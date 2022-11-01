ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins Give New Update on Goalie Jeremy Swayman's Lower-Body Injury

B's goalie Swayman considered week-to-week with lower body injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman was forced to leave Tuesday night's comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the third period with a lower body injury. Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron inadvertently crashed into Swayman, and...
Hampus Lindholm Emerges as Bruins' Early Season MVP After Stunning Win

Lindholm emerges as Bruins' early season MVP after stunning win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There was plenty of talk before the NHL trade deadline last season that Hampus Lindholm wasn't the elite defenseman he used to be, and that giving up a bunch of quality assets for him would be a poor decision.
Bruins' Third-Period Dominance Fueling Record-Setting Start to NHL Season

Bruins' third-period dominance fueling record-setting start to season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. One of the traits of a true Stanley Cup contender is not letting the opponent have any hope of victory late in the game. Even if you're winning entering the third period, don't let up and...
Bruins Sign Defenseman Convicted in Racist Bullying Incident as Teen

The Boston Bruins announced Friday that they signed defenseman Mitchell Miller, who was released by the Arizona Coyotes shortly after being drafted in 2020 after reports surfaced of his conviction for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities when he was 14 years old. The Bruins news release announcing Miller's...
