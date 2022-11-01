ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

NH woman’s pregnant cow allegedly shot and killed

WEARE, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman believes her pregnant cow was shot and killed by a careless hunter. New Hampshire officials said Cookie the cow was shot Sunday. By the next morning, both she and her calf had died. The family hopes whoever did this comes forward yo...
WEARE, NH
whdh.com

I-93 in Medford reopens after serious crash

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - All lanes of I-93 in Medford have reopened after a serious crash early Friday morning. Part of I-93 southbound in Medford was previously shut down for almost three hours due to a single-car crash that left the driver with life-threatening injuries, State Police said. Officials said the driver, a 41-year-old man from Rockland, crashed into a guardrail on Route 93 southbound, north of exit 24, at 3:20 a.m. Friday. Firefighters used rescue equipment to free the man from the car and transported the victim to Mass General Hospital via ambulance.
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

$5,000 reward offered as community searches for answers in Acton hit-and-run that injured teen

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Acton Police Department announced a $5,000 reward is now being offered for info on a hit-and-run crash that left a 13-year-old seriously injured. According to the department, Jeff Bursaw, owner of Bursaw Gas and Oil in Acton, is offering the reward. Bursaw said he was moved to offer the reward because the crash victim’s older brother has been a valued employee, and that news of what happened brought him to tears.
ACTON, MA
WMUR.com

Two Concord nursing home officials suspended after patients reportedly left in poor condition

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The licenses of two employees at a nursing home in Concord have been temporarily suspended after multiple reports of patients left in poor condition. Officials with Pleasant View Center said they were stunned to hear of the investigation because they didn't find out that two of their high-ranking employees were suspended until days after it happened.
CONCORD, NH
whdh.com

Man shot in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and emergency medical services responded to a scene on West Park Street in Brockton after a man was shot Wednesday night. Officials said the victim was rushed to a local hospital. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. The incident is under...
BROCKTON, MA
WCAX

NH police investigating apparent pipe bomb explosion

SALISBURY, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are investigating an explosion Thursday of what appears to be a homemade pipe bomb in Merrimack County. Troopers responded to Hensmith Road in Salisbury Thursday afternoon for reports of an explosion. There was no property damage or personal injury, though it resulted in a small brush fire that was put out by neighbors.
SALISBURY, NH
whdh.com

Driver crashes into Wakefield Cumberland Farms

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly driver has crashed their car into the front of the Cumberland Farms at 200 Lowell St. in Wakefield, according to police. No injuries were reported in the crash that damaged the storefront, and the incident remains under investigation. The building inspector has been notified.
WAKEFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Community heartbroken after Brockton woman stabbed to death in front of home

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A community in Brockton is left heartbroken after a woman was stabbed to death in front of her home Wednesday afternoon. Brockton Police said they launched a homicide investigation after officers responded to a report of an unconscious person on 342 Crescent St. around 1 p.m. Wednesday. The victim, Veronica Goncalves, 48, was found dead in her driveway after suffering what officials described as “obvious head trauma.” The Plymouth County District Attorney later referred to the homicide as the result of a stabbing.
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Worker burned by chemicals in Lawrence, forcing evacuation

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A worker has been burned at a Lawrence business, forcing an evacuation as a precaution, according to the city’s fire department. The fire chief said the worker has chemical burns to his hands and face. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The...
LAWRENCE, MA
WMUR.com

Crossing guard hit by car in Hudson, treated for minor injuries

HUDSON, N.H. — Hudson police said a crossing guard was hit near Alvirne High School on Tuesday. They said Gary Rodgers, 65, was trying to stop traffic just after 7 a.m. on Route 102 when he was hit by a 36-year-old driver from Nashua. He was taken to the...
HUDSON, NH
whdh.com

Serious crash shuts down part of I-93 south in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of I-93 south in Medford is shut down due to a serious crash early Friday morning. State Police said a driver has life-threatening injuries after he crashed into a guardrail near Roosevelt Circle. Firefighters used rescue equipment to free the man from the car and a medical helicopter was called to fly the victim to the hospital.
MEDFORD, MA
WMUR.com

Missing boy from Hudson found safe

HUDSON, N.H. — A 13-year-old Hudson boy who went missing Wednesday evening has been found safe. Police said the boy did not return home after he was spotted at about 4:45 p.m. riding an electric scooter in the area of Pinewood Road. Shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday, police announced...
HUDSON, NH
whdh.com

Medford man released after committing string of break-ins in North Andover

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The suspect in a string of break-ins near Merrimack College campus was in court Wednesday. The 26-year-old is accused of breaking into the apartments of Merrimack College students on Halloween, facing charges that include two counts of Attempted Breaking and Entering in the Nighttime with Intent to Commit a Felony and one count of Trespassing.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
CBS Boston

Salem, NH 3rd grader dies after being hit by car

SALEM, N.H. - A third grader in Salem, New Hampshire has died after he was hit by a car.John Conway was a student at the Fisk Elementary School. Superintendent Maura Palmer said Conway died Tuesday after a car hit him in front of his home over the weekend. A police log stated that the boy was unresponsive and flown to a Boston hospital after he was hit on Saturday night. The Eagle-Tribune reported that the driver has cooperated with police and no charges have been filed yet."It is with sadness that we inform you about a loss to our school community," Palmer said in an email to parents about Conway's death. "This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school district, especially our students."Palmer said crisis intervention teams and counselors at Salem schools are available to help the community with the loss. 
SALEM, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy