Nets will reportedly ask Celtics about Udoka after firing Nash

BOSTON -- The Brooklyn Nets are an absolute mess at the moment. Now they're a mess that just fired its head coach.

The Nets are moving on from Steve Nash after a 2-5 start to the season, Nash's third as head coach. After going 48-21 under Nash in 2021-22, Brooklyn was just 44-38 in Nash's second season on the bench. They were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs after securing the 7-seed in the play-in tournament.

Those were disappointing results with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the roster, even though Irving had to sit out Brooklyn's home games. With Irving under fire for his off-court activities and the Nets struggling to a 2-5 start, Brooklyn decided it was time to end the Nash experiment.

Jacque Vaughn will act as Brooklyn's interim head coach, starting Tuesday night against the Chicago Bulls. But the Nets already have some names in mind for their new head coach, including former Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. They will also be reaching out to the Celtics to inquire about suspended head coach Ime Udoka, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Udoka was suspended for the entire 2022-23 season for "violations of team policies," but Boston is willing to let him leave for another position, according to Woj.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Tuesday afternoon that Udoka and the Nets have already begun discussions, and that Udoka has "emerged as a strong frontrunner" for the job.

It doesn't sound like Udoka will ever coach again in Boston, but it would be really interesting if the Celtics just let him go to another team this early in his suspension -- especially for a division rival. Chances are they won't just let Udoka head to Brooklyn without some compensation for the guy who just brought the C's to the NBA Finals, though the NBA is not a big fan of coaches getting "traded" between two teams.

Udoka was an assistant in Brooklyn the year before he got the Celtics job, and interviewed for the head coaching position that ultimately went to Nash.