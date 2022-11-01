ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

HipHopDX.com

Nelly & Jermaine Dupri Transform Into The Temptations For Motown-Themed Birthday Party

Nelly and Jermaine Dupri may have won best Halloween costume this year after dressing up as part of the legendary group The Temptations. The St. Lunatic tapped up JD as well as Polow Da Don, Bryan Michael Cox and Johnta Austin to dress as the R&B group for his Halloween 22 The Mo-town Revue 50’s & 60’s Costume Party. The event took place on Monday (October 31) in Atlanta, Georgia, and also served as a party to celebrate Nelly’s 48th birthday.
ATLANTA, GA
Essence

Everything You Need To Know Before Attending This Year’s 2022 Girls United Summit

When the Girls United Summit began in 2020, it created a foundation of essential conversations, fellowship, and an overall good time. Fast forward two years later, and that foundation has grown stronger and stronger into a movement. On November 5, 2022, at 10 a.m. EST, Atlanta is the place to be for an immersive experience that young people can look forward to every year.
ATLANTA, GA
People

North West Looks All Grown Up in Leather Suit as She Heads Out for Halloween with Her Friends

North West is making the most of Halloween with a number of different costume changes that show off the 9-year-old's personality Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's little girl is growing up. It's no secret that their oldest, North, is a fan of all things spooky. Celebrating Halloween involved a number of costume changes for the 9-year-old, who showed off her dance moves and lip-synching in a TikTok with friends on Monday. North and her friends dressed as the members of R&B trio TLC, with North channeling Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas with...
SheKnows

Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom

In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Queen Latifah & Son, 3, Seen In 1st Photos As They Hold Hands On Shopping Trip

Queen Latifah was photographed for the first time in public with her toddler son! The Equalizer star, 52, was beaming in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 8) as she enjoyed an afternoon of retail therapy with the adorable toddler she reportedly shares with her longtime partner Eboni Nichols. Dressed in an ultra casual ensemble of a tee, shorts, sneakers and a baseball cap, Latifah looked to be on cloud nine as she held the hand of her boy, who was too cute in his monster truck shirt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Dwyane Wade's Ex-Wife Files Petition Objecting to Legally Change Daughter Zaya's Name

Siovaughn Funches-Wade alleged in a recent filing that Dwyane Wade is "positioned to profit from the minor child’s name and gender change" of their 15-year-old daughter Zaya Dwyane Wade's ex-wife has filed a petition objecting to legally changing the name and gender of their daughter Zaya, alleging that the former NBA star is "positioned to profit" from the change and expressing concerns that he "may be pressuring" Zaya for financial gain. The former athlete, 40, first spoke about his and ex-wife Siovaughn Funches-Wade's 15-year-old daughter coming out as transgender on a 2020...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Complex

Watch Lauryn Hill and Her Son Zion Share Heartfelt Moment Following Performance of “To Zion”

Lauryn Hill’s son Zion shared a heartfelt moment with his mother following her performance of “To Zion” at ONE MusicFest over the weekend. Shortly after performing “To Zion,” the 1998 song about her choice to keep her first child with Rohan Marley, son of Bob Marley, Lauryn was surprised onstage by Zion. The two embraced for a moment and then he returned backstage. Hill asked the crowd to make some noise for Zion before asking him to come back with her two grandchildren, Zephaniah and Azaria.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jeezy Explains How “Hip-Hop Is Dead” Beef With Nas Helped Him Communicate Better

Jeezy explains how Nas helps him realize the importance of communication. The feud between Freddie Gibbs and Jeezy finally came to an end. Over the years, Gibbs took jabs at Jeezy in interviews and songs. The Gary, IN rapper told Bootleg Kev that he ran into the Snoman at an airport, exchanged numbers and hugged it out.
People

Radio Host Al B. Sure! Is Awake After 2-Month Long Coma: 'I'm On the Mend'

The 54-year-old radio host encouraged his followers to stay on top of their health after waking up from a coma after two months Radio host Al B. Sure! is "making strides towards recovery" after being in a coma for the past two months, his rep confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. On Monday, the 54-year-old, whose real name is Albert Joseph Brown III, shared an update on Twitter alongside a photo from the hospital. "A very humble thank you for the prayers my @WBLS1075NYC family. I'm alive, awake, on the mend,"...
Vibe

Gucci Mane Drops Rapper Baby Racks From Label One Day After Signing Him

Gucci Mane has compiled many accomplishments, but one of his most impressive feats may be announcing the release of an artist from his label just one day after announcing their signing. On Tuesday (Nov. 1), Guwop and rapper Baby Racks confirmed the rising star’s addition to the 1017 Records roster, however, he apparently has since had a change of heart, publicizing Racks’ dismissal on Wednesday (Nov. 2). “Congratulations to @Babyracks1017 first artist to get signed and dropped in a day ‍that dude is not signed to 1017,” the 42-year-old CEO wrote in sarcastic fashion in a Twitter post. Unfazed, the prized...
GEORGIA STATE
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Diana Ross Gives a Master Class in Soul with These Iconic Records

Legendary singer-songwriter Diana Ross rose to fame as the lead singer of the iconic Motown group, the Supremes. The Detroit native later saw astronomical success thanks to several albums across genres, including r&b, soul, pop, and disco. Last year, the industry veteran released her 25th studio album—her first release in 15 years—a dedication project to her fans.
102.5 The Bone

5-star prospects Rob Dillingham, A.J. Johnson from Kanye West's Donda Academy transfer, leaving program in shambles

In October 2021, Kanye West launched Donda Sports Academy and it quickly became an elite high school prep basketball team that was playing in top tournaments and showcases around the country. Five-star prospects Rob Dillingham and Zion Cruz were the first high-major prospects to join the team and soon others followed. West — also known as Ye — showed up periodically throughout the season and would sit courtside watching his young squad.
KENTUCKY STATE
Footwear News

Angela Bassett Glows In White Gown With Sparkling Sequin & Invisible Heels at Glamour’s Women of the Year Event

Angela Bassett was a vision in white at the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Tuesday. The “Black Panther” star received the honor of the Lifetime Achievement Award for her work onstage and on the screen. Bassett looked absolutely stunning at the celebration, arriving on the red carpet in a white Pamella Roland gown. The strapless garment had a dramatic, sheer fabric that fanned out towards her neck and was decorated with sparkling silver sequins. The dress also included a fitted bodice and subtle train. To amp up the glam factor, the Emmy Award-winning actress accessorized...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

