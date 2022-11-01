Read full article on original website
Severe Weather Statement issued for Delta, Fannin, Hunt, Lamar by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Delta; Fannin; Hunt; Lamar THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN HUNT NORTHWESTERN HOPKINS...DELTA...SOUTHWESTERN LAMAR AND SOUTHEASTERN FANNIN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits. Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for north central Texas.
Wind Advisory issued for Central Oregon, John Day Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 22:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-05 07:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Oregon; John Day Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...John Day Basin and Central Oregon. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Greater Vancouver Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 22:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-05 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Greater Vancouver Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. * WHEN...Until 1 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Tornado Warning issued for Franklin, Sebastian by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 18:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-04 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Franklin; Sebastian The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Franklin County in west central Arkansas Sebastian County in west central Arkansas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 657 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hartford, moving northeast at 40 mph. This storm has a history of producing tornadoes. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations in or near the path include Charleston... Greenwood Lavaca... Hackett Hartford... Huntington Branch... Midland Bloomer... Washburn Excelsior... Burnville Fort Chaffee... Jenny Lind Central City... Patterson Arkola... Crossroads Witcherville... Dayton TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Wind Advisory issued for Bellevue and Vicinity, Bremerton and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 22:23:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-04 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bellevue and Vicinity; Bremerton and Vicinity; East Puget Sound Lowlands; Hood Canal Area; Seattle and Vicinity; Southwest Interior; Tacoma Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Southwest Interior, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 22:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SATURDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In the warning area...In California, highway 299 east of Alturas and the Warners above 5000 feet. In Oregon, highway 31 near Summer Lake and east of Summer Rim at 4000 ft and higher terrain above 5000 feet. In the advisory area...in California, the Warners. In Oregon, most of Lake County, including highways 140, 395, 31 near Paisley and north of Summer Lake. This includes the cities of Lakeview, Silver Lake, Paisley, and Valley Falls. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 22:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-05 07:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon. In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Special Weather Statement issued for Vernon by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-05 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for west central Louisiana...and southeastern Texas. Target Area: Vernon Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Vernon Parish, southeastern Tyler, northern Newton, Hardin and eastern Jasper Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1211 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Hornbeck to near Thicket. Movement was east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Jasper, Leesville, Silsbee, Newton, Kirbyville, Kountze, Sour Lake, Anacoco, Warren, Town Bluff, Thicket, Toledo Bend Dam, Saratoga, Call, Fred, Wildwood, Burkeville, New Llano, Hornbeck and Votaw. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baker, Bradford, Eastern Alachua, Southern Columbia, Union by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Eastern Alachua; Southern Columbia; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Putnam DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile in dense fog and smoke. * WHERE...Baker, Union, Bradford, Eastern Alachua, Southern Columbia, Western Clay, Western Alachua and Western Putnam Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of smoke from an area fire and fog from low level moisture will combine for low visibilities.
High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 15:51:00 Expires: 2022-11-06 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR NORTH FACING REEFS UNTIL 6 PM SUNDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Hazardous surf of 8 to 10 feet tonight and 7 to 9 feet on Sunday. Expect dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...North facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Western Okanogan County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-03 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Western Okanogan County WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 10 and 20 inches possible. Winds at ridgetops could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Western Okanogan County County especially Highway 20 Washington Pass * WHEN...From this afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-06 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM PDT SATURDAY TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...From 11 PM PDT Saturday to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Wind Advisory issued for Central Willamette Valley, Greater Portland Metro Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 22:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-05 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Willamette Valley; Greater Portland Metro Area; South Willamette Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. * WHEN...Until 1 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
High Wind Warning issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Everett and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 22:23:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-05 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Everett and Vicinity HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Everett and Vicinity and Admiralty Inlet Area. * WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
High Wind Warning issued for Upper Hood River Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 22:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-04 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Upper Hood River Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Upper Hood River Valley. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Chinati Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Chinati Mountains HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Chinati Mountains. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
High Wind Warning issued for Simcoe Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 22:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-05 07:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Simcoe Highlands HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. In Washington, Simcoe Highlands. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Freeze Warning issued for Northern Lea County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-05 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Northern Lea County FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Northern Lea County. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
High Wind Warning issued for Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 23:23:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-05 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Northern Oregon Cascades HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT SATURDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 85 mph above 4500 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington, South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 1 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tornado Warning issued for Smith, Upshur, Wood by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-04 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Smith; Upshur; Wood The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Smith County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Wood County in northeastern Texas Upshur County in northeastern Texas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 640 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Big Sandy, or 11 miles west of Gladewater, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Gladewater, Gilmer, Big Sandy, Hawkins, East Mountain, Diana, Rosewood, West Mountain, Winona, Union Grove, Midway, Red Springs, Bettie and Pritchett. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
