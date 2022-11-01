ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley events happening in November

By Harper Emch
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – As the holiday season kicks into full gear, more events are happening in our area, even in November.

59News 2022 Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway

Here are a few November events that are being planned in Raleigh County and the Beckley area:

  • Nov. 2-5 at 7 pm and Nov. 6 at 2 pm – Musical “9 to 5” by the WV Collective at The Raleigh Playhouse & Theatre
  • Nov. 4 – 18 (Fridays & Saturdays) – The United Way of Southern WV’s Wonderland of Trees at The Summit Bechtel Reserve
  • Nov. 5 – Special Events at the Wonderland of Trees – Gingerbread House Decorating; Floral Arranging; Kids painting party – Gingerbread Man – follow the United Way of Southern WV for details and learn about more events and music scheduled.
  • Nov. 5 – WGB / Humane Society Chili Cookoff at Weathered Ground Brewery, 5-9 pm
  • Nov. 6 – Marshall University Chorus and Third Ave Concert – Beckley Concert Association at WWHS, 2:30 pm
  • Nov. 8 – Election Day – Be sure to vote!
  • Nov. 8 – Sunset / Full Moon Walk / Bike Ride along the McManus Trail, 6:30 pm, meet at the Art Park, 3rd Ave lot, wearing red, white & blue for Election Day is optional
  • Nov. 11 – Veterans Day Parade and Celebration hosted by the American Legion Post 32 and Beckley Parade Committee, 11 am, followed by school band performances at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway; Register for the parade by November 8 at beckley.org.
  • Nov. 11 – Raleigh County Veterans Museum Healing Fields Ceremony, 2 pm, museum/yard on Harper Road
  • Nov. 18 (1-7 pm) and Nov. 19 (10am-5pm) – Believe in the Magic Christmas Craft & Vendor Show at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center
  • Nov. 19 – Dec. 4 (closed Nov. 24) – Ice Skating Rink at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine – watch for more details!
  • Nov. 25 & 26 and Dec. 2 & 3 – Appalachian Coal Town Christmas at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum
  • Nov. 24 – YMCA Thanksgiving Day Runs, Paul Cline YMCA Sports Complex, visit ymcaswv.com for details.
  • Nov. 26 – Beckley Woman’s Club may be planning a vendor show.
  • Dec. 3 – Beckley’s Annual Christmas Parade, 11 am, Theme: Candy Canes & Christmas Treats; register at beckley.org

Plus, check out and support local businesses’ Open Houses and Small Business Saturday throughout the month!

A $1 Million dollar Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold in WV

Stay updated with 59News for events in other cities in our area, and for a list of upcoming Christmas events!

