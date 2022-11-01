Read full article on original website
AFL-CIO bashes Federal Reserve over rate hike
AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler on Wednesday criticized the Federal Reserve for issuing another interest rate hike, warning that the move will have a “direct and harmful impact” on working families. The labor leader’s remarks come after Fed officials raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, the...
Kern judge allows oil companies to resume oilfield permitting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County Superior Court judge’s ruling this week allows the County of Kern to resume oilfield permitting. In the decision issued Wednesday, Judge Gregory Pulskamp ruled the County’s revised oil and gas permitting ordinance now complies with the California Environmental Quality Act and the County may resume its streamlined permitting process.
Biden pitches banning assault weapons at Dem fundraiser: 'I don’t know many deer wearing Kevlar vests'
President Joe Biden weighed gun control legislation during a fundraiser in Illinois for Reps. Lauren Underwood and Sean Casten. The president also suggested Dems could keep majorities.
Lula’s team meets Bolsonaro as Brazil’s transition kicks off
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — President Jair Bolsonaro met briefly on Thursday with the envoy coordinating the transfer of power to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, four days after Bolsonaro’s tight election loss that sparked protests by his supporters amid his refusal to publicly concede. The meeting between...
Biden, Obama, Trump make final midterm push in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Swing-state Pennsylvania is the stage for a clash of presidents on Saturday as each party’s biggest stars work to energize voters just days before voting concludes in high-stakes midterm elections across the country. Former President Barack Obama opens the day at a Pittsburgh rally...
U.S. policies led to record migrants deaths, activists say
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Immigration advocates used the Day of the Dead celebration to call for an end to U.S. policies they say have led to a record 856 migrant deaths along the Southwest border. “Too many people have died while crossing the border looking for a...
US to fly supersonic bomber in show of force against NKorea
The United States will fly a supersonic bomber over ally South Korea as part of a massive combined aerial exercise involving hundreds of warplanes, in a show of force meant to intimidate North Korea over its barrage of ballistic missile tests this week that has escalated tensions in the region.South Korea’s Defense Ministry said at least one B-1B bomber will participate on the last day of a joint U.S.-South Korea air force exercise that wraps up Saturday. South Korean and U.S. military officials didn’t immediately provide more details.The “Vigilant Storm” exercise, which has involved about 240 warplanes, including advanced...
S. Koreans ashamed over safety failures in Halloween tragedy
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — When Kim Kap Soo watched live broadcasts of the harrowing Halloween party crush that killed more than 150 people in Seoul last weekend, there was shock and sadness — but also the embarrassed realization that this wasn’t the first time he’d seen South Korea suffer a devastating disaster as a result of official incompetence and safety failures.
