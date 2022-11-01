Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift's Net Worth Is More Than Your Wildest Dreams & Her New Album Will Add To It
Taylor Swift is one of the most successful musicians in the world with no plans to slow down, and that's good news for her net worth. Having released not one, but two albums in 2020, the All Too Well singer will surely add to her already impressive financial empire with her 10th studio album, Midnights.
Swifties, rise! Taylor Swift is taking ‘Midnights’ on the road with U.S. stadium tour
Taylor Swift is taking “Midnights” on the road. Just a day after making Billboard history, the “Lavender Haze” singer announced Tuesday on “Good Morning America” that she will embark on her sixth concert tour. “Good morning, America, it’s Taylor,” she said. “I wanted to...
Taylor Swift announces Bay Area concert, overwhelms Ticketmaster site
Ticketmaster couldn't handle the rush of Swifties.
Taylor Swift announces 2 monster N.J. stadium concerts on new Eras Tour; how to get tickets
Pop mega-star Taylor Swift announced Tuesday morning her first concert tour in five years, called the Eras Tour, which will visit MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford May 26 and 27. Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE will open the May 26 date, Bridgers and Gracie Abrams will open the May 27 date. Swift will also play Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia May 12 and 13.
Taylor Swift Readies Sweeping ‘Eras’ Stadium Tour for Spring 2023
Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift is returning to the road in spring 2023. The pop monolith just announced her Eras Tour, which will commence in mid-March in Glendale, Ariz. — the same city where she launched her Reputation Tour in 2018. The new trek marks the first...
Taylor Swift announces The Eras Tour: See where she'll play her first live concerts since 2018
Taylor Swift hasn't toured since 2018, but that will change in March when she kicks off The Eras Tour in Arizona. She'll play 27 dates through August.
Taylor Swift makes Billboard Hot 100 history with top 10 sweep
Taylor Swift made Billboard Hot 100 history by becoming the first artist ever to claim every top 10 spot, the music charting website announced Monday. What she's saying: "10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES," the singer tweeted Monday. The big...
Taylor Swift breaks another record by claiming all top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100
CNN — Taylor Swift is breaking yet another record thanks to the release of her most recent album “Midnights.”. The entertainer, who already became Spotify’s most-streamed artist over a 24-hour period upon the release of the record earlier this month, now claims all top ten slots of the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time, according to the music charting website on Monday.
Zach Bryan, Taylor Swift Fans, & President Biden Denounce Ticketmaster’s Pricing & Fees
I think we’ve all probably paid a little more than we wanted to for a concert ticket before. But lately, it seems like the prices get higher and higher every time a new show goes on sale, with several big artists announcing huge tours in the last few weeks that are already at absolutely astronomical prices.
Taylor Swift's new tour brings her to Philadelphia in 2023
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Fresh off making music history again with her new album "Midnights," Taylor Swift is going on tour, and it will bring her to Philadelphia in May 2023. Swift revealed Tuesday on Twitter her "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour." The first leg of the tour will be...
Taylor Swift Returning to Dallas for Two Shows
Taylor Swift's new tour will bring her to Arlington in 2023.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. Country-pop star Taylor Swift just announced that she's playing two shows in Arlington as part of her Eras Tour in 2023. Dallas News reports that the 11-time Grammy Award winner has been dominating the Billboard Hot 100 and setting sales records and took to Instagram to announce her new tour that will make a stop at AT&T Stadium.
Ticketmaster has Taylor Swift fans seeing red as Swifties get shut out of tour presale
Website errors, constant browser refreshing and hours-long waits that lead to dead ends. Welcome to Ticketmaster on the day Taylor Swift announced her next tour. Early Tuesday morning, Swift revealed on “Good Morning America” that she will be hitting the road in 2023 for her “Eras” tour and that fans can register for the presale event on Ticketmaster.
