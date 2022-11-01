Read full article on original website
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGeorgia State
Pinky Cole Heads to Dallas November 28 for Book Tour, Celebrity ExperienceLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Tech Watch: Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Supreme Court Issues Ruling on Lindsey Graham SubpoenaNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Silkyween! Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Teyana Taylor, Kandi Burruss & More Shine At Nelly’s Marvelous Mo-Town Revue In Atlanta
Nelly closed out Halloween with his star-studded Mo-town Revue costume party that brought out Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Teyana Taylor, Polow Da Don, Johntá Austin, Lou Williams, T.I. and Tiny, Kandi and Todd, and many more for some silky good fun in Atlanta. The marvelous affair took guests back to...
Essence
Turn Your Sound On: Rubi Rose Is Hitting The 2022 Girls United Summit Stage
The seductive femcee is coming to celebrate women and girls at the 3rd annual summit. This year’s Girls United Summit is full of surprises, and what better surprise than our first performer? Introducing none other than the incomparable Rubi Rose. The 25-year-old rapper and model will take center stage...
HipHopDX.com
Nelly & Jermaine Dupri Transform Into The Temptations For Motown-Themed Birthday Party
Nelly and Jermaine Dupri may have won best Halloween costume this year after dressing up as part of the legendary group The Temptations. The St. Lunatic tapped up JD as well as Polow Da Don, Bryan Michael Cox and Johnta Austin to dress as the R&B group for his Halloween 22 The Mo-town Revue 50’s & 60’s Costume Party. The event took place on Monday (October 31) in Atlanta, Georgia, and also served as a party to celebrate Nelly’s 48th birthday.
Essence
Everything You Need To Know Before Attending This Year’s 2022 Girls United Summit
When the Girls United Summit began in 2020, it created a foundation of essential conversations, fellowship, and an overall good time. Fast forward two years later, and that foundation has grown stronger and stronger into a movement. On November 5, 2022, at 10 a.m. EST, Atlanta is the place to be for an immersive experience that young people can look forward to every year.
North West Looks All Grown Up in Leather Suit as She Heads Out for Halloween with Her Friends
North West is making the most of Halloween with a number of different costume changes that show off the 9-year-old's personality Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's little girl is growing up. It's no secret that their oldest, North, is a fan of all things spooky. Celebrating Halloween involved a number of costume changes for the 9-year-old, who showed off her dance moves and lip-synching in a TikTok with friends on Monday. North and her friends dressed as the members of R&B trio TLC, with North channeling Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas with...
Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom
In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
Queen Latifah & Son, 3, Seen In 1st Photos As They Hold Hands On Shopping Trip
Queen Latifah was photographed for the first time in public with her toddler son! The Equalizer star, 52, was beaming in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 8) as she enjoyed an afternoon of retail therapy with the adorable toddler she reportedly shares with her longtime partner Eboni Nichols. Dressed in an ultra casual ensemble of a tee, shorts, sneakers and a baseball cap, Latifah looked to be on cloud nine as she held the hand of her boy, who was too cute in his monster truck shirt.
Dwyane Wade's Ex-Wife Files Petition Objecting to Legally Change Daughter Zaya's Name
Siovaughn Funches-Wade alleged in a recent filing that Dwyane Wade is "positioned to profit from the minor child’s name and gender change" of their 15-year-old daughter Zaya Dwyane Wade's ex-wife has filed a petition objecting to legally changing the name and gender of their daughter Zaya, alleging that the former NBA star is "positioned to profit" from the change and expressing concerns that he "may be pressuring" Zaya for financial gain. The former athlete, 40, first spoke about his and ex-wife Siovaughn Funches-Wade's 15-year-old daughter coming out as transgender on a 2020...
Complex
Watch Lauryn Hill and Her Son Zion Share Heartfelt Moment Following Performance of “To Zion”
Lauryn Hill’s son Zion shared a heartfelt moment with his mother following her performance of “To Zion” at ONE MusicFest over the weekend. Shortly after performing “To Zion,” the 1998 song about her choice to keep her first child with Rohan Marley, son of Bob Marley, Lauryn was surprised onstage by Zion. The two embraced for a moment and then he returned backstage. Hill asked the crowd to make some noise for Zion before asking him to come back with her two grandchildren, Zephaniah and Azaria.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jeezy Explains How “Hip-Hop Is Dead” Beef With Nas Helped Him Communicate Better
Jeezy explains how Nas helps him realize the importance of communication. The feud between Freddie Gibbs and Jeezy finally came to an end. Over the years, Gibbs took jabs at Jeezy in interviews and songs. The Gary, IN rapper told Bootleg Kev that he ran into the Snoman at an airport, exchanged numbers and hugged it out.
Radio Host Al B. Sure! Is Awake After 2-Month Long Coma: 'I'm On the Mend'
The 54-year-old radio host encouraged his followers to stay on top of their health after waking up from a coma after two months Radio host Al B. Sure! is "making strides towards recovery" after being in a coma for the past two months, his rep confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. On Monday, the 54-year-old, whose real name is Albert Joseph Brown III, shared an update on Twitter alongside a photo from the hospital. "A very humble thank you for the prayers my @WBLS1075NYC family. I'm alive, awake, on the mend,"...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
Drake, Mary J. Blige, Morgan Wallen, Dozens More Artists and Companies Unite to ‘Protect Black Art’ and Restrict Use of Rap Lyrics in Court
Artists, industry leaders, and legal experts have joined together in a call to “Protect Black Art,” publishing an open letter in the New York Times and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution urging legislators across America to limit how creative expression can be used against defendants on trial. Specifically, it calls...
Complex
Tyler the Creator, Gucci Mane, Rae Sremmurd, and More Pay Tribute to Takeoff
Takeoff, one-third of the Migos, was shot and killed early Tuesday morning, and members of the hip-hop community have taken to social media to mourn the loss of the Atlanta rapper. According to TMZ’s report, local police in Houston, Texas were notified of a shooting “shortly after 2:30 a.m.” at...
Gucci Mane Drops Rapper Baby Racks From Label One Day After Signing Him
Gucci Mane has compiled many accomplishments, but one of his most impressive feats may be announcing the release of an artist from his label just one day after announcing their signing. On Tuesday (Nov. 1), Guwop and rapper Baby Racks confirmed the rising star’s addition to the 1017 Records roster, however, he apparently has since had a change of heart, publicizing Racks’ dismissal on Wednesday (Nov. 2). “Congratulations to @Babyracks1017 first artist to get signed and dropped in a day that dude is not signed to 1017,” the 42-year-old CEO wrote in sarcastic fashion in a Twitter post. Unfazed, the prized...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Diana Ross Gives a Master Class in Soul with These Iconic Records
Legendary singer-songwriter Diana Ross rose to fame as the lead singer of the iconic Motown group, the Supremes. The Detroit native later saw astronomical success thanks to several albums across genres, including r&b, soul, pop, and disco. Last year, the industry veteran released her 25th studio album—her first release in 15 years—a dedication project to her fans.
BOSSIP Exclusive: Tyrese, Terrence Howard & Jeremy Piven Talk Action-Thriller ‘The System,’ Prison Reform, Lil Yachty’s Impressive Scenes & More
Tyrese, Terrence Howard, and Jeremy Piven talk prison thriller 'The System,' private prison reform, and more
5-star prospects Rob Dillingham, A.J. Johnson from Kanye West's Donda Academy transfer, leaving program in shambles
In October 2021, Kanye West launched Donda Sports Academy and it quickly became an elite high school prep basketball team that was playing in top tournaments and showcases around the country. Five-star prospects Rob Dillingham and Zion Cruz were the first high-major prospects to join the team and soon others followed. West — also known as Ye — showed up periodically throughout the season and would sit courtside watching his young squad.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Quavo and Takeoff, G Herbo and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week
Now that October is in full swing, the final quarter of 2022 ushers in an array of highly anticipated hip-hop drops. A Louisiana rapper with a cult following drops a new mixtape, two relatives repping Atlanta unleash their first project as a duo, a Chicago spitter drops off the first half of a stacked double LP and more.
Angela Bassett Glows In White Gown With Sparkling Sequin & Invisible Heels at Glamour’s Women of the Year Event
Angela Bassett was a vision in white at the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Tuesday. The “Black Panther” star received the honor of the Lifetime Achievement Award for her work onstage and on the screen. Bassett looked absolutely stunning at the celebration, arriving on the red carpet in a white Pamella Roland gown. The strapless garment had a dramatic, sheer fabric that fanned out towards her neck and was decorated with sparkling silver sequins. The dress also included a fitted bodice and subtle train. To amp up the glam factor, the Emmy Award-winning actress accessorized...
