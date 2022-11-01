Read full article on original website
BREAKING NEWS: Brooks Houck Arrested On Warrant Issued For His ArrestNelson County News-SentinelNelson County, KY
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Heavy Voter Turnout At Bardstown Central Polling Early VotingNelson County News-SentinelBardstown, KY
Kentucky man lands role on 'CSI' as a corpse after playing dead on TikTok for nearly a yearAmarie M.Elizabethtown, KY
Road-tripping to Bardstown? Here's what we suggest.Rachelle WrightBardstown, KY
fox56news.com
Anderson County officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man is dead Friday after an officer-involved shooting in Anderson County. Kentucky State Police said a man was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to the injuries from a shooting. Police said the event happened around 2 p.m. Police told FOX 56...
Bullitt County police locate missing woman in wooded area within minutes using new drone
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A missing person in Bullitt County was found within minutes thanks to a new police drone received just two days ago. The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office said it used its new drone to find a woman who was lost in a large wooded area of Shepherdsville, Kentucky on Friday.
q95fm.net
Two Kentucky Men Arrested Following Accusations The Pair Stole Millions Of Dollars In Ginseng
Two Kentucky men were recently arrested and charged following accusations that they broke into storage units and stole millions of dollars in ginseng. 32-year-old Daniel Scott, of Louisville, and 46-year-old William McCane, of Frankfort, are now facing multiple charges after police say they broke into several storage facilities- as well as storage sheds.
fox56news.com
Danville Police investigating vandalism to multiple buildings
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are investigating some damaged properties in downtown Danville. Police said the man shown in the surveillance footage on their Facebook page is believed to be responsible for spraying graffiti on a bank and another building on Saturday. Local business owners said the vandalism...
Kentucky children’s agency is taking ‘additional action’ against foster care facility where 7-year-old boy suffocated
The Kentucky agency charged with overseeing state youth centers said it has taken new action against the nonprofit organization that operates a Louisville foster care facility where a 7-year-old boy suffocated to death in July. The action comes days after an NBC News investigation into Brooklawn, which is owned and...
WBKO
Glasgow Police arrest and charge woman for murder
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A woman has been arrested for the death of Glasgow resident, Michael O Logsdon. On July 13, 2022, the Criminal Investigation Division of the Glasgow Police Department received a complaint regarding suspicious circumstances surrounding the recent death of Logsdon. Detectives launched a death investigation with the...
quicksie983.com
A Fatal Collision Occurred in Elizabethtown
A fatal collision occurred in Elizabethtown last night. Public Information Officer for the Elizabethtown Police Department, Chris Denham stated, “At around 8:30 Monday evening we were called to the 900 block of North Mulberry Street, in reference to a serious motor vehicle collision. A preliminary investigation indicates, a Hyundai passenger car being operated by an adult male, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of North Mulberry when it crossed into the path of an eastbound Toyota SUV being operated by an adult female.” The operator of the Hyundai was pronounced dead on the scene. The operator of the Toyota SUV was transported from the scene by Hardin County EMS with minor injuries. The investigation is currently ongoing and being handled by the Elizabethtown Police Departments Collision Reconstruction Team.
quicksie983.com
The Driver Killed in Elizabethtown Collision has been Identified
The person who was killed in the car accident on Monday night has been identified. Public Information Officer for the Elizabethtown Police Department, Chris Denham stated, “The driver killed in the Monday evening collision that occurred in the 900 block of North Mulberry street has been identified as 77 year old, Ronald Hawkins. Our most sincere thoughts and prayers go out to his family.” There are no further details currently.
wnky.com
Glasgow Auto Auction theft
GLASGOW, Ky. – In Glasgow, just off Exit 8 across from Nutrien, 3 vehicles and a trailer disappear over the weekend, leaving one local family in a tough situation. Marc and Dalana Jones of Bowling Green own the Glasgow Auto Auction and have owned the site since 2019. Up until now, they’ve had minimal issues but now they are dealing with a case of theft.
fox56news.com
Suspect in Crystal Rogers case files to open day care
A suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers files to open day care in Bardstown. Suspect in Crystal Rogers case files to open day …. A suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers files to open day care in Bardstown. WATCH: FOX 56 at the Breeders’ Cup. Breeders' Cup...
wxbc1043.com
Sherman Minton Bridge Between Louisville, New Albany To Close For Work
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge connecting Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close Nov. 28. The 59-year-old bridge is undergoing a long-term renovation. Indiana officials say it will add up to 30 years to its life. Crews are scheduled to do demolition work. Transportation officials said the suggested alternate route during the closing would be I-265 in Indiana to I-65.
wxbc1043.com
Early Monday Morning Accident Leaves Three Vehicles, Home Damaged But No Injuries
DYER (11/03/22) – A one-vehicle accident near Custer early Monday morning saw no one injured, but damage to three cars and a house. According to the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office, an eastbound vehicle on Highway 86 around 1AM was travelling at a high rate of speed ran while rounding a curve and struck a stop sign. The vehicle travelled another 300 feet, hitting two parked vehicles, flipping one over and totaling it before running into the side of the house. The driver of the car, a passenger nor any of the home’s occupants were injured.
These 7 Kentucky Counties Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Bills-Here’s How
Do you know a family struggling to pay their bills? There's a program in Kentucky that will help these seven counties with a hand up. Here's how it works. With winter weather comes colder temperatures and higher utility bills. This can cause a lot of families to fall behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program through Audubon Area Community Services has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.
WLKY.com
Elizabethtown hotel evacuated as firefighters work to get blaze under control
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Crews in Elizabethtown battled a fire in the early morning hours of Wednesday at a hotel, according to the Elizabethtown Fire Department. WLKY was on the scene as the Days Inn on North Mulberry Street was evacuated due to an early morning fire. Officials say it...
wxbc1043.com
Burn Ban For Breckinridge County Lifted Effective Wednesday Morning
HARDINSBURG (11/02/22) – Breckinridge County Judge-Executive Maurice Lucas on Tuesday afternoon rescinded the ban on outdoor burning that had been placed last month due to the dry weather. According to the document, the ban is lifted effective 8 Wednesday morning.
wxbc1043.com
Helen Bland Bradshaw
Helen Bland Bradshaw, age 89 of Louisville, KY died November 3, 2022 at Baptist Health Louisville. She is survived by her husband Roy Bradshaw of Louisville, KY; a sister, Alice Hendrick of Hardinsburg, KY; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery on Monday at 11 AM under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
jpinews.com
Solar Energy coming to Hart County brings both concerns and support
Solar energy is coming to Hart County, and it might look a little different than what most people expect. A Solar Farm, containing solar panel grids, will be placed on over 500 acres along L & N Turnpike Road (KY 335) from I-65 to Rowletts. A solar farm is a...
wxbc1043.com
Hardinsburg Rotary Club Radio Auction
It’s time for the annual Hardinsburg Rotary Club Radio Auction here on WXBC! This year’s auction can be heard on Monday, November 14th following the 4pm news or you can stop by the Breckinridge County Board of Education Annex on Bank Street for YOUR chance to get in on some great deals, with proceed benefitting Rotary-supported charities. The Hardinsburg Rotary Club Radio Auction…Monday, November 14th on the Voice of Breckinridge County….104.3, the River!
wdrb.com
CBP agents in Louisville seize package from China containing $2.5 million in counterfeit jewelry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Customers and Border Protection (CBP) agents in Louisville seized a package containing $2.5 million in counterfeit jewelry. In a news release Tuesday, CBP said the package — which arrived Oct. 26 from Hong Kong and was headed to New York — contained bracelets, necklaces and earrings:
wxbc1043.com
Ronnie Lee Grammer
Ronnie Lee Grammer, 79 of Muldraugh, died Wednesday (11/02) at his residence. He is survived by four children, Brett Anthony,Branden Lee and Christopher Matthew Grammer as well as Rhonda Renee Grammer-Majors ; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and two brothers, Michael Eugene and Harold Clyde Grammer. Funeral services will be held at 2 Eastern time Saturday (11/05) at the chapel of the Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg. Burial will follow in Garnettsville Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, and from 9:00 AM until the time of service on Saturday. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society.
