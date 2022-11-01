The Prescott Valley PD is accepting applications for Lateral Police Officers and Police Officer Trainees. Our next testing will be on Saturday, November 19th at 9:00 am. Why settle for just another boring job when you can work to make a difference in your community? Our officers enjoy a high rate of pay, paid insurance benefits for all full-time employees, a paid uniform allowance, an exceptional work/life balance, and tuition reimbursement, all while working for an agency that is rapidly growing with new opportunities for advancement and personal development.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ ・ 13 HOURS AGO