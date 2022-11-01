Perhaps the most fun a cook can have in the kitchen is taking something very simple and straightforward and making it a little bit more special. When you cook every day (especially when you do it for a living), you jump at any opportunity to switch up the mundane. Nothing is more effortless or uncomplicated than throwing a pan of vegetables into the oven to roast. It is the easiest side dish out there. But I will be honest—roasting does not even crack my top five on the list of how I like to prepare my vegetables. However, with a few minor upgrades (including an infused oil and a generous helping of cheese), this plate of humble roasted cauliflower goes from basic to mind-blowing.

