SignalsAZ
Barrett Propane Donates to The BreastCare Center at YRMC
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Barrett Propane recently presented a check for $6,118.11 to The BreastCare Center at Yavapai Regional Medical Center. Barrett donates annually a penny per gallon pumped through their 3000-gallon pink bobtail propane truck. “We are most grateful to Barrett Propane for their continued support...
SignalsAZ
PVPD Coffee with a Cop at Canyon Bible Church
Officers from the Prescott Valley Police Department would like to invite residents of the community to the next Coffee with a Cop. This event is held in an informal, neutral space where residents have the opportunity to discuss community issues, build relationships, and drink free coffee with the local police department.
SignalsAZ
Snow, Michael Keaton in Prescott, NASCAR, Veterans Day, Dark Psychology of Halloween | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on CAST11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona region on Cast11:
prescottenews.com
Highlands Center Holiday Bazaar this Weekend
Visit the Highlands Center prepared to peruse and purchase nature themed arts and crafts created by local artists and artisans. We expect to have over 20 vendors sharing their wares at this year’s event so stop by and pick up some unique, locally made gifts for your loved ones, or find that special item just for yourself!
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley PD to Hire Lateral and Recruit Officers
The Prescott Valley PD is accepting applications for Lateral Police Officers and Police Officer Trainees. Our next testing will be on Saturday, November 19th at 9:00 am. Why settle for just another boring job when you can work to make a difference in your community? Our officers enjoy a high rate of pay, paid insurance benefits for all full-time employees, a paid uniform allowance, an exceptional work/life balance, and tuition reimbursement, all while working for an agency that is rapidly growing with new opportunities for advancement and personal development.
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Scenic Granite Dells Acreage Added to Open Space
Mayor Goode praised Baynes, the Storm Family and all others involved in making the purchase possible. After decades of negotiation, the City of Prescott closed escrow on 302 acres of the Storm Ranch property, which adds to the iconic Granite Dells area on the northeast edge of the city. The land, valued at $8,461,808, closed escrow on Oct 5.
prescottenews.com
Lil’ old Prescott Valley has a big vote ahead on the November ballot – Bill Williams
Residents will approve or disapprove of the 210-page long-range plan through 2035. Prescott Valley, Arizona, has come a long way since cattle ranches and gold prospecting in the 1860s, and the 1960s when it was known as Lonesome Valley – a cattle ranching community. And now it is busting at its britches. One census bureau estimate says “P.V.” will be the largest town in northern Arizona, soon. The current population of 46,515 makes it the 23rd largest town in Arizona.
SignalsAZ
Pruning in the Fall: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talk about pruning and caring for your plants in the fall. Don’t forget to prep for winter! Be sure to stop by Watters for more information on fall and winter care. Check out more of The Mountain...
realestatedaily-news.com
Southwest Sunset Homes Purchases 15.12 Acres in Prescott Master-planned Community, Plans to Build Semi-luxury Homes
Scottsdale, Ariz. (Nov. 3, 2022) – Land Advisors Organization’s Prescott, Arizona, office represented the buyer, Southwest Sunset Homes, in the $4.25 million transaction, securing 15.12 acres within the Prescott Lakes master-planned community. The buyer plans to build semi-custom luxury homes on the newly-purchased 23 finished lots. Capri Barney,...
travelness.com
Arizona Fossil Creek: Hiking Trails, Map, Pro Tips
Fossil Creek is a beautiful oasis in the desert of Arizona. It is a “Wild and Scenic” river that can be accessed via Fossil Creek Road near the community of Camp Verde. This river is one of Arizonians’ favorite recreational swimming holes, and the area is home to 3 main hiking trails: Bob Bear Trail, Flume Trail, and Waterfall Trail.
theprescotttimes.com
SignalsAZ
275 Acres of Debris Burn in Granite Basin
Over the last two weeks Fire Managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District successfully treat 275 acres of debris burn piles in the Granite Basin Recreation Area where fire crews will continue to monitor them throughout the week. As forecasted high winds and precipitation moves through Prescott, Fire Managers will look...
azbigmedia.com
Cove Mesa Vineyard opens tasting room in booming Verde Valley
Cove Mesa Vineyard has officially opened its new Tasting Room in the heart of Arizona’s Verde Valley wine region. Located at the intersection of Cornville Rd. and Page Springs Rd. in Cornville, the new 3,400 sq. ft. Cove Mesa Vineyard Tasting Room is situated near the winery’s estate vineyard in the area’s bustling wine scene.
fox10phoenix.com
New Mexico murder suspect caught in northern Arizona
SELIGMAN, Ariz. - Yavapai County deputies caught a murder suspect wanted out of New Mexico in the small town of Seligman, officials said on Nov. 4. Fabian Archuleta, 39, reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest from Rio Arriba County. He faces a first-degree murder charge, but no information was released about his case.
SignalsAZ
Pile Fire Burning in the Prescott Basin on the Bradshaw RD near Goldwater Lake
Fire Managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District plan to take advantage of moisture received and burn piles of debris near Goldwater Lake south of Prescott. Ignitions are planned to start on Friday November 4, 2022, and continue through Monday, November 7, 2022, as favorable weather conditions allow. Fire managers expect smoke impacts to be light in the surrounding areas. Pile burning helps to reduce hazardous fuels in the wildland urban interface and increases ecosystem and community resilience.
SignalsAZ
Four Garner Postseason Awards For Yavapai College Women’s Soccer
After a season that featured a six-game winning streak while setting a program record for wins with eight, the Yavapai College women’s soccer team had four of its student-athletes earn postseason honors, the ACCAC announced. This season, sophomore forward Hanna Urtado, sophomore forward AJ Jones, freshman goalkeeper Morgan Trail and sophomore midfielder Mia Torres all earned First-Team All-Region honors.
theprescotttimes.com
IMPAIRED DRIVER WHO CAUSED 3-VEHICLE FATAL COLLISION FOUND GUILTY
IMPAIRED DRIVER WHO CAUSED 3-VEHICLE FATAL COLLISION FOUND GUILTY OF SECOND DEGREE MURDER. Late Friday, October 28, 2022, a Yavapai County jury found Jonathan Eugene Floyd, 44, guilty of two counts of Second-Degree Murder, four counts of Aggravated Assault, two counts of Endangerment, and one count of Criminal Damage, according to Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk. The charges stem from a fatal three vehicle collision that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 3, 2020.
prescottenews.com
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Announces New Emergency Notification System
As promised, we have retired the CodeRed alert system and have something new that we are calling alertYAVAPAI. This system will function much in the same way you are used to – sign up and receive alerts on multiple platforms – phone, email and text. Yavapai County residents...
