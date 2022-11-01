Read full article on original website
Matthew Perry reveals Zac Efron turned down playing a younger version of him in new movie
Matthew Perry keeps dropping bombshells while promoting his new memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing (out now), but this latest one may break 17 Again fans' hearts. During an interview on SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw, Perry revealed he recently wrote a script for a romantic...
Warner Bros. Discovery interested in making more Harry Potter movies with J.K. Rowling
Warner Bros. Discovery may revisit the tale of the boy who lived, should controversy-courting Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling come up with new material. CEO David Zaslav remarked on the company's interest in continuing the franchise during a Q3 earnings call Thursday, after being asked about how content would be different under Warner Bros. Discovery post merger between Discovery and WarnerMedia.
The Mosquito Coast clip teases secret history of Melissa George and Justin Theroux's characters
The Mosquito Coast star Melissa George is aware that some viewers were exasperated by the lack of explanation in season 1 as to why the show's Fox family are on the run from the U.S. authorities. And she has good news concerning that! George reveals that the secret history of the clan (George's Margot, Justin Theroux's Allie, Logan Polish's Dina, and Gabriel Bateman's Charlie) will be laid out in the opening episode of season 2, which premieres on Apple TV+ Nov. 4.
Jennifer Lawrence says Adele warned her not to do Passengers: 'I should have listened to her'
Jennifer Lawrence is poised for a cinematic comeback. After rocketing to superstar fame in the early 2010s with a starring role in the Hunger Games franchise and an Oscar-winning performance in Silver Linings Playbook, Lawrence's career stumbled slightly when her output became consumed by poorly reviewed movies and X-Men sequels with diminishing returns. In a New York Times interview about the upcoming Causeway, Lawrence recalled how her good pal Adele tried to talk her out of the film that many consider to be her career nadir: Passengers, the 2016 sci-fi drama in which she costarred with Chris Pratt.
The Weird Al biopic almost featured time travel and multiverses
Most biopics pride themselves on their veracity, pointing out that, say, 98 percent of what happens onscreen really did occur in real-life. (Lately, they even show you the real people in the credits.) That's not the case with Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. "It's flipped," says director Eric Appel. "It's 98 percent fiction and two percent fact."
Jennifer Lawrence says she'd 'drink whiskey and get stoned' with Hunger Games costars after events
Jennifer Lawrence was living the high life in more ways than one at the height of The Hunger Games movie craze. The actress revealed that she and costars Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth would often find themselves getting drunk and high together after attending the dystopian film series' intense press events and premieres.
Jimmy Fallon is reprising his Almost Famous role on Broadway: 'I'm in!'
If you think Jimmy Fallon will be out there trying to be a Broadway star at age 48, then you are… correct!. On Tuesday, the Tonight Show host accepted Almost Famous writer and director Cameron Crowe's invitation to potentially reprise his role as Dennis Hope in the forthcoming Broadway adaptation of the beloved film.
Eddie Redmayne says he got 'complete stage fright' using a wand for the first time in Fantastic Beasts
Eddie Redmayne would've liked to have had at least a few years of studying at Hogwarts before picking up his wand in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. The actor, who stars as magizoologist Newt Scamander in the Harry Potter spinoff series, revealed that he suffered from "complete stage fright" after he picked up his wand for the very first time.
Christina Applegate was determined to finish the final season of Dead to Me amid multiple sclerosis diagnosis
Christina Applegate opened up about the challenges of finishing the third and final season of Dead to Me amid her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. In the summer of 2021, while in production of the Emmy-nominated dramedy, Applegate learned she had the autoimmune disease, which disrupts communication between the brain and the body. Production shut down for about five months as she began treatment.
How Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder's Dracula wedding inspired Maureen Lee Lenker's debut novel
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As an entertainment journalist, Maureen Lee Lenker has spent much of her career covering film and the romance genre for Entertainment Weekly. So, perhaps it's no surprise that her debut novel combines the best of both worlds.
Joe Russo says Disney's live-action Hercules movie will be for audiences 'trained by TikTok'
We're not entirely sure this idea can go the distance... In a Variety cover story, directors and producers Joe and Anthony Russo opened up about their involvement with Disney and a live-action version of the 1997 animated tale of the Greek hero Hercules...and it's apparently going to be inspired by TikTok?
The Crown star Dominic West says he only looks like Prince Charles 'from behind'
This may sound a bit cheeky. When EW spoke recently spoke with Dominic West about playing Prince Charles for our recent cover story about the fifth season of The Crown the actor revealed that he almost turned down the role, partly because he didn't resemble the now King Charles III.
Hasan Minhaj apologizes for Celebrity Jeopardy performance: 'I'm sorry for trying to make Jeopardy fun'
Celebrity Jeopardy fans weren't exactly buzzing over Hasan Minhaj's eccentric performance this week. The Patriot Act alum has been on the receiving end of some stern tweets from the quiz show community after he hilariously and egregiously showboated his way through Monday night's episode. Now Minhaj is attempting to make amends by issuing his deepest, most sincere apology… sort of.
Aubrey Plaza says Haley Lu Richardson 'stalked me for years' before The White Lotus season 2
There's no such thing as five feet apart for Aubrey Plaza and Haley Lu Richardson. In a recent conversation for Interview, Plaza humorously revealed that her White Lotus season 2 castmate "stalked me for years" before they ended up working together on the hit HBO series. In fact, after the two first met at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, Richardson decided to crash the premiere of Plaza's 2019 film Child's Play just to see her again.
Survivor 43 recap: Those glorious bastards have done it again
Sometimes when it comes to Survivor, it's the weird things that excite me. You know I love me an orange hat on Jeff Probst's head. Awkward and over-enthusiastic product placement is always a winner in my book, especially when players are so obsessed with scoring screen time that they go out of their way to lavish praise on subpar Jack Black movies, underwhelming Sprint phones, or mid-level chain restaurants. And the high I feel after watching that one person always left hanging on an unreciprocated high-five after winning a challenge is enough to fuel drug cartel profits for a full calendar year.
Fred Armisen reveals his SNLCalifornians character was based on Dana Carvey's son
Fred Armisen didn't need to take San Vincente to the 10 to the 405 North to find the inspiration behind Saturday Night Live's iconic Californians sketch. The Los Espookys star revealed that one of fellow SNL legend Dana Carvey's two sons provided the impetus for the cast's hilarious syrupy slow surfer accents while visiting the Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade podcast on Wednesday.
Alejandro González Iñárritu explains why he cut 22 minutes from new film Bardo
What do you do after winning the Best Director Oscar two years in a row? Alejandro González Iñárritu took a couple of years to figure out his answer. After experimenting with virtual reality in 2017, the director of Birdman and The Revenant is back on screens with Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths — a film that moves seamlessly between fiction and reality, between events taken from the director's own life and others from the history of Mexico.
Quentin Tarantino has no interest in directing a Marvel movie: 'I'm not a hired hand'
Don't expect to see Quentin Tarantino behind the camera of a superhero movie anytime soon. As fun as it might be to see Captain America dropping f-bombs or Kang the Conqueror getting killed with grotesque blood splatter, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director shot down the idea of directing a Marvel Cinematic Universe film in a new interview with the L.A. Times.
Chris Farley's early life chronicled in new graphic novel co-written by his brother Kevin
A new graphic novel will chronicle comedy legend Chris Farley's childhood journey to superstardom on Saturday Night Live and beyond. Farley's brother, fellow actor and comedian Kevin Farley, has teamed up with writer Frank Marraffino (Marvel Zombies, Dee Snider: He's Not Gonna Take It) and artist Ryan Dunlavey (The Illustrated Al: The Songs of "Weird Al" Yankovic) for Growing Up Farley: A Chris Farley Story, set to offer an intimate portrait of the comedy icon who became a breakout star on SNL in the 1990s.
Joss Whedon to direct 'The Avengers'?: Existence of God no longer in doubt
Image Credit: Albert L. Ortega/PR Photos; Marvel EntertainmentFriends, Romans, Countrygeeks, lend me your ears! Deadline brings us news that Joss Whedon is thisclose to directing the upcoming Avengers adaptation, the mega-sequel-spinoff that will bring together Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, and more Marvel superheroes. PopWatchers, I'm dying. I'm on the floor, choking on happiness, while my brain is simultaneously imploding and exploding with disbelief and rapture.
