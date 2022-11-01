CRANDON, Wis. (WJFW) - The Forest County Humane Society is experiencing an overflow of pets in their facility. A problem that began with Covid. "A lot of people went back to work and couldn’t keep their animals and it just haven’t stopped yet," said Chrystal Ross. With over 100 different dogs and cats being held. Having a place for them to go outside and play becomes an issue. "They all need room to get out and exercise and have room to work on," said Chrystal Ross. "Some of them come in with behavioral issues or different problems like that, so spacing is just highly crucial for the animal’s wellbeing," she added.

FOREST COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO