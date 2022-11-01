Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
Three Bold Predictions for UC Basketball in 2022-23
Cincinnati tips of the season in just three days.
WKRC
Report: Xavier interested in adding football team
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Xavier is reportedly looking into adding a football team to its athletics programs. Musketeer Report posted on Thursday that Xavier adding football was "likely to happen," according to sources. The expected timetable is within the next year or two. The team is expected to compete in the...
watchstadium.com
Sean Miller on How He’s Changed Since His First Stint at Xavier
New Xavier head basketball coach Sean Miller sits down with Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. Miller discusses what’s different about him since his first stint as the head coach of the school.
UC Unveils Navy Uniform Combo
The Bearcats battle the Midshipmen at Nippert Stadium on Saturday.
spectrumnews1.com
Moeller football coach needs kidney transplant
CINCINNATI — Moeller High School heads into their playoff game against St. Xavier with a win against the Bombers, and a 9-1 season record. The Crusaders also have a source of inspiration borne out of respect: their assistant head coach’s fight against kidney disease. Coach Darryn Chenault is...
Taft football team prepares for a regional quarterfinal Friday
Taft High School football coach Tyler Williams reflects on the Senators' first-round win over CHCA and a look ahead to regional quarterfinal against visiting Alter this Friday night.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Pete Rose Gambling News
Pete Rose has been permanently banned from Major League Baseball for over 30 years due to gambling. Despite his past--or perhaps because of it--Rose was chosen to place the first legal bet at the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati on Jan. 1, 2023. "Other local sports stars will join Rose at...
Brooke Schnelle runs Point Perk Coffee Shop — and also coaches and trains volleyball hopefuls
Everyone seems to want a piece of her. Brooke Schnelle is the first-year girls volleyball coach at Walnut Hills High School. She’s also General Manager of the Point-Perk – the coffee shop owned and operated by The Point/Arc, the non-profit organization based in Covington celebrating its 50th year.
Fox 19
Family remembers youth football coach slain in front of players
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The loved ones of a youth football coach gunned down in front of his players last month describe him as an innocent man who inspired those around him. Jermaine Knox, 37, died outside the College Hill Recreation Facility on Larch Avenue on Oct. 18. Knox’s fiancée, Landy...
linknky.com
Sweet Tooth Candies has been pleasing palates for 50 Years
Sweet Tooth Candies, which has been around for 50 years, sells chocolate candies, ice cream, ice balls, malts, shakes, and many candies from other companies. And the sweet shop’s history is as rich as the flavor of its candy. Robert Schneider founded Schneider’s Sweet Shop in 1939 in Bellevue....
Cincinnati leaders prepare for possibility of strong winter storms
City leaders are also expected to go over snow routes. One of the topics will focus on having streets cleared within 24 hours after a snowfall.
WLWT 5
Strong Wind and Showers Saturday
CINCINNATI — Bookends of beautiful weather. Friday and Sunday are great. Saturday brings wind driven rain.
WLWT 5
Strong cold front on the way
One more day of sunshine before a strong cold front sweeps through Cincinnati. That brings us wind driven rain!
Pepperidge Farms discontinues bread used to make hanky panky appetizer
Pepperidge Farms did not say why the company discontinued its Jewish rye bread, or when exactly it decided to do so.
spectrumnews1.com
Catholic church gives nearly $250K to pregnancy centers after Roe v. Wade decision
CINCINNATI — Nearly $250,000 is going to pregnancy centers across the Cincinnati area. The city's Catholic Archdiocese raised the money in direct response to the Roe v. Wade decision. Sirkayla Willis just found out she’s pregnant with her fifth child. “I got emotional. I started crying," said Willis....
wvxu.org
Wastewater shows more COVID in Cincinnati than other numbers indicate
Monitoring of Cincinnati-area wastewater has indicated there's a lot more COVID-19 in the region than other tests have shown. The Cincinnati Health Department says positive test reports are low, but sampling at the four wastewater collection sites indicate a surge in COVID RNA. Interim Health Commissioner Grant Mussman says the...
linknky.com
From 12 to 9: Shrinking Erlanger council race threatens to push out incumbents
Editor’s note: LINK nky sent a candidate questionnaire by email to every candidate in the race and received responses from six individuals. Ryan Elmore, Don Skidmore, Renee Skidmore, Stephen Knipper, and Frank Wichmann did not return a request for their campaign information. This story has been updated to include...
wvxu.org
Put your toys away, don't delay! WCPO has an 'Uncle Al' retrospective on the way
"Put your toys away, don't delay. Help your Mommy have a happy day." If you know that song, then WCPO-TV's special about the Uncle Al Show is for you. Cincinnati's Uncle Al, a one-hour retrospective airing 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, on Channel 9, is the station's first retrospective of the popular children's TV show broadcast from 1950 to 1985.
WKRC
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant opens neighboring speakeasy
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A downtown Cincinnati steakhouse owner has converted a portion of a sistering restaurant into a members-only speakeasy. The owner of Prime Cincinnati at 580 Walnut St. downtown has opened a late-night speakeasy full of bourbons from hand-selected barrels that's accessible by a book case that flips open to reveal the bar.
