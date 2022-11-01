ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Parent and athlete protest City Poly game suspension on North Avenue

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — "Let em play, let em play." It was a small protest but even the smallest among them was just as passionate. "Let the boys play!" shouted an 8-year-old girl. On North Avenue outside Baltimore City Schools Headquarters, it was a family demonstration to stand in solidarity...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore city drivers share thoughts on preliminary squeegee plan

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A portion of the mayor's Squeegee Collaborative plan is revealed and FOX45 News is taking the first details of the new plan to some drivers at two of Baltimore's busiest intersections. There's a push to change a long-time issue, squeegee kids on city street, young people...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

City to announce guaranteed income to squeegee kids if they stay off corners

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The city is expected to announce next week the offer of a guaranteed income if squeegee kids stay out of city intersections. The size of the paycheck is still unclear; however, the city is currently offering potential criminals $375 a month in a separate program if they refrain from shooting other people.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Squeegee kids 'blackmailing the city' and getting paid

Mayor Brandon Scott claims he has a solution to the squeegee kid problem, a solution he will release after the election. One aspect that has been heard, squeegee kids will come up with their own “code of conduct,” and receive a guaranteed income. Sean Kennedy, with the Maryland...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Trash carts to be delivered to 4,300 Essex residences in new pilot program

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In the latest effort to improve quality of life for residents and expand vermin abatement efforts, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced a new pilot program to distribute high-quality trash carts for residential trash pickup in the Essex community, Thursday. Brand new 65-gallon trash carts will...
ESSEX, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Question F to end the 'stop-snitching culture'

“If it takes a murderer off the streets, I’m for it. Money well spent” A lifelong Baltimore resident and pastor, P.M. Smith, remarks on Question F. Baltimore City residents will see Question F on the ballot this election. Question F will establish a fund to supplement rewards offered to those who submit information about criminal suspects.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County sees 3 shootings, 1 deadly in the past week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For some, it's an out-of-the-norm and alarming snapshot of the last week in Baltimore County. In Parkville, investigators believe a deadly 2 a.m. gas station encounter was part of a carjacking where a victim is a 24-year-old man who was shot and killed. Also in Parkville,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy