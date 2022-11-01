Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin family farm issues Class I recall of frozen pizzas
ATHENS, Wis. (WFRV) – A family farm in central Wisconsin has issued a Class I recall of frozen pizzas sold at retail stores in the state. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, Stoney Acres Farm in Athens, issued the recall on products purchased on or after October 11.
WJFW-TV
Too many pets not enough staff Forest County Humane Society asking for help
CRANDON, Wis. (WJFW) - The Forest County Humane Society is experiencing an overflow of pets in their facility. A problem that began with Covid. "A lot of people went back to work and couldn’t keep their animals and it just haven’t stopped yet," said Chrystal Ross. With over 100 different dogs and cats being held. Having a place for them to go outside and play becomes an issue. "They all need room to get out and exercise and have room to work on," said Chrystal Ross. "Some of them come in with behavioral issues or different problems like that, so spacing is just highly crucial for the animal’s wellbeing," she added.
WJFW-TV
Medford police looking for individuals involved in a donation scam
MEDFORD (WJFW) - An investigation in Medford is underway after a few individuals allegedly scammed people of money during their 'Spooky Path' event over the weekend. According to the Medford Chamber of Commerce, the individuals positioned themselves in a blind spot to the Medford Chamber and they stopped cars to ask them for a "donation" for the Spooky Path.
thecitypages.com
A Wausau resident is back with a new store: Big Beauty Boutique
A Sylvester Stallone character famous for boxing once said life is not about how hard you can get hit, but about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. Here in Wausau, Elisia Doonan is a resident who embodies this outlook with her work and latest business endeavor: Big Beauty Boutique.
WJFW-TV
Eagle River business selected as a finalist for annual makeover contest
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - The Hiker Box in Eagle River is one of the six businesses in Wisconsin selected in the annual Main Street Makeover Contest. "You do have to be a business three years or older and there are certain perimeters but it is meant to boost and lift small business design," said Jessica Allen. Co-owner Jessica Allen believes that their business was selected, because what they provide for the community. "We are always trying to grow in the community," said Allen. "We serve on several boards, we donate and participate to a lot of non-profit organizations around here so I think that’s what they’re looking for," said Allen.
WSAW
Wausau police are working overtime to cover patrol
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The state is experiencing the lowest level of law enforcement staffing this year compared to the last decade according to the Department of Justice. Wausau is no exception. Our staffing levels, even though on paper they look like they are good, we’re struggling,” said Chief Ben Bliven, Wausau Police Department.
WSAW
COP House closer to breaking ground in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Economic Development Committee approved the sale of a lot Tuesday where the Wausau Police Department can break ground to build a safe haven for one of the city’s most vulnerable neighborhoods. They got a grant from the state in July to create a...
WJFW-TV
City of Wausau acknowledges delay in leaf collection
WAUSAU (WJFW) - The City of Wausau announced that they are behind on collecting leaves for the season. According to the city, leaves fell late this year and there were problems with their equipment. Wausau announced that they will be extending hours of the lead crews including work on Saturdays.
Human skeleton discovered in woods near U.P. border
Authorities are investigating the discovery of human skeletal remains found in northern Wisconsin near the border with Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. On Friday morning, Oct. 28, a hunter came across a human skeleton in a rural, wooded area of Florence County, Wisconsin, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
thecitypages.com
Wausau leaf collection hits snag, frustrating residents
Wausau leaf collection this year has hit some delays, city leaders say — but for some the delay wasn’t long enough. City workers are working their way through the second phase of leaf collection — trouble with equipment such as the leaf bailer delayed the schedule, city officials say. City crews have completed most of the east side.
WJFW-TV
A piece of Reformation history sits in a Northwoods church
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - In the early hours of this day 505 years ago, an Augustinian monk named Martin Luther took a step of bravery. Nailing 95 statements to the door of All Saints Cathedral in Wittenberg, Germany, he shared his concerns on teachings of the Catholic Church of that time. Those actions on All Hallow's Eve sparked a fire that would cause the Reformation.
WJFW-TV
Construction project scheduled on WIS-107 in Lincoln Co. next summer
MERRILL (WJFW) - Governor Tony Evers signed a $1.1 million contract to improve WIS 107 in the town of Bradley, Merrill and Rock Falls starting in June. The project will take place between Swede Rd. and Lincoln County S throughout the three towns. The project will include replacing the culvert...
Skeleton found in woods not missing woman last seen in U.P., officials say
A human skeleton found in a wooded area near Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are not the remains of a Wisconsin woman who went missing in 2016, authorities said. Nancy Renkas was last seen on July 18, 2016, in Iron Mountain. Her disappearance was recently declared a no-body homicide. While rumors and speculation circulate, officials told WLUC that the skeleton does not match Renkas or any other known missing person from the Florence area.
wxpr.org
Molly’s Rock: The haunted boulder of Sugar Camp
Molly’s Rock. Ask anyone who’s lived in the Sugar Camp area for a long time, and they can point you to its location. A large boulder and roadside landmark, the geological feature dubbed “Molly’s Rock,” sat at the corner of Hunter Haven and Pine Lake Road just north of Rhinelander.
WJFW-TV
Last day to vote for the Hodag as the 'Best High School Mascot in America'
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - Voting ends today for the best high school mascot in America. Currently, the Rhinelander Hodag is leading the way with more than 167,000 votes. The next closest mascot is the Shelley Russets from Idaho, with more than 71,000 votes. The Hodag is already the champion as it...
wearegreenbay.com
Remains found in Wisconsin investigated as possible missing woman from UP
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office shared details on Wednesday related to the investigation of skeletal remains found earlier this week in Florence County, Wisconsin. According to the Houghton County Sheriff, their office has been in contact with Dickinson County and Florence County authorities.
UPMATTERS
Hunter discovers human skeletal remains in Florence County, Wisconsin
FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice DOJ) has launched an investigation after a hunter found human skeletal remains in Florence County. According to the DOJ, the human remains were found on the morning of October 28. The release states that on Friday morning, a hunter...
antigotimes.com
City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports
Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: If you witness suspicious activity – do not approach it! Notify police. Officers took a call from a local credit union from a customer wanting to make a report about two checks that were cashed. Officers responded to a suspicious person call near...
wpr.org
National conservation group facilitates largest land protection deal in Wisconsin history
Awaiting final approval by the Wisconsin Legislature is a deal to protect 70,000 acres of forestland east of Rhinelander, the largest such project in state history. We speak with a representative from national Conservation Fund, about why it purchased the land and what it means for Wisconsin.
cwbradio.com
Wausau Man Appears in Marathon County Court for Damaging Fiber-Optic Cables
A Wausau man arrested after intentionally damaging fiber-optic cables appeared in Marathon County Court. The cables provided internet and telecommunications in downtown Wausau. This created a Spectrum cable outage back in August in Wausau. The man responsible was identified as George Wood. Wood appeared in Marathon County Court on Monday for the incident.
Comments / 0