ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, WV

Child Protect’s annual turkey hand contest

By Danielle Sandler
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B0Sfl_0iubXpF600

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Child Protect’s Annual Turkey Hand Contest Event has three guest judges who will be judging the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners from turkey hand drawings submitted by children.

Trial starts for man accused of murdering 7-year-old Beckley boy

The judges this year are Karen Bowling, CEO at Princeton Community Hospital, Sgt. Mark Haynes with the WV State Police and Jordan Stuart, Mercer County school social worker.

These children who have visited the center and Starting Points Family Resource Center in recent months are the ones who participated in the event, happening today at the Starting Points Family Resource Center office at 169 Shaker Lane in Princeton at 11:00 A.M.

The top three winners will receive gift cards and a winner’s certificate. The winning turkey hand will be featured on Child Protect’s Annual Thanksgiving direct mail campaign card.

“This event is good for the community because it draws awareness to the work being done at Child Protect. Our child Advocacy Center provides services to children exposed to abuse, neglect and violence. Our Starting Point Family Resource Center provides supervised visitation services for children. And there are non-custodial caregivers, and also provides child abuse prevention education in Mercer County schools and a host of other community events and assistance to families in Mercer County who need it. The campaign draws awareness to the ongoing issue of child welfare in our community, but also highlights that each child that receives services at child protect is unique and individual. They go Above and beyond what they’ve been exposed to and taking a look at their really unique and creative Turkey hands, reminds us that these are children living in our community who need our support and help.”

Shiloh Woodard, Executive Director of Child Protective, Mercer County.

For more information about this event, please contact Shiloh Woodard, Executive Director of Child Protective, Mercer County at (304) 425-2710

Mercer County reports high early voting turnout

Continue to follow 59News for more updates on this story!

UPDATE: (November 1, 2022, 5:35 P.M.) PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Congratulations to Roman for winning the Child Protect’s Annual Turkey Hand Contest Event! And thank you to all the other participants who submitted a turkey hand!

The winning turkey hand will be featured on Child Protect’s Annual Thanksgiving direct mail campaign card, so watch out for Roman’s drawing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNS

Veterans Food Giveaway at Linda K. Epling Stadium

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are a veteran or know of one who needs help with food assistance this holiday season, you will not want to miss an upcoming food giveaway. Sponsored by the Volunteer VA Hospital in Beckley, volunteers will help out our local veterans who need food assistance at the Linda K. […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Beckley ARH welcomes new oncologist, resumes oncology services

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Beckley ARH Hospital recently welcomed oncologist/hematologist Odeth Barrett-Campbell, MD, to its team. Her arrival allows the hospital to resume services at the Beckley ARH Oncology Clinic for the first time since 2021. “Dr. Barrett-Campbell is a great addition to our family here in Beckley. Oncology services are a significant need in […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Michigan man faces 20 years for fentanyl possession in West Virginia

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — The United States Department of Justice reported a Michigan man pleaded guilty today, November 4, 2022, to distribution of fentanyl in West Virginia. According to court documents, Darion D. Jackson, 23, of Michigan sold fentanyl to an undercover officer in the Coal City area of Raleigh County where Jackson was […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Future Leaders Program makes a difference across West Virginia

CLEAR FORK, WV (WVNS) – A military organization is teaching students around the state about leadership. The West Virginia National Guard started the Future Leaders Program in 2019, with the goal to teach kids life skills and to become leaders in their community.  The program has grown since it was established to encompass eight counties […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Calfee Funeral Home to send out Christmas stockings to veterans

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Calfee Funeral Home is sending out Christmas stockings to veterans this holiday season, marking the tenth year of the special event. “We provide stockings for the community to pick up and fill with suggested items, and then we deliver them over to the VA hospital, who in turn passes them […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Beckley Area Foundation asks for help from the community

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local nonprofit organization needs your help as they renovate their headquarters. The Beckley Area Foundation recently relocated to South Kanawha street. Leaders with the foundation said the relocation and renovation cement their dedication to gathering donations to advance the community. Now they need the community’s help when it comes to […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Third man in Beckley-Philadelphia gun trafficking ring pleads guilty

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — United States Attorney Will Thompson announced Friday, November 4, 2022, a third man involved in the Beckley-Philadelphia gun trafficking ring pleaded guilty. Shyheem Woodard-Smith, also known as “Peanut” and “Nut,” 22, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to interstate travel with the intent to engage in dealing firearms without a license. Woodard-Smith admitted […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WVNS

Princeton Healthcare Center looks for people to ‘Adopt-A-Resident’ this holiday season

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A skilled nursing center in Princeton seeks donations for their residents. The Princeton Healthcare Center is doing their annual Adopt A Resident program. Emily Mounts, the Director of Social Services and Admission of the healthcare center, said they’ve had to scale back some events to follow current COVID-19 guidelines. But Mounts said it’s […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Staff and residents at Jackie Withrow celebrate Pioneer Day

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One care facility in Beckley embraced the autumn spirit with their patients on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. It was Pioneer day out at the Jackie Withrow Hospital Long term care facility. Staff dressed up in full pioneer gear, and spent the day making apple butter from scratch. Residents came out to […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Spirit of Beckley fundraiser returns after COVID hiatus

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A signature local fundraiser returned after three years as the Black Knight Country Club hosted the Spirit of Beckley’s kickoff breakfast. The Spirit of Beckley is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the YMCA of Southern West Virginia, located in downtown Beckley. Every year the fundraiser honors local individuals who […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Beckley Police Department now drop-off location for Toys For Tots

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Christmas is just around the corner and that means children in need of presents from people who care! The Beckley Police Department is going to help out with that, because it is now a drop-off location for Toys for Tots! Help Beckley Police Department bring joy to a child this Christmas […]
BECKLEY, WV
woay.com

Officer involved shooting in Mercer County

Princeton, WV (WOAY) – Members of the West Virginia State Police Special Response Team exchanged gunfire with a suspect while assisting with the service of a search warrant in Princeton. The rounds struck the Special Response vehicle and penetrated the outer jacket of one of the team members. The...
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Fayette County man convicted of first degree murder

ROBSON, WV (WVNS) – A man from Robson, Fayette County, is going to be sentenced for the first-degree murder of his neighbor. Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Prosecuting Attorney, announced today, November 3, 2022 that on November 7, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. Douglas J. Greene, age 43 of Robson, Fayette County, West Virginia, will be sentenced for […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
pcpatriot.com

ATTN PULASKI RESIDENTS: ARMED AND DANGEROUS SUBJECT

There is a heavy police presence in the Southside of the Town of Pulaski in reference to a subject JERROD CELABLEE BROWN who had stolen a police vehicle and attempted to run over 2 officers. Subject wrecked vehicle, stole additional firearms from vehicle, and is now on foot. ALL RESIDENTS...
PULASKI, VA
WVNS

The WVSP Mobile Crime Lab comes to Concord University

ATHENS, WV (WVNS)–A state agency paid a visit to Concord University on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Concord University partnered with the West Virginia State Police to bring the Mobile Crime Lab to campus. This was for students who might be interested in going into the world of Criminal Justice. Lori Pace, the Criminology Instructor at […]
ATHENS, WV
WVNS

WVNS

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy