ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

The serious challenges facing Lula in Brazil | Letter

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BF0On_0iubdEk100
Lula celebrates his victory in the Brazilian presidential election. Photograph: Fabricio Bomjardim/ZUMA Press Wire/REX/Shutterstock

The re-election of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on the eve of the Cop27 climate summit is a signal of hope for Amazonia and the planet ( Editorial, 31 October ). The Guardian was among the first to raise the alarm at the impact of road-building by the Brazilian dictatorship that cut through the forest, publishing a long article of mine in the early 1970s, which I followed up later in my 1978 book Assault on the Amazon. Since then, there has been remorseless, bit-by-bit felling and burning of life-sustaining trees, exacerbated in recent years by Jair Bolsonaro.

But no one should underrate the challenge facing Lula, an older man coming into office next January in less auspicious circumstances than in 2003. He faces a divided country, a hostile congress and many state governors who support both Bolsonaro and his reactionary policies.

Ranching, mining and international interests, often complicit with local smallholders and gold panners, add up to a tough coalition. Ibama, Brazil’s environmental regulator, and Funai, the government agency that is supposed to protect the country’s Indigenous peoples, have both been stripped of authority and funding.

Brazil under Lula will deserve international support, and will hopefully be a good international citizen once more, in the collective struggle to prevent humanity’s environmental suicide.

In his earlier terms, he showed the wrongness of the apocryphal De Gaulle remark that Brazil is “not a serious country”, lifting millions out of poverty, respecting the country’s African heritage, and helping found the G20 and the Brics grouping of countries. While he will inevitably disappoint some dreams, this is still a moment to savour and celebrate.
Richard Bourne
London

Have an opinion on anything you’ve read in the Guardian today? Please email us your letter and it will be considered for publication.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Cambodia’s modern slavery nightmare: the human trafficking crisis overlooked by authorities

At 3.28am on 29 June 2021, Xu Mingjian crept out of a dorm room inside a gated compound in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, and made his way to the second floor, where his friend, another victim of trafficking, was waiting. The two had hatched a desperate plan to escape the modern slavery nightmare they’d been in since Xu was sold to an online scam company in the same building three months earlier, believing a well-paid data entry job awaited him.
The Guardian

After the loss of a dear friend I am angry I caved in to the social pressure to not take as many photos

There’s a strange opposing narrative when it comes to technology, especially imagery and photos. On the one hand, every time the phone companies release a new model, the cameras seem to get more powerful and sophisticated. People want the ability to be able to walk around with a professional-grade (video) camera in their pockets, taking higher and higher resolution photos.
The Guardian

The Guardian

494K+
Followers
112K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy