Read full article on original website
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Georgia to Honor Vince Dooley and Charley Trippi During Matchup with Tennessee
The University of Georgia will honor the late Vince Dooley and Charley Trippi this Saturday when the Bulldogs host Tennessee. Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium will be adorned with special sideline artwork near the endzones. The sideline paint near the west end zone, from the goal line to the 20, will be red and feature Vince Dooley’s initials “VD” along with his signature. Starting at the other 20, and reaching to the east end zone, will be Trippi’s number “62” and his signature.
5-Star Recruits Matayo Uiagalelei, Desmond Ricks, Samuel M'Pemba, and Others Taking Visits
Plenty of top five-star recruits will be out on visits this big college football weekend. Julio Gonzales updates us on where they are headed.
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring two dozens others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins. Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state. Cody McDaniel, the county’s emergency manager, confirmed one death although he didn’t immediately provide details. The small town of Idabel saw a church, medical center and a school torn apart. “There was total destruction on the south and east sides of Idabel,” Steven Carter, an emergency management coordinator for McCurtain County, told the Texarkana Gazette.
Raleigh News & Observer
WATCH: Chip Kelly on Arizona State’s New QB, UCLA Generating Exposure
UCLA football coach Chip Kelly spoke with the media ahead of Wednesday morning's practice session at the Wasserman Football Center. Kelly talked about new Arizona State starting quarterback Trenton Bourguet, the Sun Devils' tempo on the offensive side of the ball, how their defense has changed since Herm Edwards was fired, what stands in the Bruins way in regards to exposure for late-night games and what goes into some unorthodox cross-sport training activities at practice.
Raleigh News & Observer
Texans Rookie Teagan Quitoriano Catches TD in First Game: ‘Cool Experience’
HOUSTON -- Teagan Quitoriano was a big hit during his NFL debut. In his first career game, Quitoriano elevated over defenders for a 2-yard touchdown catch in Thursday night's loss to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The Texans' rookie tight end, activated from injured reserve-designated for return before kickoff after recovering...
Raleigh News & Observer
BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code MCBET Delivers $200 In Free Bets For Early Signup
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. We’re down to less than two months until online sports betting launches in Ohio, but players in the Buckeye State can start earning today thanks to the BetMGM Ohio bonus code MCBET. All new players who pre-register for an account will be credited with $200 in free bets.
Raleigh News & Observer
‘A Blow to Us’: Falcons Players Sound Off on Jaguars’ Calvin Ridley Trade
When the Atlanta Falcons traded receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars during Tuesday's trade deadline, the biggest element of surprise surrounded the timing, not the actual move itself. After earning All-Pro honors as a third-year player in 2020, Ridley never seemed comfortable in new coach Arthur Smith's offense, ultimately...
Comments / 0