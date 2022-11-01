Sometimes when it comes to Survivor, it's the weird things that excite me. You know I love me an orange hat on Jeff Probst's head. Awkward and over-enthusiastic product placement is always a winner in my book, especially when players are so obsessed with scoring screen time that they go out of their way to lavish praise on subpar Jack Black movies, underwhelming Sprint phones, or mid-level chain restaurants. And the high I feel after watching that one person always left hanging on an unreciprocated high-five after winning a challenge is enough to fuel drug cartel profits for a full calendar year.

2 DAYS AGO