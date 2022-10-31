ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, VA

High School Football PRO

Christiansburg, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSET

LCA is breaking ground on new facility

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Liberty Christian Academy (LCA) will be breaking ground on a new facility. LCA said they will break ground on Thursday for the new football and track facility, which they hope to begin to use by Fall of 2023. According to LCA, the platform will...
LYNCHBURG, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Lynchburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Lynchburg, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lynchburg Virginia. One of the most beautiful places to visit in Lynchburg, Virginia is the Old City Cemetery, which was founded in 1806, and is the oldest municipal cemetery in Virginia. It has over 20,000 graves, with many gravestones adorned with heirloom plants. Lynchburg’s...
LYNCHBURG, VA
pmg-va.com

Rotary dedicates playground

The Forest Rotary Club dedicated the first phase of a multi-phase playground project behind the Forest Library. The first part has multiple sliding boards, one follows a long, winding path down. Another uses rollers to give kids a good slide. Some adults found this one to be great fun after the dedication. This phase also includes a child-sized climbing wall.
FOREST, VA
WDBJ7.com

Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A winning ticket in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $1 million was purchased in Salem, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the Salem Mini Market at 2319 West Main St. The winning numbers for the November 1st drawing...
SALEM, VA
WBTM

Caesars Planning to Open Temporary Casino in Danville

Caesars Entertainment could be opening a casino in Danville sooner than expected. On Tuesday the company announced they plan to open a temporary casino in Danville around mid-2023. The temporary casino will reportedly be opened at Schoolfield. The company still plans to build and open Caesars Virginia by late 2024.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Construction underway for new Benny’s in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. – Pizza lovers, this one’s for you. Benny’s iconic 28″ pizza is headed to Bedford. As we’ve previously reported, the pizza shop, which will be named Benny Soldato’s, will be located near Beale’s Brewery at The Six Twenty on 620 Railroad Avenue.
BEDFORD, VA
cavalierchronicles.org

Bubba’s is Leaving

After 60 years, Bubba’s Ice Cream in Danville is. moving to 2455 Franklin Turnpike. They are leaving 2626 North Main Street. “We’re moving, but we’re only moving two miles down the road,” said John Arnone, owner of Bubba’s Ice Cream. “So, we expect to keep our our old customers and also establish new relationships with new customers.”
DANVILLE, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Roanoke: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Roanoke, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Roanoke Virginia. In the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke, Virginia, is a favorite mountain destination east of the Mississippi. With more than a hundred thousand residents, this cosmopolitan city offers both cosmopolitan amenities and rural retreats. If you’re a train buff, you...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

New solar facility in Campbell Co. to power 2,600 homes

CAMPBELL CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The Depot Solar Facility in Campbell County is the third solar project Appalachian Power has brought online in less than a year. The more-than-50,000 solar panels produce 15 Megawatts of energy, enough electricity to power 2,600 homes. A ribbon-cutting Thursday afternoon celebrated the successful completion...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Franklin Center helped young man earn GED, find a career

Jesse Trexler found his voice at the Franklin Center. And, on Oct. 27, he returned there to be recognized as the Virginia Association for Adult and Continuing Education’s 2022 Outstanding Student of the Year. The award came as a surprise to Trexler, 20, who began working on his GED...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

