WEARE, N.H. — A family in New Hampshire is turning to the public for help tracking down the person who fatally shot their pregnant cow. In a Facebook post, Weare resident Lisa Ilsley wrote, “You must have skipped hunter safety classes, where they teach you to be absolutely sure of your target. Despite color, I sit here tonight wondering how you could possibly mistake a 1200-pound cow for a deer.”
WMUR.com
Belknap County inmate mistakenly released after not posting bail, jail officials say
LACONIA, N.H. — News 9 Investigates has learned at the New Hampshire attorney general's office is looking into why an inmate was released from jail without meeting the judge's bail order. Belknap County House of Corrections superintendent Adam Cunningham said the whole situation comes down to miscommunications. Scott Lane...
WMUR.com
30+ drivers clocked driving faster than 90 mph on I-93 Friday, New Hampshire state police say
SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is accused of driving 111 mph on Interstate 93 in Salem. New Hampshire state police said one of their planes clocked William Martinez-Torres, 39, of East Boston, driving that speed Friday morning. He was issued a summons for reckless operation. State police said...
Police seek help identifying young woman who was found dead in Boston cemetery on Halloween night
BOSTON — Police are turning to the public for help identifying a young woman who was found dead in a cemetery in Boston on Halloween night. Officers responding to a report of a body found at the Codman Burying Ground on Norfolk Street in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood around 6 p.m. Monday located a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Boston Police Department.
Rockland Man, 41, Fighting For Life After Serious Medford Crash: Police
A 41-year-old Rockland man is in serious condition after following an early morning single-vehicle crash just north of Boston, authorities said. Police responded to the crash off Exit 24 on I-93 north in Medford around 3:20 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, Massachusetts State Police report. Initial investigation suggests the driver...
Lawrence man charged in Methuen hit-and-run
METHUEN - Methuen police said they've arrested the man they believe hit a pedestrian, checked his car for damage and then drove off.Gregorio Acosta, 25, of Lawrence, faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of an accident with serious personal injury.Officers initially responded to Broadway near Blake Street around 1:15 a.m. A 65-year-old Lawrence man was found injured under a parked car.Using the citywide camera system, police determined a black Ford Escape with a missing driver-side mirror was involved in the accident. The vehicle was found on Margin Street in Lawrence.Acosta turned himself into police Wednesday. He was arraigned at Lawrence District Court and is being held on $10,000 cash bond.
3 teens arrested after alleged assault near Dorchester school; loaded gun recovered
The incident occurred near the Joseph Lee School on Talbot Avenue. Three Boston teenagers were arrested by Boston police Monday near a Dorchester school after police say they assaulted another juvenile — a loaded firearm was also found. Police said officers assigned to the Citywide Drug Control Unit were...
NECN
NECN
Infant ‘Appears Unharmed', Man in Custody After Reported South Station Kidnapping
Correction: An alert for this story misstated the child's age. An infant is believed to be safe after police said they were investigating a possible kidnapping from Boston's South Station. Just before 8:30 p.m., the MBTA Transit Police said they were looking for a 1-month-old boy and a red Chevrolet...
WMUR.com
Kayla Montgomery plea deal negotiations stalled after email goes to spam folder
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Thanks to an email that accidentally went to a spam folder, an expected possible plea deal for the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery did not happen Friday. Attorneys said they didn't realize what happened until they showed up to court. Kayla Montgomery is facing several charges, but...
