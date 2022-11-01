ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

WCAX

NH police investigating apparent pipe bomb explosion

SALISBURY, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are investigating an explosion Thursday of what appears to be a homemade pipe bomb in Merrimack County. Troopers responded to Hensmith Road in Salisbury Thursday afternoon for reports of an explosion. There was no property damage or personal injury, though it resulted in a small brush fire that was put out by neighbors.
SALISBURY, NH
NECN

Police Seek Help ID'ing Person of Interest in Roxbury Halloween Assault

Boston police are asking for the public's help in solving an assault that took place on Halloween night in the city's Roxbury neighborhood. Police said they are looking for a male suspect accused of an aggravated assault around 9:15 p.m. near 145 Moreland St., along with a woman who was seen fleeing the area with the suspect in a white SUV.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man Arrested in Reported South Station Kidnapping Expected to Face Judge

A man is expected to appear before a judge on Thursday for his role in what police are investigating as a possible kidnapping of a baby boy. The baby is now home safe with his mother, after some scary moments at Boston's South Station Wednesday evening. An alert went out around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday by the MBTA Transit Police that someone had taken a baby from his mother.
BOSTON, MA
chelseapolice.com

Detectives Seize Fentanyl and Cocaine in Morning Arrest

Chelsea was named one of 35 cities that received funding from the Bloomberg Mayor’s Challenge for the Chelsea Hub initiative. Led by the Chelsea Police Department, the Hub is a weekly gathering of service providers that connects high-risk individuals to the help they need. People often face more than...
CHELSEA, MA
NECN

Driver Sought After Teen Is Seriously Hurt in Acton Hit-and-Run

A search is ongoing Friday morning for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a teenager with serious injuries Wednesday evening in Acton, Massachusetts. The 13-year-old who was hit is now in a coma in a Boston hospital as police ask for help in their search. Teen Seriously...
ACTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

New Hampshire family searching for answers after pregnant cow dies from gunshot wound

WEARE, N.H. — A family in New Hampshire is turning to the public for help tracking down the person who fatally shot their pregnant cow. In a Facebook post, Weare resident Lisa Ilsley wrote, “You must have skipped hunter safety classes, where they teach you to be absolutely sure of your target. Despite color, I sit here tonight wondering how you could possibly mistake a 1200-pound cow for a deer.”
WEARE, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police seek help identifying young woman who was found dead in Boston cemetery on Halloween night

BOSTON — Police are turning to the public for help identifying a young woman who was found dead in a cemetery in Boston on Halloween night. Officers responding to a report of a body found at the Codman Burying Ground on Norfolk Street in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood around 6 p.m. Monday located a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Suspect arrested in possible kidnapping of 1-month-old at South Station

The man wanted for the possible kidnapping of a one-month-old at South Station Wednesday night has been placed into custody, according to MBTA Transit Police. Transit Police originally alerted that the suspect fled the scene in a 2003 red Chevy Suburban shortly before 8:30 p.m. Just over 30 minutes later, Transit Police announced that the vehicle was stopped in Medford and the male suspect was put into custody.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Lawrence man charged in Methuen hit-and-run

METHUEN - Methuen police said they've arrested the man they believe hit a pedestrian, checked his car for damage and then drove off.Gregorio Acosta, 25, of Lawrence, faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of an accident with serious personal injury.Officers initially responded to Broadway near Blake Street around 1:15 a.m. A 65-year-old Lawrence man was found injured under a parked car.Using the citywide camera system, police determined a black Ford Escape with a missing driver-side mirror was involved in the accident. The vehicle was found on Margin Street in Lawrence.Acosta turned himself into police Wednesday. He was arraigned at Lawrence District Court and is being held on $10,000 cash bond.
METHUEN, MA
NECN

Boston Police Looking to ID Woman Found Dead in Dorchester Cemetery

Boston Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman who was found dead in a Dorchester cemetery earlier this week. Police said the body was found at the Codman Burying Ground on Norfolk Street Monday around 6 p.m. The woman is described as being in her early 20s, about 5-foot-3, 150 pounds, with short brown hair. She was wearing a green jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a gray hooded sweatshirt with the initials USMC on the front, black sweatpants and red Nike slide on sneakers.
BOSTON, MA

