Temple, TX

KCEN

Belton ISD hosts job fair: Looking for teachers, substitutes and more

BELTON, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segments on Belton ISD. Belton ISD is currently hiring teachers, special education staff, professional, administrative, auxiliary and substitute positions. The district will be hosting a job fair from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 30,...
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: November 4, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We want to congratulate Fire Captain Dustin McGraw for receiving the Temple-Belton Exchange Club Firefighter of the year 2022 award. Also, congratulations to Temple Police Department Detective Roger Bilodeau for receiving the Police Officer of the year 2022 award. Waco ISD is proud to announce that...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Killeen ISD hosts virtual special-needs fair

KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are on segments dealing with Killeen ISD. Killeen ISD is hosting a virtual special needs fair Nov. 3 for all ages of students preparing to transition into the workforce. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4:45...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

City of Killeen uses free program to improve citizen engagement

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen is now taking applications for its Killeen Citizens Academy, an eight-week program aimed at helping boost citizen engagement. The goal is for students who participate in the free program to learn the ins and outs of how the municipal government is operated.
KILLEEN, TX
myfoxzone.com

Governor Greg Abbott speaks at Waco local bar

WACO, Texas — Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke to supporters in Waco at the local George's Bar on Speight Avenue. After visiting Beaumont Wednesday, the governor is hoping to get more voter turnout just in time for Election Day Nov. 8. According to the Texas Secretary of State,...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Multiple polling locations change in Waco

WACO, Texas — Several polling places in Waco are changing locations, for those who have not yet voted, these are the updated locations:. The Records Building polling place will move to the Waco Convention Center on Election Day. Due to construction at Waco High, the polling location at the...
WACO, TX
FOX 44 News

Workforce Solutions teams up with Ft. Hood for hiring event

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is partnering with Fort Hood for the annual Hiring Red, White & You! Hiring Event for the first time ever. This event connects veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses with employers. The Killeen-Temple metro area is home to at least 64,000 veterans. The […]
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Candidates make last ditch efforts, CTX sees low voter turnout

WACO, Texas — As early voting wraps up Friday, candidates in the race for Governor are making last-ditch efforts to get supporters to the polls. After spending some time in Beaumont, according to his Twitter, Governor Greg Abbott has made his way to Waco. Thursday, Abbott spoke to supporters...
TEXAS STATE
baylorlariat.com

Greg Abbott rounds up McLennan County to vote conservative

Gov. Greg Abbott held an event at 9 a.m. Thursday at George’s Restaurant in Waco to talk directly to voters in McLennan County, urging them to vote conservative on Election Day. Abbott spoke to a crowd of about 350 people. There were no protesters present, and there were only...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Central Texas polling offices ensuring safety

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Reports of voting intimidation incidents have been circulating across the U.S. Now some Central Texas counties want to put local voters at ease when they decide to cast their ballot in the mid-term election. As of 2020, voter intimidation was a federal crime that could...
BELL COUNTY, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Copperas Cove police hold promotion ceremony

The Copperas Cove Police Department held a promotion ceremony in the Police Department’s Meeting Room on Oct. 28 for Rick Counter, who was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant. “The promotion process for the lieutenant position was a multi-phased process with the goal of identifying the best qualified officer for...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KCEN

KCEN

