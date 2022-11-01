ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Biden Allocates $4.5 Billion For Home Heating Assistance

(Boston, MA) The Biden Administration announced a series of actions to support energy costs for families this winter. This includes $4.5 billion in funding through LIHEAP, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. These funds will help families cover home heating costs, settle unpaid utility bills, and home energy repairs. Massachusetts has received over $120 million for LIHEAP funding this year. Learn more about LIHEAP and apply for assistance, eligibility depends on income level, household size, and other factors.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
National Grid offers heating assistance programs as energy bills rise

WORCESTER, Mass. - With energy bills expected to rise soon, National Grid is urging customers to take advantage of assistance programs to help them get through the winter. National Grid launched a new customer savings initiative last month to help people manage bills and ease the burden on low-income families. The company's budget plan allows customers to spread payments evenly throughout the year and avoid the winter spike in heating costs. There's also a home energy assistance program, which makes use of federally funded grants to cut costs for those who qualify.
WORCESTER, MA
Massachusetts Pays Energy Bills

Whoa…tap the breaks!!! Forgive my hype, but this is 100% true! Massachusetts pays energy bills!. If you haven’t seen the story, our electric bills will skyrocket 64% starting NOW. According to NBC 10:. After a summer plagued by high gas prices, it doesn’t appear that consumers will get...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Stimulus update: One-time tax rebate checks being sent out now in Massachusetts from $3 billion pot

Around 3 million Massachusetts residents are set to receive tax rebates worth hundreds or thousands of dollars each. Approximately 500,000 payments are expected to go out this week, according to WBUR, with another 1 million set to go out next week. Most payments will reach those eligible by the end of the month. The rebates will be sent directly to taxpayers' bank accounts via direct deposit or via a check in the mail for those who don't have it set up. Those eligible will receive roughly 14% back of what they paid in state income taxes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Someone Paid Thousands for Cape License Plate No. 1 in Charity Auction

Everyone wants to be number one. For Cape Cod, one person paid tens of thousands for it. The lowest numbers of the iconic Cape & Islands specialty license plates went up for auction last month, and the highest bid, $33,000, secured the No. 1 plate. The auction as a whole...
No tax relief included in $3.7 billion Massachusetts economic development package

BOSTON — A multi-billion dollar economic development bill is headed to Gov. Charlie Baker's desk but it's lacking permanent tax relief. The House and Senate on Wednesday struck an agreement on a major economic development spending package that was originally due nearly 100 days ago. When House Speaker Ronald Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka announced the deal, they also said the effort had abandoned tax rebates, cuts and reforms that were included in bills that were approved by each branch in July.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Massachusetts House, Senate spend surplus after cutting tax relief

STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, NOV. 3, 2022…..Lawmakers sent a large and long-overdue closeout budget and economic development bill to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk Thursday, winning support for the scaled-down measure from Republicans who agreed to the new spending while lamenting the death of tax relief top Democrats long promised.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

