Ranking the remaining undefeated college football teams after Week 9
No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) will play at No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 10.
Kickoff between the Vols and Bulldogs is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the SEC East matchup from Sanford Stadium.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri.
The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
Six Football Bowl Subdivision teams remain undefeated following Week 9 games. Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, TCU and Tennessee are undefeated following Week 9.
Ahead of Week 10, Vols Wire ranks the remaining Football Bowl Subdivision undefeated teams.
