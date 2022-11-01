ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

RadarOnline

‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead

Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Reggie Miller Unhappy News

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Reggie Miller made it clear he's not happy with how the rest of the league has handled his comments.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To What Jemele Hill Said About Stephen A.

During last Friday's episode of "First Take" on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith said that he's underpaid. "Just like women are underpaid compared to male counterparts, Blacks are underpaid compared to white counterparts. So when you look at it from that perspective -- and of course, I'm not talking about me," Smith said. "Even though I got news for you, I am underpaid compared to some people on television and what they get paid. But that's a subject for another day. I'm not apologizing for that to a damn soul. I am underpaid."
NJ.com

‘Everything lines up’ for NL contender to sign Yankees’ Aaron Judge

Another day, another prediction that the San Francisco Giants will make a run at New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. The latest one came from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, who appeared Thursday on KNBR 680′s “Papa & Lund.” According to NBC Sports Bay Area, Passan said “everything lines up really nicely” for Judge, a Bay Area native, to bolt for the West Coast.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NJ.com

Cardinals sign ex-Eagles linebacker

There were a record-setting 10 trades ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline. So it was easy to miss this nugget from ESPN’s Adam Schefter:. LB Kamu Grugier-Hill is signing with the Arizona Cardinals, per source.. Grugier-Hill led the Texans with 108 tackles and 13 TFL’s in 2021, and had started all 6 games for them in 2022 prior to requesting his release last week.
NFL Analysis Network

Why The Giants Were Smart To Not Make A Trade

Arguably the most surprising team thus far in the 2022 NFL season is the New York Giants. Not even the most optimistic of Giants backers would have predicted that they would be 6-2 heading into their bye week. This was a team that looked like one that had everything gone right during the season, they would have won six games total, let alone the first half of the season.
NJ.com

Phillies Rob Thomson gives Zack Wheeler update

The pressure will be on for Philadelphia on Saturday. The Houston Astros lead the Phillies, 3-2, in the World Series and could clinch in Game 6. Lucky for the Phillies, their ace will be on the mound. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Jets explain what it takes to tackle Bills’ Josh Allen: ‘Hey, MF’er might jump over me? So what?’

There’s one bit of hope for the Jets, as they prepare for Sunday’s matchup against the Bills – arguably the best team in the NFL. They were able to contain Ravens star Lamar Jackson on the ground the last time they faced an elite dual-threat quarterback. But they also know that they’re facing a completely different challenge in Josh Allen, who at 6-foot-5 and 237 pounds is bigger than many of the players who will be trying to tackle him.
NJ.com

NFL parlays Week 9: Best NFL parlay picks this week

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Six teams are on bye this week, but the NFL slate still features 13 games and we’ve got our best Week 9 NFL...
WASHINGTON STATE
