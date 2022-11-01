Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowgirls Advance To ASC Soccer ChampionshipHardin-Simmons UniversityBelton, TX
Texas witness reports shape-shifting UFO 50 feet over rooftopRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Related
Belton ISD hosts job fair: Looking for teachers, substitutes and more
BELTON, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segments on Belton ISD. Belton ISD is currently hiring teachers, special education staff, professional, administrative, auxiliary and substitute positions. The district will be hosting a job fair from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 30,...
KWTX
Good News Friday: November 4, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We want to congratulate Fire Captain Dustin McGraw for receiving the Temple-Belton Exchange Club Firefighter of the year 2022 award. Also, congratulations to Temple Police Department Detective Roger Bilodeau for receiving the Police Officer of the year 2022 award. Waco ISD is proud to announce that...
KWTX
How one Central Texas school district is dealing with the impact of severe weather on students
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - Severe weather forecasts like today’s can be nerve-wracking for anyone, but especially for children who’ve been impacted personally by the impacts of bad weather. “We made the decision to make sure, if at all possible, to have our kids off of a bus and...
KWTX
Marlin residents to vote on two multi-million dollar Marlin ISD bonds that would improve schools, increase taxes
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin ISD has two multi-million dollar propositions on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election, and, while the propositions would completely renovate and revamp Marlin ISD schools and facilities, it would also increase residents’ taxes. Proposition A is a $24 million bond that would renovate...
Killeen ISD hosts virtual special-needs fair
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are on segments dealing with Killeen ISD. Killeen ISD is hosting a virtual special needs fair Nov. 3 for all ages of students preparing to transition into the workforce. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4:45...
KWTX
City of Killeen uses free program to improve citizen engagement
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen is now taking applications for its Killeen Citizens Academy, an eight-week program aimed at helping boost citizen engagement. The goal is for students who participate in the free program to learn the ins and outs of how the municipal government is operated.
Central Texans head out to the polls for the last day of early voting
CENTRAL, Texas — It's the last day Central Texans have the chance to get out and vote early. In terms of votes cast so far, the numbers are down, compared to the same time last midterms. That's why Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke are making their way across...
myfoxzone.com
Governor Greg Abbott speaks at Waco local bar
WACO, Texas — Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke to supporters in Waco at the local George's Bar on Speight Avenue. After visiting Beaumont Wednesday, the governor is hoping to get more voter turnout just in time for Election Day Nov. 8. According to the Texas Secretary of State,...
Multiple polling locations change in Waco
WACO, Texas — Several polling places in Waco are changing locations, for those who have not yet voted, these are the updated locations:. The Records Building polling place will move to the Waco Convention Center on Election Day. Due to construction at Waco High, the polling location at the...
Workforce Solutions teams up with Ft. Hood for hiring event
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is partnering with Fort Hood for the annual Hiring Red, White & You! Hiring Event for the first time ever. This event connects veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses with employers. The Killeen-Temple metro area is home to at least 64,000 veterans. The […]
Candidates make last ditch efforts, CTX sees low voter turnout
WACO, Texas — As early voting wraps up Friday, candidates in the race for Governor are making last-ditch efforts to get supporters to the polls. After spending some time in Beaumont, according to his Twitter, Governor Greg Abbott has made his way to Waco. Thursday, Abbott spoke to supporters...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Greg Abbott to speak in Waco this morning
Gov. Greg Abbott speaking at George's restaurant in Waco on Nov. 3. Credit: Meredith Haas.
UMHB's College of Humanities and Sciences hosts 'Science Saturday'
BELTON, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are UMHB-related segments. The University of Mary-Hardin Baylor's College of Humanities and Sciences will be hosting a Science Saturday for kids on Nov. 5. The event will be hosted from 9 a.m. to noon and will feature hands-on...
baylorlariat.com
Greg Abbott rounds up McLennan County to vote conservative
Gov. Greg Abbott held an event at 9 a.m. Thursday at George’s Restaurant in Waco to talk directly to voters in McLennan County, urging them to vote conservative on Election Day. Abbott spoke to a crowd of about 350 people. There were no protesters present, and there were only...
Central Texas polling offices ensuring safety
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Reports of voting intimidation incidents have been circulating across the U.S. Now some Central Texas counties want to put local voters at ease when they decide to cast their ballot in the mid-term election. As of 2020, voter intimidation was a federal crime that could...
coveleaderpress.com
Masonic Lodge in Copperas Cove recognizes two law enforcement officers at Respect for Rule of Law Ceremony
Mt. Hiram Masonic Lodge No. 595 of Copperas Cove recognized two individuals, from Central Texas College and Fort Hood, with the lodge’s award for Law Enforcement Officer of the Year during the 45th Respect for the Rule of Law ceremony held Tuesday evening at the lodge. This year’s ceremony...
Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport Concourse Needs a Name
The Killeen, Texas City Council is naming a concourse at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, and they're giving citizens of K-Town an opportunity to vote for the new name they like best. You can even recommend a name if you know of someone who deserves the honor. Still Boarding. You...
Texas Lottery generates billions in sales with some going to public schools, veterans
CEDAR PARK, Texas — On Wednesday, thousands of people played the Powerball at locations throughout Texas hoping to win over a billion dollars. That included a store in Cedar Park where a million-dollar ticket was sold on Monday. “Somebody came and just bought the ticket and won literally one...
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove police hold promotion ceremony
The Copperas Cove Police Department held a promotion ceremony in the Police Department’s Meeting Room on Oct. 28 for Rick Counter, who was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant. “The promotion process for the lieutenant position was a multi-phased process with the goal of identifying the best qualified officer for...
Strong to severe storms moving out of Central Texas
The risk of severe weather has decreased in the Austin area Friday, but severe weather still remains possible in the eastern counties.
KCEN
Waco, TX
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Waco local newshttps://www.kcentv.com/
Comments / 0