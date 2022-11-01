Read full article on original website
Herb Hays Furniture Selected For Synchrony Pillars Grant
Herb Hays Furniture and Mattress was recently selected for a Synchrony Pillars Project grant to help digitally transform the business. According to information from Hays Furniture the Synchrony’s small business grant program has honored entrepreneurial retail owners and health and wellness providers since 2016 who have risen above in times of change. As a Pillars Project grant recipient, Herb Hays furniture & Mattress received $10,000 and consulting services for digitally transforming their business.
Community Gathers For Veterans Day Despite Rain
Despite the inclement weather Saturday morning canceling the Hopkinsville Veterans Parade, the community gathered at the War Memorial Building to honor veterans. Hopkinsville Mayor Wendell Lynch thanked everyone for attending. Lynch and Judge Executive Steve Tribble presented a proclamation to the VFW and the DAV. Christian County Chamber Military Affairs...
Johnson, Chaudoin Named To CCPS School Board
During Thursday’s meeting, officials with Christian County Public Schools announced Ty’Jairria Johnson and Carly Chaudoin as the two student-elected representatives chosen for service on the CCPS Board of Education. The duo were elected by peers at their respective high schools, with Johnson and Chaudoin now in line to...
Hopkinsville Veterans Parade Cancelled, Ceremony To Be Held
The annual Hopkinsville Veterans Parade that was scheduled for Saturday, November 5, has been cancelled, but the honor ceremony will still be held inside. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation announced the cancellation of the parade early Saturday morning due to expected stormy weather for the area. Even though the annual Veterans Parade was cancelled, the Veterans Honor Ceremony that traditionally follows the parade will be moved inside. The Honor Ceremony will be held at 10:00 inside the War Memorial Building. The ROTC judging will still take place in conjunction with the ceremony.
Booker Makes Quick Stop In HopkinsvilleFriday
From “the hood to the holler,” Kentucky Senator-hopeful Charles Booker spent the bulk of Friday traveling across the western part of the Commonwealth — a late stop in the far parking lot of the Bruce Convention Center in Hopkinsville drawing a tight-knit crowd of supporters in his cause.
Steven Means, 63, of Christian County
Funeral services for 63-year old Steven Means of O'Daniels Road in Christian County will be Monday, November 7, at 11:00 at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Peaceful Meadows Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday from 10 until 11 at the funeral home.
Ballot Error Causes Delay In Caldwell County Early Voting
Printing smudges on some Caldwell County ballots resulted in more than 80 voters having to fill out a second ballot on the first day of early voting. Caldwell County Clerk Toni Watson says more than 500 voters cast ballots in the basement of the Caldwell County Courthouse during the first day of early voting Thursday, November 3, with some ballot issues causing a delay for some of the voters.
Motorcycle Stolen In Hopkinsville
A motorcycle was reported stolen on South Main Street in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a black and silver 1996 FLS series Harley Davidson was taken sometime between October 28th and Friday. The motorcycle is valued at $5,200. No arrest has been made.
Name Released In Hopkinsville Fatality Crash
Authorities have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was hit by a train in the area of East 18th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say 22-year-old Corey Burns was struck by a train in the area of East 18th Street and died from his injuries.
Interstate 24 Temporarily Blocked Due To Tractor-Trailer Fire
A tractor-trailer fire in Trigg County led to Interstate 24 being temporarily blocked Saturday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say a tractor-trailer hauling energy bars caught fire at the 58-mile marker eastbound just after 5 am causing both eastbound lanes to be temporarily blocked. Firefighters from Montgomery, East Golden Pond,...
Shirley Eaton, 82, of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 82-year-old Shirley Bates Eaton of Hopkinsville will be Monday, November 7, at 1:30 at Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home on Monday from 11 until 1. Survivors include her daughters, Dana Kennedy (Rory), of Clarksville, TN. Jennifer Hampton (Josh), of Morgantown, KY.
KSP: Remains found in McLean County believed to be missing Evansville woman
LIVERMORE, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police have found the remains of a woman that authorities believe is a missing Evansville woman, KSP officials say. [KSP: Missing Evansville woman’s son found alive on riverbank after they crashed]. Officials say they found the body in the Green River near Livermore.
Deadly crash blocking U.S. 60 in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Crews are responding to the scene of a deadly crash on U.S. 60 in Livingston County, Kentucky, Monday night. The highway is blocked near the 25 mile marker because of the collision, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The crash happened near Old Salem Church Road...
Obituaries Nov. 3, 2022
Clarence Wayne Jones, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at his home. Born April 28, 1935 in Marshall County, Kentucky, he was the son of Reggie and Wilma (Jones) Jones. He was a machinist at the Tappan Stove Company in Murray. After the closure of Tappan, he...
Pedestrian Struck By Train And Killed In Hopkinsville
A man was hit by a train in the area of East 18th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say a man was struck by a train in the area of East 18th Street and died from the injuries. Authorities have blocked off the area as they investigate...
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Hit-And-Run
A wreck on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville sent one person to the hospital Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say two cars collided at the intersection of Belmont Street and East 9th Street and one of the drivers fled before law enforcement arrived. A man was injured in the crash and...
Bullet Narrowly Missed Children In Hopkinsville
Authorities are investigating after a bullet traveled through a duplex wall on Massey Lane in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a bullet came through the wall from a connected duplex with several children along with adults inside. Two 17-year-olds that were in the connected duplex that the bullet reportedly...
Man Charged With Possession Of A Stolen Gun
A Portland, Tennessee, man was charged with possession of drugs and a stolen gun after a traffic stop in Todd County Sunday. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Dennis Brown says he was called to the area for a complaint of a suspicious vehicle on private property and located 56-year-old David Carter inside the vehicle.
Vehicle crash during police pursuit closes a library in Morganfield
UNION CO, Ky. (WEHT) – The library in Morganfield, KY is closed after a vehicle struck the building during a police pursuit. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Union County dispatch received a call from a woman who reported that she was driving in Morganfield and she was being chased by another vehicle. The caller said […]
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Indecent Exposure
A Hopkinsville man was charged with indecent exposure after an incident on Riverfront Drive in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for an unknown problem and found 62-year-old Timothy Pettus bleeding from the head after he got into a fight with his ex-girlfriend and fell off the porch.
