Taylor Swift announces 2 monster N.J. stadium concerts on new Eras Tour; how to get tickets

Pop mega-star Taylor Swift announced Tuesday morning her first concert tour in five years, called the Eras Tour, which will visit MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford May 26 and 27. Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE will open the May 26 date, Bridgers and Gracie Abrams will open the May 27 date. Swift will also play Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia May 12 and 13.
Taylor Swift makes Billboard Hot 100 history with top 10 sweep

Taylor Swift made Billboard Hot 100 history by becoming the first artist ever to claim every top 10 spot, the music charting website announced Monday. What she's saying: "10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES," the singer tweeted Monday. The big...
Taylor Swift breaks another record by claiming all top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100

CNN — Taylor Swift is breaking yet another record thanks to the release of her most recent album “Midnights.”. The entertainer, who already became Spotify’s most-streamed artist over a 24-hour period upon the release of the record earlier this month, now claims all top ten slots of the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time, according to the music charting website on Monday.
Taylor Swift Returning to Dallas for Two Shows

Taylor Swift's new tour will bring her to Arlington in 2023.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. Country-pop star Taylor Swift just announced that she's playing two shows in Arlington as part of her Eras Tour in 2023. Dallas News reports that the 11-time Grammy Award winner has been dominating the Billboard Hot 100 and setting sales records and took to Instagram to announce her new tour that will make a stop at AT&T Stadium.
Adele reveals the correct pronunciation of her name

(NEXSTAR) – We’ve been saying it wrong all along. During a recent Q&A session in Los Angeles, Adele revealed how people have been saying her name incorrectly all these years when she listened to a recorded question from a London-based fan. “Where’s she from, Enfield or something?” Adele...
