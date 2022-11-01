Effective: 2022-11-04 22:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SATURDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In the warning area...In California, highway 299 east of Alturas and the Warners above 5000 feet. In Oregon, highway 31 near Summer Lake and east of Summer Rim at 4000 ft and higher terrain above 5000 feet. In the advisory area...in California, the Warners. In Oregon, most of Lake County, including highways 140, 395, 31 near Paisley and north of Summer Lake. This includes the cities of Lakeview, Silver Lake, Paisley, and Valley Falls. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR ・ 1 HOUR AGO