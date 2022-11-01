ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

intheknow.com

Parents use bubble wand to prevent toddler from wandering off in crowded places

These TikTok parents’ clever bubble wand hack is a genius way to keep toddlers occupied and prevent them from wandering off when visiting crowded places. A fun trip to the amusement park, or any crowded place, can be tricky with toddlers in tow. Fortunately, sometimes a simple bubble wand is all you need to keep little ones entertained and prevent them from wandering off, as shown in this amusing video from TikTok parents Kimmy and Steven Houghton (@houghton.family), which features an interesting take on the proverbial carrot on a stick.
ComicBook

My Hero Academia: Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Heroic Mirko Cosplay

Megan Thee Stallion has shown off her love for anime and other pop culture juggernauts with many cool ways in the past, but her latest makeover for Halloween had seen her go full hero with a cool take on My Hero Academia's Rabbit Hero Mirko! The multiple award winning artist is not only huge with fans for her music, but has broken through to whole new levels with her participation in Saturday Night Live, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and more. Now it seems like she is perfectly fit for any live-action adaptation for My Hero Academia with her take on one of its biggest heroes!
intheknow.com

Sister refuses to be maid of honor after being told she can’t bring her family: ‘What a hypocrite’

A maid of honor (MOH) pulled out of a wedding because she had children “born outside of marriage.”. She shared the incident on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. She has two children with her boyfriend of 10 years. Her sister Nina has two children from a previous boyfriend and is pregnant with her current fiance Dan’s child. Nina and Dan have been together for two years.
TechCrunch

Meta to ditch human-curated Facebook News stories globally

Meta, then known simply as Facebook, introduced Facebook News back in 2019, kicking off initially to a small subset of users in the U.S. before eventually expanding nationwide and into international markets starting with the U.K., Germany, Australia and France. Facebook News, essentially, is a dedicated tab inside Facebook that...
intheknow.com

Girlfriend reacts to boyfriend doing a joint Halloween costume with another woman: ‘Awkward’

A college student is wondering if she crossed the line by matching her Halloween costume with her best friend. She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for advice. She and her friend Josh have been friends since they were kids. A year ago, Josh started dating Lydia. Lydia doesn’t seem to like Josh and the Reddit poster’s friendship.
The Independent

Kendall Jenner dons ‘iconic’ cucumber costume for Halloween

Kendall Jenner has been hailed as “iconic” after dressing up as a cucumber for Halloween. The supermodel donned a giant cucumber slice, referencing a famous clip shown in the fifth episode of season one of The Kardashians in which she struggled to cut a cucumber.Fans were left “baffled” by her unorthodox approach to chopping vegetables and the clip became the subject of hundreds of memes. Jenner has reclaimed the moment, however, by embracing her regrettable association with the vegetable and sharing her outfit with fans on social media. Pairing swamp-green latex leggings with a giant bespoke cucumber-slice top and...
intheknow.com

Brides share wedding choices that ‘upset’ family members: ‘I chose to be barefoot’

Brides on TikTok are sharing the wedding decisions that made their family members upset. People can make totally innocuous wedding choices and still get polarizing responses. TikToker @odditieinthemaking started a prompt asking people to post their nightmare stories. Of course, she began by sharing her own. @odditieinthemaking. I loved my...
KJYO KJ103

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Share Halloween Photos Amid Breakup Rumors

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly dressed up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween. Megan shared several photos of their costumes suggesting that the couple is going strong despite recent rumors that they quietly broke up. According to People, Megan and MGK's outfits referenced the former couple's looks at the 1995 grand opening of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
intheknow.com

Small NYC bedroom gets nature-inspired makeover for just $1,000

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. On this episode of 1K Dream Room, host...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

