Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Fritter Cake Is Fall’s Best Dessert Mash-Up
I’d say 99 percent of my annual apple consumption occurs between September and November. It’s not just that I love the flavor (apples taste so much better when they’re in season), but swimming in apples also makes me really feel like it’s fall. Of course, just...
The Daily South
Fried Apple Pies
Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
The Daily South
Classic Pumpkin Pie
The perfect pumpkin pie is warmly spiced with a delicate sweetness. It manages both to herald the holiday season's arrival and bookend it, the satisfying final page on a day of family gathering and celebrations. And our recipe for Classic Pumpkin Pie does all these things beautifully—literally. We've added some...
Easy pumpkin bar recipe that's gluten-free and nutritionist approved
Check out Megan Gilmore's easy and healthy pumpkin bar recipe that's gluten-free and refined sugar free.
How to Make Pumpkin Pudding Cookies
The season for all things pumpkin starts earlier every year. And while pumpkin desserts such as pumpkin pie and pumpkin bread shine in the spotlight, what about cookies? It’s time to put pumpkin pudding cookies at the top of your fall baking list. Adding a packet of pumpkin spice...
thecountrycook.net
Pecan Pie Cheesecakes
These mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes are smooth, creamy and topped with a delicious pecan pie topping. The perfect holiday recipe to grace your dessert table!. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake so why not mash the two together and make these utterly delicious Pecan Pie Cheesecakes?! Even better is they are individual cheesecakes which makes them so much easier to serve. Perfect for holiday gatherings, these are one dessert that always goes quickly! Plus they are super simple to put together with easily available ingredients. If you want an amazing single serving dessert to share at your holiday gatherings, you have to make my Pecan Pie Cheesecake recipe.
Epicurious
Chocolate Doberge Cake
Active Time 1 hour 30 minutes Total Time 3 hours 55 minutes. As a self-proclaimed chocolate enthusiast, I must say that the chocolate version of Doberge is one of my favorite cake recipes. The sponge requires 18 eggs—that’s not a typo—coming together in one very tall, stunning cake that’s often a part of any celebration in New Orleans. You’ll need a 7-quart stand mixer or very large mixing bowl.
The Daily South
Chocolate-Pecan Chess Pie
Classic pecan pie gets its signature ooey-gooey filling from a combination of sugar, eggs, and corn syrup, but this twist on the traditional Thanksgiving dessert uses the custard base of a chess pie to achieve a similarly sticky and sweet filling. The addition of cocoa powder and semi-sweet chocolate chips add bittersweet notes that balance out the treacly, pecan studded pie.
Crumbl Cookies Brings Thanksgiving Vibes With New Cornbread Honey Cake Flavor
Halloween is the observance of the moment, but as we get ready to turn the calendar over to a new month, it's only natural that thoughts turn to late fall and Thanksgiving. Crumbl Cookies, the bakery chain known for its rotating menu, generally waits until the actual week of Thanksgiving to introduce a cornucopia of special flavors. In 2021, those get-them-before-they're-gone flavors included Cranberry White Chip (with Ocean Spray dried cranberries and white chocolate chips), Maple Cinnamon Roll (a sugar cookie with maple syrup and cinnamon roll vibes), Sugar (Candy Corn), a simple sugar cookie topped with vanilla icing and a piece of candy corn, and Pumpkin Pie, a pie crust cookie holding pumpkin pie filling and whipped cream (per Facebook).
princesspinkygirl.com
Mexican Ice Cream
This homemade Mexican Ice Cream recipe is made without frying and is so fast and easy to prepare with vanilla ice cream, crushed Frosted Flakes cereal, and cinnamon plus your preferred garnish. This creamy, crunchy treat is a twist on the traditional deep-fried dessert, served ice cream sundae-style with honey,...
ComicBook
Baskin-Robbins Introduces New Cookie Butter Ice Cream, Brings Back Turkey Cake for November
November is almost here and that means it's time for a new Flavor of the Month from Baskin-Robbins and for the new month, not only are ice cream fans getting a new sweet treat to enjoy, but the new month sees the return of an old favorite as well. On Thursday, Baskin-Robbins announced that the November Flavor of the Month is Cookie Butter and that the fan-favorite Thanksgiving dessert, the Turkey Cake, is also back for the season.
Real Simple
Pumpkin Bread
Pumpkin spice fans, rejoice! Grab that shaker of pumpkin spice from the cupboard and make this easy pumpkin bread. Calling for just 10 ingredients, this tender loaf is versatile and not overly sweet. It makes a perfect autumnal gift or a simple breakfast or snack with a cup of tea. Better yet, make this pumpkin bread to use in this (Pumpkin Bread Trifle with Pepita Streusel) for a stunning and satisfying dessert. If you’ve run out of pumpkin pie spice, make your own by mixing a few tablespoons of ground cinnamon with a couple teaspoons each of ground ginger and nutmeg, and about a teaspoon each ground cloves and allspice.
recipesgram.com
Delicious Italian Raspberry Cheesecake Mousse
This Italian raspberry cheesecake mousse is so creamy, refreshing, and very delicious! It can be a great summer choice for breakfast or after-lunch-dessert. Easy and quick to prepare – here is the recipe:. Servings 10. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 1 cup (120 grams) graham cracker crumbs. 2 tablespoons (25...
Food52
How Much Butter For Graham Cracker Crust?
Rather than trying to pick a number within a range, I would rather follow a well tested recipe from a reputable source. Baking dishes come in various sizes anyhow so the amounts of resultant pie dough can be different depending on what size dish the dough is intended to fill.
Nigel Slater’s recipe for chocolate and salted peanut biscuits
Weigh 120g of plain flour, 30g of cocoa powder and 1½ tsp of baking powder and set aside. Line a baking sheet with baking parchment. Chop 100g of dark chocolate into small pieces, setting 35g of it aside. Melt the larger quantity of chocolate in a bowl resting over a pan of simmering water. Avoid the temptation to stir. As soon as the chocolate is melted, remove from the heat.
Baskin-Robbins Classic 1970s Ice Cream Cake Is Returning For Thanksgiving This Year
Turkey Cakes are returning to the stores of ice cream giant Baskin-Robbins for Thanksgiving this year. Since the 1970s, the Turkey Cake has been a popular item at the company's stores, although it has not been available every year. It's filled with ice cream and then covered with a sweet-flavored glaze.
Food52
How many eggs are in this recipe
This question was asked twice before in 2017 shortly after the recipe was published and the author never replied. It's unlikely you'll get a response from her today. I would just go with one egg since it already has a large amount of wet ingredient (the pumpkin). If the cookie dough is way too dry, add another egg or use something else moist (milk, water, etc.).
princesspinkygirl.com
Chocolate Peppermint Cheesecake
No bake Chocolate Peppermint Cheesecake is so quick and easy to make when you lack the time to cook a crust and need some holiday dessert help stat!. Silky smooth, decadently delicious, with a sweet and tangy taste, this chocolate mint cheesecake has a fluffy filling that sits atop an Oreo cookie base, sprinkled with crushed candy, and served in time for Christmas.
recipesgram.com
Grandma’s Apple Crumble Cake
This delicious Italian apple crumble cake is ideal to enjoy for an afternoon break with a cup of coffee or tea, or for a breakfast. It is easy and simple to prepare – you will need just 10 minutes to make it plus around 40 minutes to cook. My nonna Angela used to make this crumble cake each autumn when we visited her. What makes this apple crumble cake so special is its smell that will bring you back to childhood. Here is the recipe:
Food52
Roasted Parmesan Cauliflower
Perhaps the most fun a cook can have in the kitchen is taking something very simple and straightforward and making it a little bit more special. When you cook every day (especially when you do it for a living), you jump at any opportunity to switch up the mundane. Nothing is more effortless or uncomplicated than throwing a pan of vegetables into the oven to roast. It is the easiest side dish out there. But I will be honest—roasting does not even crack my top five on the list of how I like to prepare my vegetables. However, with a few minor upgrades (including an infused oil and a generous helping of cheese), this plate of humble roasted cauliflower goes from basic to mind-blowing.
Comments / 0