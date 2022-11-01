Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
Mike Tomlin says Steelers made the Chase Claypool trade because of the compensation
When the Pittsburgh Steelers made an in-season trade last year, coach Mike Tomlin evoked a since oft-repeated phrase: “We want volunteers, not hostages.”. Their in-season trade this year — publicly, at least — offered so such colorful explanations. “It was about draft capital and value for us,”...
Rams Practice BREAKING: Cooper Kupp OUT, Cam Akers Back In
Having Kupp healthy physically and having Akers healthy mentally might be the best way forward for the Rams.
Ex-MVP begs Aaron Judge to leave the Yankees: ‘The place is a dump and the fans are awful’
This won’t sit well with New York Yankees fans. Former American League MVP Jose Canseco was busy Tuesday on Twitter, literally begging outfielder Aaron Judge to bolt the Bronx as a free agent. Run run don’t walk for the nearest exit get out of New York the place is...
Sports World Reacts To The Reggie Miller Unhappy News
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Reggie Miller made it clear he's not happy with how the rest of the league has handled his comments.
This 76ers-Warriors Trade Features Joel Embiid
It’s time to get crazy. To be specific, it’s time to overreact to early season results in the NBA. We’re officially in that sweet spot – the sample size is large enough that we can pretend it matters. Some teams are exceeding expectations. Others are falling...
Sports World Reacts To What Jemele Hill Said About Stephen A.
During last Friday's episode of "First Take" on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith said that he's underpaid. "Just like women are underpaid compared to male counterparts, Blacks are underpaid compared to white counterparts. So when you look at it from that perspective -- and of course, I'm not talking about me," Smith said. "Even though I got news for you, I am underpaid compared to some people on television and what they get paid. But that's a subject for another day. I'm not apologizing for that to a damn soul. I am underpaid."
‘Everything lines up’ for NL contender to sign Yankees’ Aaron Judge
Another day, another prediction that the San Francisco Giants will make a run at New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. The latest one came from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, who appeared Thursday on KNBR 680′s “Papa & Lund.” According to NBC Sports Bay Area, Passan said “everything lines up really nicely” for Judge, a Bay Area native, to bolt for the West Coast.
Cardinals sign ex-Eagles linebacker
There were a record-setting 10 trades ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline. So it was easy to miss this nugget from ESPN’s Adam Schefter:. LB Kamu Grugier-Hill is signing with the Arizona Cardinals, per source.. Grugier-Hill led the Texans with 108 tackles and 13 TFL’s in 2021, and had started all 6 games for them in 2022 prior to requesting his release last week.
Massive News About Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons will not play in the next two games for the Brooklyn Nets against the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.
Dodgers Rumors: Yankees GM Talks Aaron Judge Free Agency
The rumors continue to fly for Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge
NFL Analysis Network
Why The Giants Were Smart To Not Make A Trade
Arguably the most surprising team thus far in the 2022 NFL season is the New York Giants. Not even the most optimistic of Giants backers would have predicted that they would be 6-2 heading into their bye week. This was a team that looked like one that had everything gone right during the season, they would have won six games total, let alone the first half of the season.
Phillies Rob Thomson gives Zack Wheeler update
The pressure will be on for Philadelphia on Saturday. The Houston Astros lead the Phillies, 3-2, in the World Series and could clinch in Game 6. Lucky for the Phillies, their ace will be on the mound. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported...
Jets explain what it takes to tackle Bills’ Josh Allen: ‘Hey, MF’er might jump over me? So what?’
There’s one bit of hope for the Jets, as they prepare for Sunday’s matchup against the Bills – arguably the best team in the NFL. They were able to contain Ravens star Lamar Jackson on the ground the last time they faced an elite dual-threat quarterback. But they also know that they’re facing a completely different challenge in Josh Allen, who at 6-foot-5 and 237 pounds is bigger than many of the players who will be trying to tackle him.
Giants must have these 9 players improve in season’s 2nd half if they’re going to make playoffs
Since the Giants are 6-2 at their bye week — which is essentially the midpoint of their 17-game regular season — let’s take a look ahead. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Which Giants must improve in the season’s second half if this team is...
AOL Corp
Cowboys scold Ezekiel Elliott after RB 'leaks' Thanksgiving helmet they revealed 4 months ago
There might be a crossed stream or two in the Dallas Cowboys marketing department, or maybe the team just enjoys a little chaos in its social media feeds. An odd Wednesday began when Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott posted an apparent throwback helmet onto his Instagram story with no explanation.
NFL parlays Week 9: Best NFL parlay picks this week
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Six teams are on bye this week, but the NFL slate still features 13 games and we’ve got our best Week 9 NFL...
NJSIAA Football: Updated playoff brackets after Week 2 games, 2022
The first day of the semifinal round for public schools and the first round for Non-Public schools of the 2022 New Jersey High School Football public schools state tournament is behind us. In the links below, NJ Advance Media has the updated seeds, matchups and brackets following those rounds of...
Nets' Jacque Vaughn gives troubling update on Ben Simmons' knee injury
Nets forward Ben Simmons will miss more time due to a knee issue that has kept him out of the last two games. Interim head coach Jacque Vaughn announced Simmons will not travel with the team and will miss at least the next two games against Washington and Charlotte. Vaughn...
NJ.com
NJ
227K+
Followers
131K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0