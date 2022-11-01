A fatal collision occurred in Elizabethtown last night. Public Information Officer for the Elizabethtown Police Department, Chris Denham stated, “At around 8:30 Monday evening we were called to the 900 block of North Mulberry Street, in reference to a serious motor vehicle collision. A preliminary investigation indicates, a Hyundai passenger car being operated by an adult male, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of North Mulberry when it crossed into the path of an eastbound Toyota SUV being operated by an adult female.” The operator of the Hyundai was pronounced dead on the scene. The operator of the Toyota SUV was transported from the scene by Hardin County EMS with minor injuries. The investigation is currently ongoing and being handled by the Elizabethtown Police Departments Collision Reconstruction Team.

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO