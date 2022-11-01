Read full article on original website
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Dustin Owen Britt of West End
Dustin Owen Britt, 33, a lifelong resident of West End, passed suddenly on October 29, 2022. Dusty was born January 11, 1989 and was raised in West End, NC. He worked as a carpenter. He was a very humble person, simple and fun loving. He was ever present in the background of everyone’s lives.
Obituary for Ezekiel Isaiah Thomas of Carthage
Ezekiel Isaiah Thomas, age 12, of Carthage, NC, passed away at his home on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Ezekiel was born on October 13, 2010 in Durham County, NC to Emily Beth Thomas. Ezekiel was in the 5th grade at Carthage Elementary School. He enjoyed playing video games, hunting, fishing, shooting basketball and most of all, working with his Papa.
Obituary for Wright Bronson Chandler of Southern Pines
Wright Bronson Chandler, 66, of Southern Pines, North Carolina passed away October 29, 2022 at First Health Moore Regional Hospital with his family by his side. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on February 12, 1956 to the late Charles Edwin Chandler, Jr and Mildred Bronson Chandler. Wright will be...
Obituary for Hubert Samuel Peele of Whispering Pines
Hubert Samuel Peele, age 96, of Whispering Pines, completed his earthly journey on Monday, October 31, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, surrounded by his loving family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 2:00pm at Cox Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Gregg Newton officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 1 until 2. Burial will follow at New Home Baptist Church Cemetery.
Obituary for Deborah Louise Holder of Aberdeen
Deborah (Debbie) Louise Holder of Aberdeen passed on Monday, October 31, 2022, at the age of 65. Debbie was born on February 12, 1957, to the late, Robey Ashburn and Delana Hickman. She was a loving wife, moma, and momal. Debbie enjoyed traveling to Oak Island, reading, and working on puzzles. She loved planting and gardening, but her most memorable times were with her family and friends. Debbie was a dedicated woman to not only her family but her extended work family as well. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Randy Ashburn.
Obituary for Joyce Ann Roach
Joyce Ann Roach was born Jan. 16, 1937 to Frank Welch Senior and Esther Stout of Berwick Pennsylvania. She served her country in the Women’s Army Corps. She has resided in Moore county for many years. She passed 10-30-2022. She is preceded in death by both her parents, one...
Obituary for Gerald Wayne Morgan of Robbins
Gerald Wayne Morgan, age 69, of Robbins, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at his home. Born in Montgomery County, on March 1, 1953, he was a son of the late Zeb Benjamin Morgan and Dorothy E. Horner Maness. Gerald graduated from North Moore High School and worked for...
Owner selling popular Pinehurst pub
The owner of Dugan’s Pub announced he is selling his restaurant. Alan Riley said on social media on Oct. 31 he is selling his popular Pinehurst pub to Stephen and Alley Fore, co-owners of Lighthouse at Little River in Carthage. Dugan’s Pub is a mainstay of the Pinehurst dining...
Moore County Concert Band Holiday Concert Dec. 18
The Moore County Concert Band will be performing a selection of holiday favorites on Sunday, Dec.18 at 2 p.m. in the Robert E. Lee Auditorium at Pinecrest High School.
Local fire stations collecting for Toys for Tots program
Moore County firefighters will once again partner with the Marine Corps Reserve in collecting toys in the annual “Toys-for-Tots” drive. The program was started in Los Angeles, CA when a handful of Marine Reservists distributed 5,000 toys to needy children on Christmas Eve 1947. Since its inception, over...
Southern Pines woman facing heroin charge
Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department arrested a woman from Southern Pines on alleged drug charges following a traffic stop in Pinebluff on Thursday. “On October 27, 2022, Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the 400 block of Pinebluff Cemetery Road in Pinebluff,” said Fields in a news advisory.
Pinehurst fire chief awarded Chief Fire Officer designation
Pinehurst Fire Chief Carlton Cole has successfully completed the process that awards the professional designation of “Chief Fire Officer” (CFO). The Commission on Professional Credentialing® (CPC®) met on Oct. 3, to confer the re-designation. Cole becomes one of only 1,764 CFOs worldwide. The designation program is...
Commissioners vote resource officer at each school
The Moore County Board of Commissioners Tuesday approved adding 13 school resource officers (SRO) to provide a full-time officer in each school. Currently, there are 14 SROs, bringing the total to 27. The expansion will supply a captain to supervise all officers. It will take up to 18 months to install the new officers.
Rape suspect in custody after standoff in Southern Pines
Southern Pines Police took a suspect into custody after a two and half-hour standoff at Creston Commons apartments off Felton Capel Lane. The standoff began around 4 p.m. on Wednesday when detectives, with assistance from the U.S. Marshalls Service, arrived to serve an arrest warrant on Keishawn Brown, 21, and he barricaded himself in the attic on the third floor.
Crash at Aberdeen Starbucks stops traffic
A collision at a busy Aberdeen intersection stopped traffic on U.S. 15-501 for nearly an hour on Tuesday. The wreck occurred just after 3 p.m. and resulted in two lanes of traffic being shut down. The crash occurred when a Jeep Wrangler and a Dodge Charger collided at the intersection...
