When it is late fall in Orange County, North Carolina, hundreds of visual artists open their studios for the public to visit as part of a tour held by the Orange County Artists Guild (OCAG). This has been going on for 28 years. This year, about 90 artist studios are on the tour, ready to receive the public to engage with their art and the artists themselves. Some studios have more than one artist.

ORANGE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO