Dirty Tricks In Prescott School Board Race Triggers Law Enforcement Investigation – Arizona Independent
[Editor’s Note: Prescott eNews thanks Arizona Independent for the permission to republish this article.]. A supporter or supporters of school board candidates Linda Conn, Michele Hamer and Andy Nelson, weren’t happy to see that the Yavapai County GOP were also supporting Republicans Stan Goligoski and Brooks Compton for election to the Prescott Unified School Board, so they decided to take matters into their black marker filled hands and tamper with thousands of the Yavapai GOP’s so-called “golden tickets”. The tickets are lists of the Republicans on the ballot and are traditionally printed on yellow paper, then distributed door-to-door by Precinct Committeemen.
November 4, 2022
WILHOIT TOWN HALL HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED
Due to pending weather Supervisor Harry Oberg HAS CANCELED the annual Wilhoit Town Hall FROM Thursday, November 3, 2022, and is RESCHEDULED to Thursday, November 10th, from 5:30 – 7:00 PM. The Town Hall will be held at the Calvary Church located at 8530 S. Walden Blvd. Town Halls...
United Way of Yavapai County Grants BGCCAZ With Van
United Way of Yavapai County Grants Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arizona. with van to support educational and recreational programming. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arizona (BGCCAZ) provides affordable after-school and summer programs for youth ages 6-18 years old in Prescott & Prescott Valley, AZ. With our growing community and increased need for educational and recreational activities, Clubs’ programs have a broad impact on families assisted by the organization. The non-profit’s 2021-2026 Strategic Plan includes programming excellence, enhancing community partnerships, building exceptional infrastructure, as well as growth and sustainability.
Placement Of Memorials on NF is Prohibited
Memorials, Plaques, Honoraria or Commemorative Monuments Prohibited on National Forest System. The Prescott National Forest would like to remind the public that the placement of monuments or memorials on National Forest System lands is prohibited. While the placement of a monument or memorial on public land may help some individuals...
ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL FRY’S FUEL OF DREAMS EVENT
The Prescott Valley Police Department wishes to thank Fry’s Food Stores and the Prescott Valley community for their participation in the 10th Annual Fuel of Dreams in raising funds and awareness for Special Olympics Arizona, which was held on October 27th, 2022, between 2:30 P.M. and 5:30 P.M. Approximately...
Snow, Michael Keaton in Prescott, NASCAR, Veterans Day, Dark Psychology of Halloween | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on CAST11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona region on Cast11:
Highlands Center Holiday Bazaar this Weekend
Visit the Highlands Center prepared to peruse and purchase nature themed arts and crafts created by local artists and artisans. We expect to have over 20 vendors sharing their wares at this year’s event so stop by and pick up some unique, locally made gifts for your loved ones, or find that special item just for yourself!
FREE ART EVENT WITH 3 LOCAL ARTIST
Saturday November 12, 1-3pm; Prescott Valley Public Library. Prescott Valley Arts & Culture will host a FREE ART EVENT on Saturday, November 12 from 1-3pm at the Prescott Valley Public Library. This event will highlight the work and unique styles of 3 different local metal sculptors. After each artist speaks, there will be a brief question/answer session.
News From Cottonwood Police Department
Cottonwood, AZ – Last Wednesday, October 26th around 1:00 P.M., Cottonwood Police Officers responded to the parking lot of the Safeway Grocery Store for a report of two adult females fighting. Prior to Officers arriving the suspect had left the area in a vehicle and when doing so it was reported the victim was dragged by the vehicle for a short distance.
ADOT Says "Know Snow" When Driving to Northern Arizona On Thursday
ADOT - Know Snow. The National Weather Service is predicting snow in Flagstaff tonight and on Thursday. The Arizona Dept. of Transportation just put out a a press release that said Arizona drivers should "Know Snow" before driving north.
Million dollar Powerball ticket purchased in Flagstaff
No one won Wednesday night’s billion-dollar Powerball jackpot, but a $1 million ticket was purchased in Flagstaff. The winning numbers were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60, and the Powerball was 23. Arizona Lottery officials say the million-dollar winner bought their ticket at a Flagstaff Maverik located at 4190 E....
Snow falls across parts of Arizona causing delays and accidents
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for a storm that’s already bringing cooler temperatures across the state and now snow in the High Country. Snow began falling in parts of Arizona Thursday morning, including Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside, and areas further north,...
New Mexico murder suspect caught in northern Arizona
SELIGMAN, Ariz. - Yavapai County deputies caught a murder suspect wanted out of New Mexico in the small town of Seligman, officials said on Nov. 4. Fabian Archuleta, 39, reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest from Rio Arriba County. He faces a first-degree murder charge, but no information was released about his case.
Southwest Sunset Homes Purchases 15.12 Acres in Prescott Master-planned Community, Plans to Build Semi-luxury Homes
Scottsdale, Ariz. (Nov. 3, 2022) – Land Advisors Organization’s Prescott, Arizona, office represented the buyer, Southwest Sunset Homes, in the $4.25 million transaction, securing 15.12 acres within the Prescott Lakes master-planned community. The buyer plans to build semi-custom luxury homes on the newly-purchased 23 finished lots. Capri Barney,...
Victims in fatal crash identified
BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Police on Monday released the identities of the three people killed in an apparent high-speed head-on accident Thursday night on the Bullhead Parkway. According to police, those killed were Levi Jason Baker, 37, of Prescott Valley, Arizona; Aarom Shahi, 38, of West Hills, California;...
YCSO CAPTURES NEW MEXICO MURDER SUSPECT IN SELIGMAN
YCSO CAPTURES NEW MEXICO MURDER SUSPECT IN SELIGMAN. Tuesday afternoon at approximately 3 pm Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old Fabian Archuleta in Seligman on a valid extraditable warrant out of Rio Arriba County in New Mexico. YCSO received information from the Espanola Police Department that Archuleta, wanted for...
Arizona Fossil Creek: Hiking Trails, Map, Pro Tips
Fossil Creek is a beautiful oasis in the desert of Arizona. It is a “Wild and Scenic” river that can be accessed via Fossil Creek Road near the community of Camp Verde. This river is one of Arizonians’ favorite recreational swimming holes, and the area is home to 3 main hiking trails: Bob Bear Trail, Flume Trail, and Waterfall Trail.
Yavapai County launches new emergency notification system
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new emergency alert system known as alertYavapai. The system will function similarly to the previous CodeRed alert system allowing users to sign up and receive alerts on multiple platforms. Officials say that, by registering for alertYAVAPAI, residents can receive alerts via...
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Announces New Emergency Notification System
As promised, we have retired the CodeRed alert system and have something new that we are calling alertYAVAPAI. This system will function much in the same way you are used to – sign up and receive alerts on multiple platforms – phone, email and text. Yavapai County residents...
