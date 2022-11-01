Read full article on original website
Earnings Preview: Ocwen Financial
Ocwen Financial OCN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ocwen Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42. Ocwen Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Recap: ConocoPhillips Q3 Earnings
ConocoPhillips COP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ConocoPhillips missed estimated earnings by 3.74%, reporting an EPS of $3.6 versus an estimate of $3.74. Revenue was up $10.00 billion from the same period last...
Quaker Oats Buys Snapple For $1.7B On This Day In Market History To Block PepsiCo Takeover
Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. What Happened: On Nov. 2, 1994, Quaker Oats Co. announced a $1.7-billion buyout of Snapple Beverage Co. Where The Market Was: The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded at 3,837.13, and the S&P 500 finished the...
fuboTV Posts Double-Digit Growth In North America In Q3 Aided By Aggregation Of Premium Sports, News, Entertainment
FuboTV Inc FUBO reported third-quarter revenue growth of 43% year-on-year to $224.8 million, beating the consensus of $213.2 million. Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.52) beat the consensus loss of $(0.73). Adjusted EBITDA margin loss improved by 1,062 bps to (41.2)%. North America Streaming: Revenue grew 40% Y/Y to $219.2 million...
Earnings Outlook For Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock
Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock OWL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Cummins 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Cummins CMI has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 12.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.29%. Currently, Cummins has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion. Buying $100 In CMI: If an investor had bought $100 of CMI stock 20 years ago, it...
Downsizing At Twitter After Musk Takeover, Big Pharma Chains To Pay $14B In Opioid Claims, Tesla Shutters 1st Showroom In China: Top Stories Wednesday, Nov. 02
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk took over Twitter Inc TWTR under a $44 billion deal which followed the firing of CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. Sarah Personette, Twitter's chief customer officer and ad boss, tweeted about her resignation...
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points After Fed Raises Rates By 75 Basis Points.
U.S. stocks turned higher toward the end of trading, after the US Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.75% on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.70% to 32,882.70 while the NASDAQ rose 0.22% to 10,915.24. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.38% to 3,870.78. Leading and Lagging...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Friday's session saw 236 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Microsoft MSFT. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO's stock came under the...
Director of LKQ Makes $348.40M Sale
ValueAct Holdings, L.P., Director at LKQ LKQ, reported a large insider sell on November 2, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that L.P. sold 6,500,000 shares of LKQ. The total transaction amounted to $348,400,000.
What's Going On With Moderna Stock Thursday?
Moderna Inc MRNA shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Moderna reported third-quarter revenue of $3.36 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $3.53 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its weak top-line results were mainly due to a decline in sales of its COVID-19 vaccines.
Recap: ACM Research Q3 Earnings
ACM Research ACMR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:58 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ACM Research beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $66.70 million from the same...
Telus Clocks ~10% Revenue Growth In Q3 Backed By Customer Additions; Boosts Dividend By 7.2%
Telus Corp (NYSE: TU) reported third-quarter FY22 operating revenues and other income growth of 9.9% year-on-year to CA$4.67 billion. Total telecom subscriber connections grew 6.3% Y/Y to 17.7 million. It made 347,000 new customer net additions in the quarter, up 27,000 over last year, including 150,000 mobile phones, 124,000 connected...
Paramount Global Shares Are Falling: What's Going On?
Paramount Global PARA shares are trading lower Wednesday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Paramount reported third-quarter revenue of $6.92 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $7.02 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 39 cents per share, which missed average estimates of 43 cents per share.
COMPASS Pathways Shares Q3 2022 Financial Results, Business News & Term's Highlights
Psychedelics mental healthcare firm COMPASS Pathways CMPS reported its financial outcomes for the third quarter ended 30 September 2022 and gave an update on its most recent pipeline and business developments. Numbers on 30 September 2022 show:. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $173.1 million compared to $273.2 million as of...
Earnings Outlook For Ramaco Resources
Ramaco Resources METC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ramaco Resources will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14. Ramaco Resources bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Fluor: Q3 Earnings Insights
Fluor FLR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fluor posted an EPS of $0.07. Revenue was up $509.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company missed on...
Expert Ratings for Warner Bros.Discovery
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Warner Bros.Discovery WBD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
A Preview Of Theravance Biopharma's Earnings
Theravance Biopharma TBPH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Theravance Biopharma will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.18. Theravance Biopharma bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Preview For Mueller Water Products
Mueller Water Products MWA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Mueller Water Products will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14. Mueller Water Products bulls will hope to hear the company...
