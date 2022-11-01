Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Andrew Copp’s first goal as a Red Wing leads Detroit past Capitals
DETROIT – Andrew Copp scored his first goal as a Detroit Red Wings at an ideal moment, snapping a tie with 3:50 remaining in regulation to lift his team to a 3-1 victory over the Washington Capitals at Little Caesars Arena. Ville Husso made 33 saves as the Red...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Have the Pieces to Acquire Canucks’ Horvat
In a recent article for the Toronto Sun, Nick Kypreos wrote that hockey fans should “keep an eye on the Detroit Red Wings” if the Vancouver Canucks shop Bo Horvat at this year’s trade deadline (from ‘Leafs are more than halfway through the John Tavares contract. Was it worth it?’, Toronto Star, 10/27/22). Kypreos noted that the undetermined future of Dylan Larkin in Detroit is the reason behind it, as the Red Wings captain is seeking a deal similar to Mathew Barzal’s eight-year, $73.2 million contract. It’s certainly an intriguing prospect to think about it, but even if they can ink Larkin to an extension before the deadline, I believe that the Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman should make a push for Horvat as well.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Weekly: Raymond Returns!
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Thursday
PREGAME EVENT - PURPLE CARPET. The evening kicks off with the team's annual Purple Carpet event starting at 5:30 p.m. in the United Center Atrium. The Purple Carpet will honor fans who are currently battling cancer, in remission or walking in memory of a loved one who was lost to the disease, and the Blackhawks invite fans attending Thursday's game to come early to cheer on the honorees.
Yardbarker
Fogolin Deserves His Place in the Oilers Hall of Fame
On Thursday (Nov. 3) at Rogers Place, the inaugural class of the Edmonton Oilers Hall of Fame was inducted during a pre-game ceremony before the Oilers’ 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils. The inaugural class includes Al Hamilton, Wayne Gretzky, Jari Kurri, Grant Fuhr, Paul Coffey, Mark Messier,...
NHL
Red Wings honor 1996-97 championship team in pregame ceremony
Detroit re-raises banner, celebrates 25th anniversary of Stanley Cup title. Before taking on the Capitals, the Red Wings hold a special pregame ceremony and banner raise for the 1996-97 Stanley Cup Champions. 01:37 •. The building has changed and so have many of the hairlines and waistlines. None of that...
NHL
OILERS HOF: Smyth follows his hockey hero to Hall of Fame honour
EDMONTON, AB - It's not often you get to follow in the footsteps of your idols, but in the case of Ryan Smyth, he got to do it in his own way. The newly enshrined member of the Edmonton Oilers Hall of Fame grew up the son of a mechanic in Banff, Alberta. It was from his father he would learn the tireless work ethic that engrained him in the hearts of Oilers fans, despite being born on the cusp of Calgary Flames country.
NHL
Devils Hold Practice in Calgary | NOTEBOOK
With one game left on their road trip, the Devils aim for the Western Canada sweep. Just one game remains on the Devils Western Canada road trip with a game versus the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. After the wild victory in Edmonton on Thursday, the club was back to...
NHL
Preds Foundation, KABOOM! Partner for Eleventh Annual Playground Build
More Than 100 Volunteers Come Together to Build New Playground for Dream Streets Nashville. With the Nashville Predators away on a five-game road trip, more than 100 volunteers from the Preds front office, Foundation and partner organizations rolled up their sleeves and got to work at the 11th annual KaBOOM! playground build.
The Hockey News On The 'A': Sabres Prospects in AHL Rochester
Jacob Stoller and Patrick Williams talk about Buffalo Sabres prospects, Lukas Reichel's hot start, Jack Drury's mini slump and much more.
NHL
Ovechkin ties Gordie Howe goals record after meeting Mr. Hockey's son
DETROIT -- When Alex Ovechkin came off the ice after warmups Thursday, Mark Howe was waiting for him. The son of the late Gordie Howe knew Ovechkin had 785 goals, one shy of his dad's NHL record for goals with one team. He wanted to encourage Ovechkin in person before the Washington Capitals played the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
Bruins, Penguins Unveil Team Logos For 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic
NEW YORK (Nov. 1, 2022) - The National Hockey League, Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins today unveiled the team logos for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. The Bruins and Penguins will face off in the outdoor game at Fenway Park in Boston on Monday, Jan. 2, at 2 p.m. ET (TNT, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports).
NHL
'A NEW CHALLENGE TONIGHT'
If you could only pick one, what would your Game of the Year from the 2021-22 season be?. Most, likely, would turn to the playoffs. Everyone remembers where they were, what they were doing and who they were with when the Flames knocked off the Dallas Stars in overtime of Game 7 at the Scotibank Saddledome. Or, when the team turned back the clock and outscored the Oilers 9-6 in a second-round riot.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Husso Has Earned the Starting Role (For Now)
When NHL teams elect to use a tandem in goal, it can go a number of ways. For example, the Boston Bruins’ tandem of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark each started 39 games last season, and both had a viable case to be “the guy” for their team in the playoffs. On the other end of the spectrum, you’ll find something similar to what the Detroit Red Wings had last season.
Kevin Bieksa's Retirement Underscores Canucks Defense Woes
Kevin Bieksa's retirement day reminded Vancouver Canucks fans of his complete defensive skill. Now, the team's trying to improve their reliability on defense.
NHL
Video Review: ANA @ VAN - 17:38 of the Third Period
Explanation: Video review determined that the puck crossed the Vancouver goal line in a legal fashion, before the referee blew his whistle to stop play. Rantanen hat trick propels Avalanche by Blue Jackets in Global Series. MacKinnon has four assists for Colorado; Laine scores in hometown in Finland for Columbus.
NHL
Bruins Sign Mitchell Miller to Entry-Level Contract
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 4, that the team has signed defenseman Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract. "When I was in eighth grade, I made an extremely poor decision and acted very immaturely," said Miller. "I bullied one of my classmates. I deeply regret the incident and have apologized to the individual. Since the incident, I have come to better understand the far-reaching consequences of my actions that I failed to recognize and understand nearly seven years ago. I strive to be a better person and positively contribute to society. As a member of the Bruins organization, I will continue to participate in community programs to both educate myself and share my mistakes with others to show what a negative impact those actions can have on others. To be clear, what I did when I was 14 years old was wrong and unacceptable. There is no place in this world for being disrespectful to others and I pledge to use this opportunity to speak out against mistreating others."
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Calgary
An impressive rally on the road brings Kraken first win over Flames. When October came to an end, the NHL reported that 48-percent of all games involved a comeback win and that 17-percent of all games involved a comeback win after trailing by multiple goals. Tonight, the Kraken joined that club. They battled back from both a one and two-goal deficit to win their first game against divisional rival, Calgary. The Kraken held serve in the opening period, and even scored first, but the Flames were aggressive both on the forecheck on off the rush in the second period and two minutes into the third, it was 4-2 Calgary. But Seattle battled back. The power play ultimately found its way and the penalty kill was perfect in 7:54 of short-handed play.
NHL
Toews, Soderblom help Blackhawks defeat Kings in OT
CHICAGO -- Jonathan Toews scored 1:31 into overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 2-1 victory against the Los Angeles Kings at United Center on Thursday. Kings forward Kevin Fiala could not control a deflected puck in front of the net. Jake McCabe picked it up and found Toews for a tap-in at the far post.
NHL
HELPING VETERANS
Calgary Flames Foundation Re/Max 50/50 to support Canadian veterans and families with a multi-day jackpot. The Calgary Flames Foundation will be running a multiple day 50/50 draw over two days, November 4th through November 5th, 2022. The Calgary Flames will host their Remembrance Day Ceremony on Saturday, November 5th before they face off with the New Jersey Devils at home in the Scotiabank Saddledome.
