Read full article on original website
Related
Christiansburg, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Pulaski County High School football team will have a game with Christiansburg High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Roanoke, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Roanoke. The William Byrd High School football team will have a game with William Fleming High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00. The Franklin County High School football team will have a game with Northside High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00.
WSET
LCA is breaking ground on new facility
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Liberty Christian Academy (LCA) will be breaking ground on a new facility. LCA said they will break ground on Thursday for the new football and track facility, which they hope to begin to use by Fall of 2023. According to LCA, the platform will...
FOX8 tries to recreate Ross Chastain’s ‘Hail Melon’ move at Martinsville
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – It’s the NASCAR move seen around the world with more than 80 million views across all social media platforms. The Ross Chastain “Hail Melon” move, riding against the wall on the last lap at Martinsville, propelled him in the Championship Four race at Phoenix as he passed five drivers on […]
cardinalnews.org
Danville once thrived on the success of its mills. Now, its economic future could lie in their redevelopment.
Everyone in Danville, Virginia, knows about Dan River Mills. How it dominated life in Danville as the largest textile firm in the South for many decades. How it employed over 14,000 people in a city of 40,000. How it struggled to survive as the industry moved toward cheaper, imported textiles.
nomadlawyer.org
Lynchburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Lynchburg, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lynchburg Virginia. One of the most beautiful places to visit in Lynchburg, Virginia is the Old City Cemetery, which was founded in 1806, and is the oldest municipal cemetery in Virginia. It has over 20,000 graves, with many gravestones adorned with heirloom plants. Lynchburg’s...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7’s Robin Reed a hero to budding meteorologists over four decades
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As WDBJ7′s Robin Reed announces his retirement at the end of 2022, we wanted to take a look back at his impeccable career as a meteorologist, news anchor and public servant to those in the WDBJ7 viewing area. In the spring of 1982, a young...
pmg-va.com
Rotary dedicates playground
The Forest Rotary Club dedicated the first phase of a multi-phase playground project behind the Forest Library. The first part has multiple sliding boards, one follows a long, winding path down. Another uses rollers to give kids a good slide. Some adults found this one to be great fun after the dedication. This phase also includes a child-sized climbing wall.
WDBJ7.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A winning ticket in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $1 million was purchased in Salem, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the Salem Mini Market at 2319 West Main St. The winning numbers for the November 1st drawing...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke & Salem schools given grants for extended-year & year-round school programs
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Several schools in Roanoke and Salem have been awarded grants to support the development and implementation of year-round and extended-year instructional programs. The General Assembly created the Extended School Year Grant Program in 2013 in response to a Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission study that...
WBTM
Caesars Planning to Open Temporary Casino in Danville
Caesars Entertainment could be opening a casino in Danville sooner than expected. On Tuesday the company announced they plan to open a temporary casino in Danville around mid-2023. The temporary casino will reportedly be opened at Schoolfield. The company still plans to build and open Caesars Virginia by late 2024.
WSLS
Construction underway for new Benny’s in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. – Pizza lovers, this one’s for you. Benny’s iconic 28″ pizza is headed to Bedford. As we’ve previously reported, the pizza shop, which will be named Benny Soldato’s, will be located near Beale’s Brewery at The Six Twenty on 620 Railroad Avenue.
Lucky Powerball winner is $150,000 richer thanks to ticket bought in Virginia, jackpot grows to $1.2 billion
While several winners across Virginia cashed in on large prizes on Monday night's Powerball drawing, the nationwide jackpot remains untouched, and has grown to a staggering $1.2 billion.
cavalierchronicles.org
Bubba’s is Leaving
After 60 years, Bubba’s Ice Cream in Danville is. moving to 2455 Franklin Turnpike. They are leaving 2626 North Main Street. “We’re moving, but we’re only moving two miles down the road,” said John Arnone, owner of Bubba’s Ice Cream. “So, we expect to keep our our old customers and also establish new relationships with new customers.”
nomadlawyer.org
Roanoke: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Roanoke, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Roanoke Virginia. In the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke, Virginia, is a favorite mountain destination east of the Mississippi. With more than a hundred thousand residents, this cosmopolitan city offers both cosmopolitan amenities and rural retreats. If you’re a train buff, you...
WDBJ7.com
‘Forever Young’ is 50th business to open in Uptown Martinsville since pandemic
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new children’s clothing shop is opening in Uptown Martinsville. Forever Young celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday morning. The kids’ resale shop buys gently used clothes and sells them at discounted prices. This is the 50th business to open in Uptown...
WDBJ7.com
Stealth tower to serve wireless customers at Smith Mountain Lake
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A new cell phone tower stands tall near Westlake Towne Center in Franklin County. And for the last several days a crew has been working hard to make sure it doesn’t stand out. It’s a stealth tower, designed to look like something it’s not...
WDBJ7.com
New solar facility in Campbell Co. to power 2,600 homes
CAMPBELL CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The Depot Solar Facility in Campbell County is the third solar project Appalachian Power has brought online in less than a year. The more-than-50,000 solar panels produce 15 Megawatts of energy, enough electricity to power 2,600 homes. A ribbon-cutting Thursday afternoon celebrated the successful completion...
Franklin News Post
Franklin Center helped young man earn GED, find a career
Jesse Trexler found his voice at the Franklin Center. And, on Oct. 27, he returned there to be recognized as the Virginia Association for Adult and Continuing Education’s 2022 Outstanding Student of the Year. The award came as a surprise to Trexler, 20, who began working on his GED...
WSET
Archaeology, restoration work at Liberty-owned properties reveal clues to 18th-century
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The ongoing work by Liberty University’s Department of History at two sites in the historic community of New London just a few miles from campus has led to deeper discoveries about the town that dates to the 18th century. Led by Director of Public...
Comments / 0