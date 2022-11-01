Read full article on original website
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Howard Woolf announces retirement from ExCollege after 40 yearsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Solomont Speaker Series panel explores impact of Dobbs decision on reproductive and other rightsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
whdh.com
NH woman’s pregnant cow allegedly shot and killed
WEARE, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman believes her pregnant cow was shot and killed by a careless hunter. New Hampshire officials said Cookie the cow was shot Sunday. By the next morning, both she and her calf had died. The family hopes whoever did this comes forward yo...
whdh.com
I-93 in Medford reopens after serious crash
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - All lanes of I-93 in Medford have reopened after a serious crash early Friday morning. Part of I-93 southbound in Medford was previously shut down for almost three hours due to a single-car crash that left the driver with life-threatening injuries, State Police said. Officials said the driver, a 41-year-old man from Rockland, crashed into a guardrail on Route 93 southbound, north of exit 24, at 3:20 a.m. Friday. Firefighters used rescue equipment to free the man from the car and transported the victim to Mass General Hospital via ambulance.
whdh.com
$5,000 reward offered as community searches for answers in Acton hit-and-run that injured teen
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Acton Police Department announced a $5,000 reward is now being offered for info on a hit-and-run crash that left a 13-year-old seriously injured. According to the department, Jeff Bursaw, owner of Bursaw Gas and Oil in Acton, is offering the reward. Bursaw said he was moved to offer the reward because the crash victim’s older brother has been a valued employee, and that news of what happened brought him to tears.
whdh.com
Middleton man accused of repeatedly vandalizing sign at Winthrop Beach
WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - A Middleton man is facing charges he repeatedly vandalized a sign on Winthrop Beach. Police in Winthrop said they obtained video from a camera showing the suspect walking up to the sign, writing on it with a heavy marker and walking away. Police said the sign...
WMUR.com
Two Concord nursing home officials suspended after patients reportedly left in poor condition
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The licenses of two employees at a nursing home in Concord have been temporarily suspended after multiple reports of patients left in poor condition. Officials with Pleasant View Center said they were stunned to hear of the investigation because they didn't find out that two of their high-ranking employees were suspended until days after it happened.
whdh.com
Gloucester firefighter paramedics help deliver healthy baby boy in ambulance on highway
GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Gloucester Fire Department staffers helped deliver a healthy baby boy in an ambulance on Route 128 Thursday morning. At about 8:15 that morning, the Gloucester Fire Department responded to a report of a woman in labor at a Veterans Way home. While en route to...
whdh.com
Man shot in Brockton
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and emergency medical services responded to a scene on West Park Street in Brockton after a man was shot Wednesday night. Officials said the victim was rushed to a local hospital. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. The incident is under...
WCAX
NH police investigating apparent pipe bomb explosion
SALISBURY, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are investigating an explosion Thursday of what appears to be a homemade pipe bomb in Merrimack County. Troopers responded to Hensmith Road in Salisbury Thursday afternoon for reports of an explosion. There was no property damage or personal injury, though it resulted in a small brush fire that was put out by neighbors.
whdh.com
Acton Police: Vehicle allegedly involved in hit-and-run that injured 13-year-old located
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Acton announced they have located the vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 13-year-old critically injured on Wednesday. In an update Friday night, Police Chief Richard Burrows said officers were able to locate the vehicle and “are working to seize (it).”...
whdh.com
Driver crashes into Wakefield Cumberland Farms
WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly driver has crashed their car into the front of the Cumberland Farms at 200 Lowell St. in Wakefield, according to police. No injuries were reported in the crash that damaged the storefront, and the incident remains under investigation. The building inspector has been notified.
whdh.com
Community heartbroken after Brockton woman stabbed to death in front of home
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A community in Brockton is left heartbroken after a woman was stabbed to death in front of her home Wednesday afternoon. Brockton Police said they launched a homicide investigation after officers responded to a report of an unconscious person on 342 Crescent St. around 1 p.m. Wednesday. The victim, Veronica Goncalves, 48, was found dead in her driveway after suffering what officials described as “obvious head trauma.” The Plymouth County District Attorney later referred to the homicide as the result of a stabbing.
whdh.com
Worker burned by chemicals in Lawrence, forcing evacuation
LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A worker has been burned at a Lawrence business, forcing an evacuation as a precaution, according to the city’s fire department. The fire chief said the worker has chemical burns to his hands and face. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The...
whdh.com
Police hope new video might lead to breakthrough in Acton hit-and-run that seriously injured teen
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Acton have released images of two vehicles they are hoping to identify and speak to the drivers of, following a hit-and-run crash that left a teenager seriously injured. Police now want to speak with the drivers of a dark-colored SUV and sedan that were...
WMUR.com
Crossing guard hit by car in Hudson, treated for minor injuries
HUDSON, N.H. — Hudson police said a crossing guard was hit near Alvirne High School on Tuesday. They said Gary Rodgers, 65, was trying to stop traffic just after 7 a.m. on Route 102 when he was hit by a 36-year-old driver from Nashua. He was taken to the...
whdh.com
Brockton woman stabbed to death in front of home, suspect dies in hospital
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A community in Brockton is left heartbroken after a woman was stabbed to death in front of her home Wednesday afternoon. The man accused of stabbing her died in the hospital Wednesday night after he told investigators he ingested battery acid. Brockton Police said they launched...
whdh.com
Serious crash shuts down part of I-93 south in Medford
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of I-93 south in Medford is shut down due to a serious crash early Friday morning. State Police said a driver has life-threatening injuries after he crashed into a guardrail near Roosevelt Circle. Firefighters used rescue equipment to free the man from the car and a medical helicopter was called to fly the victim to the hospital.
WMUR.com
Missing boy from Hudson found safe
HUDSON, N.H. — A 13-year-old Hudson boy who went missing Wednesday evening has been found safe. Police said the boy did not return home after he was spotted at about 4:45 p.m. riding an electric scooter in the area of Pinewood Road. Shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday, police announced...
whdh.com
Swampscott Police: Investigation underway after THC products led to teens needing medical care
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Swampscott say they are investigating two incidents that involved high school-age kids having an adverse reaction to THC product(s) over the past few days. In a social media post, the police department said both cases involved teenage residents who ingested “a form of a...
whdh.com
Medford man released after committing string of break-ins in North Andover
NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The suspect in a string of break-ins near Merrimack College campus was in court Wednesday. The 26-year-old is accused of breaking into the apartments of Merrimack College students on Halloween, facing charges that include two counts of Attempted Breaking and Entering in the Nighttime with Intent to Commit a Felony and one count of Trespassing.
Salem, NH 3rd grader dies after being hit by car
SALEM, N.H. - A third grader in Salem, New Hampshire has died after he was hit by a car.John Conway was a student at the Fisk Elementary School. Superintendent Maura Palmer said Conway died Tuesday after a car hit him in front of his home over the weekend. A police log stated that the boy was unresponsive and flown to a Boston hospital after he was hit on Saturday night. The Eagle-Tribune reported that the driver has cooperated with police and no charges have been filed yet."It is with sadness that we inform you about a loss to our school community," Palmer said in an email to parents about Conway's death. "This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school district, especially our students."Palmer said crisis intervention teams and counselors at Salem schools are available to help the community with the loss.
