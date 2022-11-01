Read full article on original website
Former Norfolk teacher accused of West Ghent arson gets 10 years in prison
NORFOLK, Va. — A former middle school teacher accused of a string of fires in Norfolk's West Ghent neighborhood is expected to serve 10 years in prison. Ryan Elza, who pleaded guilty to arson to an occupied dwelling and felony destruction of property, was sentenced Friday to 15 years with five years suspended.
Former Norfolk teacher charged with arson, sentenced to 10 years in prison
Former Norfolk eighth grade teacher Ryan Elza has been charged with arson, will serve 10 years in prison
Hampton police investigating shooting after victim walks into hospital
Police in Hampton said they're investigating a shooting after a victim walked into a hospital. Police said a man was traveling near Andrews Boulevard and Woodland Road when he was struck by gunfire.
Several shots fired incidents along same Hampton street
Several shots fired incidents along same Hampton …. Ghent arson suspect and former teacher sentenced …. WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. Former teacher and arsonist to be sentenced Friday. What would the end of DST mean for Hampton Roads?. WAVY Meteorologist Ricky Matthews explains what it would mean for...
Man injured following shooting in Hampton
According to police, officers responded to a call for a walk-in gunshot victim around 6:30 p.m. at a local hospital.
Man hurt in drive-by shooting near Andrews Boulevard in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — A man walked into a Hampton hospital after he was shot Friday evening. According to the Hampton Police Division, the 34-year-old man walked into the hospital at around 6:30 p.m. Police said he is expected to survive. HPD said the man was driving near Andrews Boulevard...
18-year-old found dead in Gloucester killed somewhere else, investigators say
Investigators believe an 18-year-old found dead in Gloucester on Monday was killed somewhere else.
Chesapeake man gets life sentence plus 30 years in fatal 2021 shooting of girlfriend
A man in Chesapeake has been sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years along with 20 years of probation after being found guilty in a domestic shooting that took the life of his girlfriend.
15-year-old killed in Virginia Beach shooting: police
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Virginia Beach Sunday night, according to police. The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Carver Avenue, which is in an area between NAS Oceana and the Oceanfront. Officers got the call shortly after 9 p.m., the Virginia Beach Police Department said.
Hampton Police respond to burglary at Beauty & Fashion store
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at the Beauty and Fashion store in the 2200 block of Kecoughtan Road on Nov. 3. The Hampton Police Division responded to the scene at 6:04 p.m. The suspect entered Beauty & Fashion, wielded a gun, and took clothing “by force”.
Police find Norfolk woman who had been reported missing
NORFOLK, Va. — 3:10 p.m. UPDATE: Shortly after sharing that she was missing, police said they'd found Latoya Clinkscales. She was in Portsmouth, and is safe. 2:40 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY: The Norfolk Police Department said officers are looking for a 43-year-old woman Friday afternoon. Latoya Clinkscales was last seen...
Norfolk Police arrest 4 men in connection to shooting into occupied vehicle
Norfolk Police have arrested and charged four men in connection with a shooting that occurred Saturday evening.
Gloucester deputies: Body found on Providence Road was missing teen from Fairfax
GLOUCESTER, Va. — The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said deputies identified a body found on Providence Road as a missing 18-year-old from Fairfax County, Virginia. The case goes back to Monday afternoon just after 4 p.m. when someone reported finding a man's body in the 3600 block of Providence Road. That's not far from Providence Baptist Church and Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery.
Preliminary hearing for Malachi Elliott postponed
The preliminary hearing for a teen accused of driving his car at Portsmouth police officers has been postponed until Nov. 21. Malachi Elliott, now 19, was supposed to have his hearing in Norfolk on Thursday. One of the officers who was slated to testify is traveling out of state, and couldn't make it to court.
Case dismissed against man arrested for killing Virginia reporter
A Norfolk judge dismissed the case against a man charged with killing three people, including Virginian-Pilot reporter Sierra Jenkins, in a downtown Norfolk shooting.
Hampton Police and Hampton Fire investigate Hampton Circuit Court bomb threat
Hampton Police and Hampton Fire investigate bomb threat at Hampton Circuit Court. The threat was received on the morning of November 2
Charges withdrawn against suspect in deadly Chicho's shooting; what happens next?
NORFOLK, Va. — Prosecutors withdrew the charges against Antoine Legrande Jr. on Tuesday and he walked out of the courthouse a free man. Legrande was arrested after a Downtown Norfolk shooting that left three people dead and two hurt in March. Virginian-Pilot reporter Sierra Jenkins, semi-pro football player Malik...
More officers joining Norfolk Police Department
A class of 18 recruits will graduate in December. They are ready to fill gaps in the department as officers face a shortage.
'The beginning of a wave' | Norfolk Police Department will soon welcome new officers to the force
NORFOLK, Va. — Eighteen recruits are ready to proudly wear the Norfolk Police Department badge. For Benjamin Thorpe, it means carrying on the family legacy. “My granddad retired from here," he said. "He did 40 years here. So growing up, I guess in the Norfolk Police Department’s family.”
Charges dropped against Granby Street shooting suspect; released from jail
A judge has dropped the charges for the man accused of a shooting outside of Chicho's on Granby Street that killed three people.
