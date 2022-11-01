The annual Hopkinsville Veterans Parade that was scheduled for Saturday, November 5, has been cancelled, but the honor ceremony will still be held inside. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation announced the cancellation of the parade early Saturday morning due to expected stormy weather for the area. Even though the annual Veterans Parade was cancelled, the Veterans Honor Ceremony that traditionally follows the parade will be moved inside. The Honor Ceremony will be held at 10:00 inside the War Memorial Building. The ROTC judging will still take place in conjunction with the ceremony.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO