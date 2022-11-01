Read full article on original website
Crows able to understand the concept of recursion
Researchers at the University of Tübingen have found via experimentation that crows are capable of understanding the concept of recursion. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, Diana Liao, Katharina Brecht, Melissa Johnston and Andreas Nieder describe experiments they conducted with crows and what they learned. For...
Egg whites can be transformed into a material capable of filtering microplastics from seawater
Researchers at Princeton Engineering have found a way to turn your breakfast food into a new material that can cheaply remove salt and microplastics from seawater. The researchers used egg whites to create an aerogel, a lightweight and porous material that can be used in many types of applications, including water filtration, energy storage, and sound and thermal insulation. Craig Arnold, the Susan Dod Brown Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering and vice dean of innovation at Princeton, works with his lab to create new materials, including aerogels, for engineering applications.
A cleaner, better way to produce single-photon emitters
RIKEN researchers have created an effective source of single photons for emerging quantum technologies by adding molecules to carbon nanotubes using a reaction that occurs in the vapor phase. Quantum technologies are on the verge of revolutionizing computing and communications, promising benefits such as secure communication, ultrasensitive sensing and parallel...
Physicists shed new light on unanswered questions about glass-liquid transition
Glasses are peculiar materials exhibiting excellent and well-known properties, but also some phenomena that are still not fully understood, even though they have been studied for more than a century. In particular, researchers have not yet reached a complete description of the glass formation process, upon cooling a liquid, and the converse transition of glass to a more stable state—called supercooled liquid—when it is heated up.
Carnivore gut microbes offer insight into health of wild ecosystems
A new study finds the microbial ecosystem in the guts of wild marten (Martes americana) that live in relatively pristine natural habitat is distinct from the gut microbiome of wild marten that live in areas that are more heavily impacted by human activity. The finding highlights an emerging tool that will allow researchers and wildlife managers to assess the health of wild ecosystems.
Examining how plants steer clear of salt
To avoid salt in soil, plants can change their root direction and grow away from saline areas. University of Copenhagen researchers helped find out what makes this possible. The discovery changes our understanding of how plants change their shape and direction of growth and may help alleviate the accelerating global problem of high soil salinity on farmland.
Defect in cellular respiration renders sac fungi infertile
If a fungus has to take a circuitous route to achieve cellular respiration, it lacks the energy to build fruiting bodies. The formation of fruiting bodies for sexual reproduction is a central developmental process in fungi. Even though genetic methods have been applied in recent decades to identify a large number of factors involved in this process, we still lack an understanding of how the formation of different cell types is regulated.
Researchers reveal a galaxy sparkling with the universe's oldest star clusters
A team of Canadian astronomers, including experts from the Dunlap Institute for Astronomy & Astrophysics in the University of Toronto's Faculty of Arts & Science, have used the James Webb Telescope (JWST) to identify the most distant globular clusters ever discovered—dense groups of millions of stars that may be relics containing the first and oldest stars in the universe.
A Stone Age child buried with bird feathers, plant fibers and fur
The exceptional excavation of a Stone Age burial site was carried out in Majoonsuo, situated in the municipality of Outokumpu in Eastern Finland. The excavation produced microscopically small fragments of bird feathers, canine and small mammalian hairs, and plant fibers. The findings gained through soil analysis are unique, as organic...
Researchers use Cas9 gene scissors to establish new virus resistance in winter barley
Genome editing comes with great hopes for the improvement of crops in regards to the challenges posed by climate change, but also for breeding of disease resistance and an improved sustainability of agriculture. A research team led by the IPK Leibniz Institute has now succeeded in modifying a gene in...
Astronomers discover closest black hole to Earth
Black holes are the most extreme objects in the universe. Supermassive versions of these unimaginably dense objects likely reside at the centers of all large galaxies. Stellar-mass black holes—which weigh approximately five to 100 times the mass of the sun—are much more common, with an estimated 100 million in the Milky Way alone.
Researchers' revamped AI tool makes water dramatically safer in refugee camps
Researchers from York University's Dahdaleh Institute for Global Health Research and Lassonde School of Engineering have revamped their Safe Water Optimization Tool (SWOT) with multiple innovations that will help aid workers unlock potentially life-saving information from water-quality data regularly collected in humanitarian settings. Created in partnership with Doctors Without Borders/Médecins...
COP27 explained by experts: What is it and why should I care?
COP27 is the 27th Conference of the Parties (countries) that signed up to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The convention was established at the Rio Earth Summit in 1992, and has been ratified by 198 countries. They agreed to stabilize the production of greenhouse gases in order to prevent dangerous climate change.
Mars: Could life itself have made the planet uninhabitable?
Four billion years ago, the solar system was still young. Almost fully formed, its planets were starting to experience asteroid strikes a little less frequently. Our own planet could have become habitable as long as 3.9 billion years ago, but its primitive biosphere was much different than it is today. Life had not yet invented photosynthesis, which some 500 million years later would become its main source of energy. The primordial microbes—the common ancestors to all current life forms on Earth—in our planet's oceans therefore had to survive on another source of energy. They consumed chemicals released from inside the planet through its hydrothermal systems and volcanoes, which built up as gas in the atmosphere.
The origins of human society are more complex than we thought
In many popular accounts of human prehistory, civilization emerged in a linear fashion. Our ancestors started as Paleolithic hunter-gatherers living in small, nomadic and egalitarian bands. Later, they discovered farming and domesticated animals for food and service. Before long, they progressed to complex societies and the beginnings of the modern...
New book confronts the intersection between mobility and the climate crisis
A new book by Stephanie Sodero of the HCRI explores the intersection between fossil fuel-powered mobility and climate change and how communities and mobility need to be revolutionized in Sodero's homeland of Canada and beyond in the context of climate change. "Under the Weather: Reimagining Mobility in the Climate Crisis"...
Report says native fish overlooked as invaders in US waters
Rivers split across mountaintops and other geographic barriers may flow only a few miles from one another, but to the aquatic creatures in those waters, the separation could represent millions of years of evolutionary time. So, when an angler or a curious child moves a fish from one side of the mountain or one side of the country to the other, it's a very big deal to the fish. Some may discover a competitive advantage in a new stream, potentially disrupting eons-old ecological hierarchies.
Yeast fungus with the potential to become a global health problem
The story of Candida auris starts in 2009, when a 70-year-old Japanese woman was admitted to the Tokyo Metropolitan Geriatric Hospital. Something discharges from one of her ears, and the doctors routinely take samples of it with a cotton swab. They analyze the sample to find out what is causing the infection.
Limiting antibiotics for cows may create new dairy market
Consumers would be willing to buy milk from cows only treated with antibiotics when medically necessary—as long as the price isn't much higher than conventional milk, according to researchers at the College of Veterinary Medicine. The findings suggest conventional farmers could tap a potentially large market for this type...
Three factors that might explain why some snails survived the end-Triassic mass extinction event
A pair of researchers, one with Instituto Patagónico de Geología y Paleontología, the other with the University of Zurich, has found three possible factors that might explain why some types of snails were able to survive the end-Triassic mass extinction event. In their paper published on the open access site PLOS ONE, Mariel Ferrari and Michael Hautmann analyzed extinction patterns of snails from the period.
