Dates to register for the Schuylkill-Carbon Marine Corps League Toys for Tots program have been announced. Registration for Carbon County residents and those in Tamaqua who did not register with the Salvation Army will take place at Salem Bible Fellowship Church, 1105 Frederick’s Grove Road, Lehighton on Dec, 2, 3, 9 and 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is the only location for registration. No phone calls will be accepted, and you must be there on one of the dates and times published.

CARBON COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO