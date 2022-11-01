Beckley events happening in November

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – As the holiday season kicks into full gear, more events are happening in our area, even in November.

Here are a few November events that are being planned in Raleigh County and the Beckley area:

Nov. 2-5 at 7 pm and Nov. 6 at 2 pm – Musical “9 to 5” by the WV Collective at The Raleigh Playhouse & Theatre

Nov. 4 – 18 (Fridays & Saturdays) – The United Way of Southern WV’s Wonderland of Trees at The Summit Bechtel Reserve

Nov. 5 – Special Events at the Wonderland of Trees – Gingerbread House Decorating; Floral Arranging; Kids painting party – Gingerbread Man – follow the United Way of Southern WV for details and learn about more events and music scheduled.

Nov. 5 – WGB / Humane Society Chili Cookoff at Weathered Ground Brewery, 5-9 pm

Nov. 6 – Marshall University Chorus and Third Ave Concert – Beckley Concert Association at WWHS, 2:30 pm

Nov. 8 – Election Day – Be sure to vote!

Nov. 8 – Sunset / Full Moon Walk / Bike Ride along the McManus Trail, 6:30 pm, meet at the Art Park, 3rd Ave lot, wearing red, white & blue for Election Day is optional

Nov. 11 – Veterans Day Parade and Celebration hosted by the American Legion Post 32 and Beckley Parade Committee, 11 am, followed by school band performances at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway; Register for the parade by November 8 at beckley.org.

Nov. 11 – Raleigh County Veterans Museum Healing Fields Ceremony, 2 pm, museum/yard on Harper Road

Nov. 18 (1-7 pm) and Nov. 19 (10am-5pm) – Believe in the Magic Christmas Craft & Vendor Show at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center

Nov. 19 – Dec. 4 (closed Nov. 24) – Ice Skating Rink at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine – watch for more details!

Nov. 25 & 26 and Dec. 2 & 3 – Appalachian Coal Town Christmas at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum

Nov. 24 – YMCA Thanksgiving Day Runs, Paul Cline YMCA Sports Complex, visit ymcaswv.com for details.

Nov. 26 – Beckley Woman’s Club may be planning a vendor show.

Dec. 3 – Beckley’s Annual Christmas Parade, 11 am, Theme: Candy Canes & Christmas Treats; register at beckley.org

Plus, check out and support local businesses’ Open Houses and Small Business Saturday throughout the month!

Stay updated with 59News for events in other cities in our area, and for a list of upcoming Christmas events!

