Times News
ON THIS DATE NOVEMBER 4, 1976
Charles McFadden of Summit Hill was elected president of the Anthra-Penn Community Development Corporation last night, defeating William McGinley, Columbia County, by an 8-6 vote. McFadden, who is one of three Carbon County board members, had been serving as vice president of the corporation and is also chairman of the...
Times News
Palmerton news for Nov. 3, 2022
Faith Alive Church, 678 Pine St., Palmerton (Bowmanstown), holds two services each Sunday with Pastor Rob Timlin. At 8:30 a.m. is the contemporary service followed by Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m., and then traditional service at 11 a.m. You can worship in person or in the parking lot by tuning the radio station to 104.3 FM or Facebook Live.
Times News
Toys for Tots registration
Dates to register for the Schuylkill-Carbon Marine Corps League Toys for Tots program have been announced. Registration for Carbon County residents and those in Tamaqua who did not register with the Salvation Army will take place at Salem Bible Fellowship Church, 1105 Frederick’s Grove Road, Lehighton on Dec, 2, 3, 9 and 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is the only location for registration. No phone calls will be accepted, and you must be there on one of the dates and times published.
Times News
Carbon County Court - DUI pleas
Twelve defendants in pending driving under the influence cases entered guilty pleas last Friday in Carbon County court. Judge Joseph J. Matika presided and accepted pleas from the following:. Jannette E. Lewis, 47, of Lehighton, pleaded guilty in two pending cases. She was charged on March 15, 2021, and Sept....
Times News
Jim Thorpe starts ‘Festival of Trees’ in Memorial Park
The holiday season will look a bit more festive in Jim Thorpe’s Memorial Park this year. Mayor Michael Sofranko said the borough would be hosting its inaugural “Festival of Trees,” culminating with a lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at the park along East 10th Street.
Times News
Tamaqua World War II vet turns 100
Tamaqua native and World War II veteran John “Carl” Hafer recently celebrated his 100th birthday. About 100 family members and friends gathered for the celebration at the Deer Lake and West Brunswick Fire Company in Deer Lake. His sister, Betty Hafer, of Tamaqua, said a collage of photographs...
Times News
Applications for swim fund open to Carbon County residents
Carbon County families struggling financially may apply for a memorial swim fund next year. Applications for the 2023 Linda Schoenberger memorial swim fund are available through the Lehighton Area Pool Pals at https://lehightonareapoolpals.org. Selected families will be notified in April, according to Mark Hoffman, chairman of the Lehighton Area Pool...
Times News
Senior citizens program returns to Slatington
This time around, senior members of the Northern Lehigh community can get in the holiday spirit the way it was meant to be. The Northern Lehigh Senior Citizens Holiday Program will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at Slatington Elementary School. Those who attend will be...
Times News
Ready for emergencies
It was a brisk fall morning on Thursday as over a dozen Carbon County first responders gathered at the new Emergency Operations Training Center to practice how to save lives during high stress emergencies. This was the first training at the center since it was officially completed on Tuesday, when...
Times News
Commissioners approve tax claim sales
Schuylkill County commissioners on Wednesday approved six repository sales, including a property at 0 Atlas Drive, West Penn Township. Terri Lee Cougle Werley bid $1,400 for the property. Commissioners also approved 107 private sale bids for the Tax Claim Bureau. They included:. • 106 Hazle St., Delano Township. Irmary Paulino...
Times News
Mauch Chunk opera house work to begin
Work on an HVAC project at the historic Mauch Chunk Opera House will soon get underway. On Thursday, the Carbon County commissioners voted to approve awarding a contract for the project to low bidder, Spotts Brothers Inc. of Schuylkill Haven, for $159,900. Carbon County handled the bids because it applied for the Local Share Account grant that the opera house received for the project. The grant totals $169,069.
Times News
North Schuylkill flies past Lehighton
FOUNTAIN SPRINGS - Like a blur, North Schuylkill’s football team can bury an opponent. The Spartans just keep coming and coming - no let up, no breath of fresh air. And don’t forget about their outstanding defense. The Spartans defeated Lehighton 54-7 Friday evening at Gosh Orthodontics Field...
Times News
PV SHINE students help dog shelter
The Panther Valley Elementary Schools after-school SHINE program made treats for the Carbon County Animal Shelter. The SHINE students enjoyed making a four-ingredient treat, using pumpkin, milk, peanut butter and oatmeal. Tom Connors, who runs the shelter visited to receive the treats. His 3-year-old dog Sheba, accompanied him during the...
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Karen Kovick to Karen Michalyshin, 8 Park View Drive, P.O. Box 295, Tresckow, property at 8 Park View Drive, $1. Stephen R. Melnick to JM Personal Property Protection Distribution Trust Revocable, 29 W. Cherry St., Tresckow, property on Cherry Street, $30,000. Michael J. Hornick to Thunder Road Investments, LLC, Drums,...
Times News
Tamaqua fire victims trying to recover
Meg Orozco has visited her Tamaqua apartment several times since it was destroyed by a Saturday evening fire, hoping to recover something - anything. “There’s nothing in there I can salvage. It’s a total loss,” she said. “You can’t walk in there without being soaked up to above your ankles. It’s bad.”
Times News
Election: Burns, Barton answers questions for 124th district
The Times News asked questions to candidates in the 124th Legislative District, Tina Burns, on the Democratic ticket, and Jamie Barton, on the Republican ballot. Both are new candidates for the seat held by Jerry Knowles, who is retiring. Candidates were given 75 words to respond, with the exception of background. (100 words).
Times News
Man loses nearly $200K in online scam
A Berks County man was bilked out of nearly $200,000. State police at Hamburg said a 65-year-old Hamburg resident was bilked out of $194,000 in an elaborate online scam. The victim was befriended by a woman named Sharon Bobby via Facebook starting in January. Over the following months Bobby gained the trust of the victim and then requested the help of the victim to pay for the release of a large amount of gold as inheritance from her late father in the United Kingdom.
Times News
On This Date: (November 3, 2009)
November 3, 2009 - Corri McConville and Abby Frey both register a goal and an assist as Lehighton rolls to a 5-0 victory over Moravian Academy in the District 11 Class 2A semifinals. McConville collects both her points in the opening half, scoring on a penalty stroke and assisting on Kenzie Teno’s tally. The Indians, coached by Shawn Hindy, put the game away in the second half by scoring three times in a span of seven-and-a-half minutes. Frey sets up Steph Slaw for a goal before Sarah Keer makes it 4-0 off a feed from Echo Bretz. Frey adds the finishing touches when she puts in a rebound off a Jordyn Homyak shot.
Times News
State police at Lehighton - crashes
State police at Lehighton reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers:. • Kody A. Abrams, 30, of Stroudsburg, escaped injuries in a one-vehicle crash at 11:07 a.m. Oct. 22 on the Kunkletown Road in Ross Township. Police said he was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound and was traveling...
Times News
Mail-in ballots returning to election offices
Despite some heated contests between candidates, the election offices in Monroe, Lehigh and Northampton counties all say they are ready for voters on Tuesday. “Everything is going fine,” said Timothy Benyo, the chief clerk of registration and elections for Lehigh County. “No unexpected hurdles.”. Benyo said he is...
