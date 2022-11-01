ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

An Art Lover’s Dream: The 2022 Artist Open Studio Tour

When it is late fall in Orange County, North Carolina, hundreds of visual artists open their studios for the public to visit as part of a tour held by the Orange County Artists Guild (OCAG). This has been going on for 28 years. This year, about 90 artist studios are on the tour, ready to receive the public to engage with their art and the artists themselves. Some studios have more than one artist.
Movie Night! Irish Feuds, Black Panthers, and the American Dream

Every other week, our Movie Night! column previews the best upcoming films showing in Chapel Hill theaters – for those who still like to go out to the movies. While Covid remains an issue, all local venues have taken measures to make their spaces safe. Also please remember that bookings and schedules change all the time, so always check online before heading out.
