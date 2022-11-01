Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000
With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
Legend Says Don’t Touch this Black Angel in Iowa Or You’ll Die
It's known as the creepiest urban legend in all of Iowa. It's a black angel that overlooks the grave in a cemetery. If you dare touch it, the legend says you'll die without question. Business Insider declared The Black Angel of the Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City as the most...
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Iowa
In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Iowa. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets.
KCCI.com
Iowa whiskey distiller is now TV famous
DES MOINES, Iowa — A distiller in Des Moines is now TV famous. Marquas Ashworth grew up in the western Iowa city of Carroll. That's where he started distilling his own whiskey. Wednesday night he made his debut on the series "Moonshiners - Master Distiller" on the Discovery Channel.
What’s The Longest River In Iowa? If You Said Mississippi You’re Wrong
Living right on the Mighty Mississippi River, it's easy for us to think that this would be the longest river in Iowa, right? Wrong. The Mississippi River is definitely a huge river. It is the second-longest river in North America, according to the National Park Service. It runs from the northernmost point of Lake Itasca all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico. The part of the river delta I'm from, at Memphis, has been extremely low lately and it's greatly impacting barges and the supply chain. It's also why you will see fewer river cruises docked in Davenport.
Corydon Times-Republican
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect
A resident of Ridgewood Specialty Care in Ottumwa contracted gangrene, according to state records. Inspectors also allege that a worker at the home yelled, “Shut the f--- up,” at a resident with a brain dysfunction. (Photo via Google Earth) Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West...
Iowa could lose millions in federal housing assistance
Iowa could lose tens of millions of dollars in unspent federal emergency rent assistance if state officials don’t reallocate the money to local housing initiatives before the end of this week, IMPACT director Anne Bacon tells Axios.Why it matters: Some of the money could help create long-term housing for low-income families in Iowa.But programs in other states could receive large portions of Iowa’s share if spending and allocation deadlines are not met.Catch up fast: Iowa was allocated $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program approved by Congress in late 2020. The deadline to...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Grocery Store Franchise In South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa Will Close Thanksgiving Day
As the festive holidays approach cooking is on the minds of those in charge of the Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. Making multiple trips to the grocery store stocking up on supplies to feed your family and guests. I highly recommend that you don't procrastinate and check your list more than...
Step into the Cold Shoes of Quad Cities Unsheltered with Frigid Feet Walk
There are not many fundraising walks that take place in December in the Quad Cities. But when the point of the walk is to show how brutal it can be to have to walk in Iowa and Illinois in winter, that is the perfect time to schedule a walk. That...
Iowa Governor Appeals Mask Mandate Ruling
(Des Moines, IA) — There’s another twist in the story about Iowa’s law which blocks schools from imposing mask mandates. A district court has ruled against the law. Governor Kim Reynolds says she plans to appeal. The law, passed in 2021, has already been to the U.S. Court of Appeals, which sent it back to district court for further litigation.
kjan.com
10 Communities Receive $934,430 in Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants
November 2, 2022 (DES MOINES, IA) – The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today awarded $934,430 in Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants to 10 communities around the state.In our area, the communities include: Coon Rapids; Manning; and Woodbine. The grants will benefit local improvement projects, such as historic building rehabilitation and upper story renovations.
Illinois Is One Of The Snobbiest States In America
Being smug or snobby is never considered a good thing. Though people who are smug may beg to differ. A study by Zippia claims to have the worst of the worst when it comes to the snobbiest states. Let us know what you think!. How They Got These Numbers. The...
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Illinois
When clicking on this article you most likely had Chicago in mind as the number 1 spot, but according to a new study that isn't the case. Illinois is both beloved and hated by many in America, and it has its highs and lows. Today we will be looking at the most dangerous places in Illinois.
People From Iowa Simply Cannot Pronounce Any of These 11 Words
Iowa: where we're known for saying certain things differently or flat out making up words (ope anyone?). We say "pop" instead of soda, and we're proud of it. We also say certain words wrong. Quite wrong. In fairness, there are a lot of kooky words in the English language. While...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
Iowa’s Favorite Trending TikTok Song Might Make You Scream “Chrissy Wake Up!”
Audios carry TikToks, they just do. And the most popular song to use in Iowa is one you know very well. From the 'negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it' to the 'my money don't jiggle jiggle' rap earlier this year, and all the way back to the summer's weirdly delightful "Chrissy wake up" remix, we've had a bounty of popular audios to choose from. TikToking is hilarious to watch people do in public and we all scroll through our Insta Reels or TikTok FYP while we're at work to watch 30-second videos of random stuff, don't lie.
KCCI.com
'Iowans still know boys from girls': political ad from Gov. Reynolds stirs controversy
The latest political ad from Gov. Kim Reynolds is getting some Iowans talking. The Republican governor's ad highlighted her values of faith, freedom and hard work. But one line of the commercial is under scrutiny as she says, "Here in Iowa, we know right from wrong, boys from girls." "I...
When rain will turn to snow in central Iowa Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Rain lasts through the day Friday, turning to snow showers by Saturday morning, especially in western Iowa. Heavy rain is likely Friday morning into the mid-afternoon hours. West of I-35, heavy, widespread rain should start to diminish as the evening hours approach. Showers linger a bit longer to the east, making […]
wdhn.com
Two missing Iowa teens discovered during Bay County traffic stop
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Thursday afternoon traffic stop led to authorities discovering two missing Iowa teens, according to a Florida Highway Patrol official. FHP said a Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputy told a state trooper to be on the lookout in the area of US 231 for a 2008 black Saturn Vue with Iowa tags.
B100
Davenport, IA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b100quadcities.com
Comments / 0