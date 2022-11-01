Deborah (Debbie) Louise Holder of Aberdeen passed on Monday, October 31, 2022, at the age of 65. Debbie was born on February 12, 1957, to the late, Robey Ashburn and Delana Hickman. She was a loving wife, moma, and momal. Debbie enjoyed traveling to Oak Island, reading, and working on puzzles. She loved planting and gardening, but her most memorable times were with her family and friends. Debbie was a dedicated woman to not only her family but her extended work family as well. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Randy Ashburn.

