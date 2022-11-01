Read full article on original website
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Forsyth Boys Basketball
Few teams in the Ozarks have higher expectations than Forsyth entering the 2022-23 season. Yes, entering Kevin Smith’s second season things should be easier for the Panthers in adjusting to Smith’s system. But also, Forsyth boasts one of the biggest lineups in the Ozarks regardless of class. With...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Bolivar Girls Basketball
With no seniors on its roster, the Liberators posted a 5-17 record, falling to Webb City in the opening round of the Class 5 District 6 tournament. Kaylin Gibbs departed the program as a graduating junior. “Last season was very much a rebuilding season for us,” head coach Ben Glasgow...
republictigersports.com
Tigers Juggle Schedule for Saturday Game
Republic’s football players were all set to hop on a bus to Webb City when the word came down this afternoon: their district semifinal game had been postponed until Saturday at noon because of stormy weather tonight. Coach Ryan Cornelsen and his staff shuffled the schedule to adjust. “We...
republictigersports.com
District Football Postponed
The district football semifinal between Republic and Webb City has been postponed until noon Saturday because of the threat of bad weather — primarily a worry about lightning delays that may stretch out tonight’s game with no guarantees that it could be finished. Kickoff is now set for...
Ozark Sports Zone
Miller comes back from two sets down to advance to Class 1 state title match
Miller volleyball has carried a big target on its back all season as the defending Class 1 state champion. The Lady Cardinals rose the challenge of being a defending champion all year long, so it should come as no surprise that when their backs were against the wall in the Class 1 state semifinals that they responded as champions do.
Ozark Sports Zone
Logan-Rogersville falls in penalty kicks in district championship game
ROGERSVILLE – No matter the outcome of its district championship game, the Logan-Rogersville boys soccer team had guaranteed this season would be known as the most successful in program history. Led by a 10-player senior class and a standout goalkeeper, the Wildcats established a new school record for wins...
koamnewsnow.com
Webb City prepares for playoff opener against COC rival Republic
WEBB CITY, Mo. – The Webb City Cardinals are back in action this week after a first-round bye to begin the district playoffs. The Cardinals (6-3) will host COC rival Republic (7-3) Friday night in the Class 5 District 6 semifinals. Republic won their first-round playoff game over Parkview last Friday.
Ozark Sports Zone
Athlete of the Week: Dakota Windsor, Lebanon Swimming
Lebanon’s Dakota Windsor has been dominant in the pool. Windsor earned all-state in four events a year ago and has bigger plans for his final state meet this season. At the Ozark Conference swim meet, Dakota Windsor was hard to miss. “We actually found [the panda mascot head] in...
Ozark Sports Zone
Lady Bears top Missouri S&T in season-opening exhibition
SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State women’s basketball secured a 58-44 victory against Missouri S&T in the team’s only preseason game before the start of the regular season next week. The Lady Bears got off to a bit of a slow start offensively, trailing by two after a quarter...
Ozark Sports Zone
MSU’s O’Keefe named Valley Player of the Year, Eight Bears named All-MVC
ST. LOUIS – Three Missouri State women’s soccer players earned Missouri Valley Conference yearly specialty honors, with Grace O’Keefe winning Player of the Year, Carly Raunig taking home Defensive Player of the Year and Hailey Chambliss grabbing Freshman of the Year, the league announced today. In total, MSU earned eight selections to All-MVC teams.
Ozark Sports Zone
Drury hires former MSU Pitching Coach Paul Evans
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.—Paul Evans, the long-tenured and Hall of Fame pitching coach for Missouri State, will shift his career to the Drury University baseball program starting in 2023 following his retirement from MSU. Evans spent 34 years as the pitching coach for Missouri State under head coach Keith Guttin and...
ksmu.org
$25 million sports facility improvements planned for Springfield
The City of Springfield is beginning millions of dollars of improvements to sports facilities on the east-central side of town. The $25 million project will be completed in two phases. Phase one. In Phase one, synthetic turf will be installed on eight Cooper Park/Lake Country Soccer fields on the north...
fourstateshomepage.com
Route 97/North White Oak Creek Bridge North of Stotts City now open
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — A bridge closed in May for a replacement project in Lawrence County has opened back up. The bridge was the last of four bridges to be replaced on Route 97 between Lawrence County Route NN and Missouri Route 96. All of Route 97 is now open in Lawrence County, MoDOT said.
Head star: reminder to buckle up
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — The early morning hours of Thursday, November 3, 2022 Monett Rural Fire Dept were alerted to a pickup crash along MO-97 near Pulaskifield. 10-3-22 1:00am MRFD was dispatched to a single MVA highway 97 in the Pulaskifield area. — MRFD The late model pickup went off-road into the ditch. The ‘head star’ of the driver is...
KYTV
Man from Buffalo, Mo. killed in a crash Wednesday night
NEAR BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) -Larry Lindsay, 52, of Buffalo was killed in a crash in Dallas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Lindsay’s pickup ran off Highway DD ten miles north of Buffalo just before 6:00. The truck flipped and went into a ditch. The patrol says...
KYTV
Tree companies urge caution with Friday’s thunderstorm chances
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the recent drought leaving some area trees vulnerable to exposure and damage, some local tree companies are concerned about the wind potential with Friday evening’s thunderstorm chances. Not only have recent windy days downed some area tree limbs and branches, but a thunderstorm with...
Five Springfield weekend events you won’t want to miss
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
KYTV
Springfield Public Schools discuss anonymous 911 call to Hillcrest High School
Howell County Commission funds an initiative to find more health care workers. As healthcare workforce shortages worsen, the Howell County Commission announced its funding of a partnership between Ozarks Healthcare, the South Central Career Center (SCCC), and Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) to create a healthcare workforce development consortium to recruit more health care workers to the region.
Ozarks First.com
Friday, November 4 AM Weather- Severe weather arrives later today
The next 18 hours will be very active across the area. We are starting off warm, setting a new record warm low temperature. In Springfield, the old record is 59°. At 5am, we are still at 69°. Temperatures will top out in the upper-70’s today. There will...
SGF motorcyclist hit, killed by semi in Webster County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield motorcyclist was killed after being rear-ended by a tractor-trailer unit east of Fordland in Webster County on Monday, Oct. 31. James Haines, 36, of Springfield was on U.S. 60 east of Fordland in the early morning hours of Oct. 31. A 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer unit driven by a 57-year-old man […]
