Read full article on original website
Related
franklincountynow.com
Biden Allocates $4.5 Billion For Home Heating Assistance
(Boston, MA) The Biden Administration announced a series of actions to support energy costs for families this winter. This includes $4.5 billion in funding through LIHEAP, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. These funds will help families cover home heating costs, settle unpaid utility bills, and home energy repairs. Massachusetts has received over $120 million for LIHEAP funding this year. Learn more about LIHEAP and apply for assistance, eligibility depends on income level, household size, and other factors.
spectrumnews1.com
National Grid offers heating assistance programs as energy bills rise
WORCESTER, Mass. - With energy bills expected to rise soon, National Grid is urging customers to take advantage of assistance programs to help them get through the winter. National Grid launched a new customer savings initiative last month to help people manage bills and ease the burden on low-income families. The company's budget plan allows customers to spread payments evenly throughout the year and avoid the winter spike in heating costs. There's also a home energy assistance program, which makes use of federally funded grants to cut costs for those who qualify.
rock929rocks.com
Massachusetts Pays Energy Bills
Whoa…tap the breaks!!! Forgive my hype, but this is 100% true! Massachusetts pays energy bills!. If you haven’t seen the story, our electric bills will skyrocket 64% starting NOW. According to NBC 10:. After a summer plagued by high gas prices, it doesn’t appear that consumers will get...
ctexaminer.com
Eversource Customers to See 40% Price Hike for Electricity, 20% for Gas
Eversource CEO Joe Nolan said Thursday that the company’s electric customers in Connecticut could see their bills rise about 40 percent in January, and that natural gas customers could see an increase of 20 percent to account for global market prices. Nolan reportedly told WTNH earlier this week that...
Massachusetts Gives Tiny Payments To Many Residents
A few extra hundred dollars would do many Americans some good. And that is the relief Massachusetts plans to provide to some residents. The state has started sending one-time rebates from a fund of about $2.9 billion. About 3 million taxpayers will gain some of this money. (source)
nbcboston.com
When Will You Get Your Massachusetts Tax Refund Check? Here's What the State Says
The first checks and direct deposits from $3 billion in excess tax revenue started going out to Massachusetts taxpayers on Tuesday when the calendar officially changed to November. But if you didn't get yours yet, there's no need for concern. About 3 million people will get one of those refunds,...
WCVB
Massachusetts keeping quiet on who’s getting tax rebates first
BOSTON — Have you received your Massachusetts tax rebate yet? The state says it started paying them out yesterday, but only a fraction of taxpayers got theirs. NewsCenter 5 has heard from a lot of people with questions or looking for more details, specifically around the timing of the rebates.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: One-time tax rebate checks being sent out now in Massachusetts from $3 billion pot
Around 3 million Massachusetts residents are set to receive tax rebates worth hundreds or thousands of dollars each. Approximately 500,000 payments are expected to go out this week, according to WBUR, with another 1 million set to go out next week. Most payments will reach those eligible by the end of the month. The rebates will be sent directly to taxpayers' bank accounts via direct deposit or via a check in the mail for those who don't have it set up. Those eligible will receive roughly 14% back of what they paid in state income taxes.
Massachusetts’ Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program Opens Today — Who Qualifies To Apply?
Heating bills are expected to surge this winter, thanks to higher fuel costs and colder weather, but there's help available to low-income Massachusetts residents. The Massachusetts Department of...
NECN
Someone Paid Thousands for Cape License Plate No. 1 in Charity Auction
Everyone wants to be number one. For Cape Cod, one person paid tens of thousands for it. The lowest numbers of the iconic Cape & Islands specialty license plates went up for auction last month, and the highest bid, $33,000, secured the No. 1 plate. The auction as a whole...
Consumer Alert: Shapiro alerts Pennsylvanians to closure of propane business
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro issued a warning for customers of Thrifty Propane on Thursday. The propane supplier is based in Ohio, but served customers throughout Pennsylvania. The company filed for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy in Ohio last week, closing its doors and ceasing operations. Consumers with Thrifty...
Local energy officials react to ‘historic’ rate hikes
The changes are a concern for many as we head into the colder months. Effective Nov. 1, Rhode Island Energy will charge natural gas customers more to heat their homes.
WCVB
No tax relief included in $3.7 billion Massachusetts economic development package
BOSTON — A multi-billion dollar economic development bill is headed to Gov. Charlie Baker's desk but it's lacking permanent tax relief. The House and Senate on Wednesday struck an agreement on a major economic development spending package that was originally due nearly 100 days ago. When House Speaker Ronald Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka announced the deal, they also said the effort had abandoned tax rebates, cuts and reforms that were included in bills that were approved by each branch in July.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts House, Senate spend surplus after cutting tax relief
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, NOV. 3, 2022…..Lawmakers sent a large and long-overdue closeout budget and economic development bill to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk Thursday, winning support for the scaled-down measure from Republicans who agreed to the new spending while lamenting the death of tax relief top Democrats long promised.
Massachusetts Residents Should be Aware of Holiday Decoration Scam
It's that time of year when folks are going "big" with their holiday decoration displays. Here in the Berkshires, I saw some pretty impressive Halloween displays and it won't be long now before we see Massachusetts residents getting knee-deep in decorating their yards and homes for the winter holidays. Massachusetts...
Here’s When and Where You Still Have to Wear a Mask in Massachusetts
Fall in Massachusetts has been a great one so far. We have had the opportunity to experience some rich foliage and have been treated to mild almost summer-like weather. No complaints here. I love fall in Massachusetts, don't you?. Have You Noticed an Increase in Mask Wearing in Massachusetts?. As...
Clothing, mattresses now banned from waste disposal in Massachusetts
Large-scale food waste has also been added to the list of banned items.
Massachusetts legislation passed to help those with disabilities
Two bills that were passed in the Senate Thursday during an informal session will help those in the Commonwealth with disabilities live more independently.
Turkey donations for Massachusetts to help with hunger relief ahead of Thanksgiving
Just ahead of Thanksgiving, Stop & Shop has started off its annual Turkey Express program. Which is a month-long initiative dedicated to donating holiday meals to families in need.
Mass. tax refund formula flawed, checks will be too high, new report claims
With the distribution of nearly $3 billion in tax refunds to Bay Staters now underway, a troubling new analysis into Chapter 62F claims Massachusetts officials are contending with a “mirage of ‘excess’ tax revenue” that triggered the controversial tax cap law to take effect for the first time since the 1980s.
Comments / 0