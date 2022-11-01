Read full article on original website
How to Be a Hero in Overwatch 2
overwatch-2overwatch-2-known-issues-and-how-to-fix Heroes are important in Overwatch because they provide the bulk of the game's content. There are currently 27 heroes in Overwatch, and each one offers something unique to the game. Heroes are divided into three categories: offense, defense, and support.
New Overwatch 2 hero Ramattra is a tank monk built for dive comps and countering bubble metas
Ramattra is a brother monk to Zenyatta, and he's out in December
What is the Overwatch 2 Ramattra Release Date?
The newest hero for Overwatch 2 was just revealed during the Overwatch League Grand Finals in Anaheim on November 4, 2022. Many had thought that it might be Mauga or the tank Omnic from Baptiste’s story. Well, some people were right. It is an Omnic, the new leader of the war again humanity. Ramattra will join as the next tank hero in Overwatch 2. Here is the Overwatch 2 Ramattra release date.
Overwatch 2 New Hero to be Revealed at Overwatch League Grand Finals
Overwatch 2 launched on October 5 and while we’ve just played for over a month, Activision Blizzard will be revealing a new hero later today! We will have a sneak peek on the new hero coming out during the Overwatch League Grand Finals on November 4, 4PM PT. Fans can catch the Overwatch League Grand Finals over at Overwatch’s official Youtube channel so don’t miss out on who will join our list of heroes.
dotesports.com
Will Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 include a Zombies mode?
Another year means another Call of Duty game, this time bringing a sequel to the 2019 title. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is an intense adventure that takes place across cities and mountainous open areas. With the game’s release, players have already jumped into the campaign and multiplayer to discover all that the new title has to offer.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players Furious Over Cross-Play Options
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" has finally been released and players are jumping into the multiplayer shooter. While the excitement around Infinity Ward's latest game is high, Xbox and PC players have discovered they are lacking an option that PlayStation gamers have. On Twitter, many players have begun to share their frustration that the Xbox version of the game doesn't have the option to disable cross-play with PC players. To make matters worse, the PlayStation version, on both PS4 and PS5, has the option to disable cross-play and only matchmake with other PlayStation users, adding another item to the list of exclusive PlayStation benefits for "Modern Warfare 2."
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Removes Controversial Feature One Day After Release
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has only been out on PC and consoles for a day, but changes are already being made to the game, and in some cases, some major changes. The biggest talking points surrounding MW2 so far have been about SBMM and servers, but these are far from the only things players have been talking about. Across Reddit, Twitter, and other parts of the Internet, players have been sharing clips of the game's ping system, which is controversially broken. As you would expect, these clips quickly made the rounds and drew the ire of the COD community. Fast-forward just a tiny bit and Infinity Ward has already gone ahead and removed the feature presumably while a fix is worked on.
NME
EA confirms it will release a “major” game in the next few months
EA has confirmed it still has one big title to release this financial year, with the secret project coming as part of a “major IP”. Speaking on an investors call earlier this week (November 1), EA said it would be releasing the game before March 31, 2023 but is keeping the nature of the project secret for the time being.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Just Added One of the Best RPGs of All Time
Xbox users who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass (or PC users who have PC Game Pass) may be in for a busy weekend now that one of the best RPGs of all time has come to the subscription's catalog. That game is none other than Persona 5, the beloved Atlus game that's won tons of awards and was confirmed to get several different ports to various platforms. It's only been on the PlayStation systems up until this week, but now, the barrier of entry is lower than ever before thanks to it being on Xbox Game Pass.
Red Dead Redemption 2: Undead Nightmare 2 trailer sends fans wild
It seems strange to think about this, given the studio's multiplayer-focused output these days, but there was once a time when Rockstar Games used to make some of the greatest single-player DLC there was. Long before CD Projekt RED showed people how it was done with The Witcher 3: Wild...
ComicBook
New PS5 Game Delayed Nearly One Week Before Release
An upcoming game that was poised to launch on PlayStation 5 consoles in a little under a week has now been delayed at the last minute. In a general sense, the coming week is likely going to be one of the biggest of the year for PlayStation and the PS5. Not only did Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 just launch at the end of this past week, but God of War Ragnarok is finally poised to come to PS5 and PS4 next week as well. And while the God of War sequel wasn't the game in question that got delayed, instead, a new sports title is what won't be making its intended launch date.
ComicBook
Steam Makes Best-Selling Game 100% Free to Own
Steam has made a very popular game 100 percent free to own, but you need to redeem the offer within a certain amount of time. Between now and November, all Steam users can claim, download, play, and keep Fatshark's 2018 first-person co-op melee action game, Warhammer: Verminitide 2, which has sold several million copies to date, aka you may already own it. If you don't though, now is your opportunity to do so, and save $30 in the process.
Blizzard angers Overwatch 2 players by unbundling Witch Kiriko
Fans are unhappy that they might have paid more than they had to
How to Watch League of Legends Worlds 2022 Final
Fans have a variety of ways to watch the League of Legends Worlds 2022 final. League of Legends Worlds 2022 finals will begin on Nov. 5 in San Fransisco. For those who are interested in watching the Worlds 2022 finals but do not know where it will be broadcast, have no fear. T1 takes on DRX in a best-of-five to determine the best League of Legends team in the world.
ComicBook
Classic PS3 Series Revealed for PlayStation Plus Premium Library
PlayStation is bringing a classic series from the PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3 eras to the PS5 via the console's PlayStation Plus Premium library. Earlier this year, Sony found a way to deliver a much requested feature to its fans on modern consoles. For years, many have asked for generational backward compatibility beyond just the PS4. While it's not quite the same as Xbox's backward compatibility, PlayStation has made it so fans can access a wide spanning library of games from across the various generations of consoles, including the PS1, PS2, and PS3. This has allowed fans to go back and visit their favorite classics, get introduced to new ones, and have access to a lot of games.
Modern Warfare 2 Stat Tracker: Best to Use
Looking for the best stat tracker to use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? Look no further. Just like with most competitive shooters these days, being able to see your match history and combat record can go a long way towards helping you understand what is and isn't working, as well as give you an idea of how you stack up to the competition. As such, here's a breakdown of the best stat tracker to use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
In Overwatch 2, Some Gamers Are Concerned That Cassidy’s New Magnetic Grenade May Be Too Strong
Some players think Overwatch 2’s Cassidy’s Magnetic Grenade does too much damage and want it toned down. Although Cassidy lost Flashbang in the switch to Overwatch 2, this new ability can prove just as useful in battle. The problem is that it could be too effective. Cassidy no...
ComicBook
Apex Legends Streamer Nickmercs Says Season 15 Legend Catalyst Is "Horrible"
Apex Legends has a new Legend, Catalyst, but Twitch streamer Nickmercs isn't a fan of the new character so far. He spent some time playing as the new Legend after Season 15 got underway this week but has since deemed her "horrible" while pointing out some complications with her kit that reflect some of the comments other Apex Legends players have made recently about Catalyst's supposed shortcomings.
dotesports.com
Dr Disrespect, TimTheTatman, and DrLupo embrace the chaos of Modern Warfare 2’s infamous highway map
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s release hasn’t exactly been the smoothest, and one of the biggest points of contention for the game has been one of its multiplayer maps that is both literally and metaphorically a wreck. But Dr Disrespect and his buddies didn’t seem to mind...
