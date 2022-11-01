Read full article on original website
Related
KLTV
Gregg County community comes together to reopen restaurant hit by 18-wheeler cab
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Crawfish Cove Owner Heather Goettle about reopening her restaurant in Gregg County after it was stuck by an 18-wheeler cab. Goettle stirs her gumbo and talks about the hoops she jumped through to open Friday at 11 a.m.
KLTV
VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
KLTV
WEBXTRA: Longview spokesman talks about trucks hitting Green Street bridge
Longview actor returns to Longview to direct play, workshops for schools. Weathersby says LISD teachers played an important role in his development. School districts of East Texas, Dallas, Houston at SFA teacher career fair. Updated: 6 hours ago. The districts are offering internships and jobs for education students. Athens Steel...
KLTV
VIDEO: Athens Steel Building loses entire back side of structure
The Hopkins County deputy fire marshal describes the rescue of a family from their truck when they were caught by surprise by the storm before they could get away. Don Lymbery, 76, Rodney Paulette, 67, and Michael Steven Smith, 69, appeared before Judge Travis Kitchens. Kitchens set a trial date of Jan. 17 for Lymbery, March 27 for Paulette and May 15 for Smith. All three are now scheduled to return to court on Dec. 19 to address any motions.
Weather-Related Updates From Hopkins County Emergency Management Officials
Most of Hopkins County was reported to have weathered the tornado and early evening storm with minimal damages. Structural damages reported, thus far, have been contained to one area and no injuries reported at 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to reports from city and county emergency officials. At 5:24 p.m., Sulphur...
KLTV
VIDEO: Hughes Springs City Hall, other buildings damaged in storm
The Hopkins County deputy fire marshal describes the rescue of a family from their truck when they were caught by surprise by the storm before they could get away. The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up.
KLTV
Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash
High school football association scrambles to reschedule officials due to weather. They are some of the most crucial bodies on the field for East Texas HS football games: the officials. Deputy No Billed. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Pursuit from Smith County into Longview...
KLTV
VIDEO: Morris County children rescued from home by neighbor
The Hopkins County deputy fire marshal describes the rescue of a family from their truck when they were caught by surprise by the storm before they could get away. The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up.
KLTV
18-wheeler stuck underneath Green Street bridge in Longview
High school football association scrambles to reschedule officials due to weather. They are some of the most crucial bodies on the field for East Texas HS football games: the officials. Deputy No Billed. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Pursuit from Smith County into Longview...
KLTV
VIDEO: Hughes Springs Volunteer Fire Department heavily damaged by severe weather
The Hopkins County deputy fire marshal describes the rescue of a family from their truck when they were caught by surprise by the storm before they could get away. The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up.
District: Tyler High students, staff safe after shelter in place due to suspicious vehicle
TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD says staff and students are safe after officials placed Tyler High under a "shelter in place" due to a suspicious vehicle in the campus parking lot Friday afternoon. There was no lockdown and students were placed in a shelter in place, Jennifer Hines, Tyler...
KLTV
VIDEO: Several homes in Sulphur Springs, nearby communities damaged by storm
The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up. Don Lymbery, 76, Rodney Paulette, 67, and Michael Steven Smith, 69, appeared before Judge Travis Kitchens. Kitchens set a trial date of Jan. 17 for Lymbery, March 27 for Paulette and May 15 for Smith. All three are now scheduled to return to court on Dec. 19 to address any motions.
KLTV
Animal Care Tech Killed
High school football association scrambles to reschedule officials due to weather. They are some of the most crucial bodies on the field for East Texas HS football games: the officials. Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A highway chase ended in a...
KLTV
Angelina County Judge In Court
The Hopkins County deputy fire marshal describes the rescue of a family from their truck when they were caught by surprise by the storm before they could get away. The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up.
KLTV
Pursuit Ends In Longview
The driver is not hurt and a heavy-duty wrecker is on scene. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Care and Adoption Center Animal Services Director Chris Kemper and Lead Animal Care Technician Brittany Mills about the loss of coworker Nina Allen who died in a car wreck early Sunday morning.
KLTV
Counting the Votes: How ballots are checked for accuracy
High school football association scrambles to reschedule officials due to weather. They are some of the most crucial bodies on the field for East Texas HS football games: the officials. Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A highway chase ended in a...
26-Year-Old Nina L. Allen Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Harrison County (Harrison County, TX)
According to the Texas Department Of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Harrison County on Sunday. The crash happened on I-20 after striking a stalled vehicle that was involved in another crash.
KLTV
Athens Steel Building
KLTV was given a look inside the Hughes Springs VFD building which was heavily damaged by the severe weather that came through East Texas Friday evening. Yeakley discusses what precautions they've added to alert drivers that the low bridge is ahead, and who is responsible for trucks who hit it.
KLTV
Longview actor returns to Longview to direct play, workshops for schools
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Dedrick Weathersby, Longview ISD alum who now acts on Broadway, about his workshop, play, fundraiser at LISD’s Ned E. Williams Elementary. Weathersby says LISD teachers played an important role in his development. The play will be presented Saturday at...
KLTV
Longview animal clinic workers remember coworker killed in car crash
High school football association scrambles to reschedule officials due to weather. They are some of the most crucial bodies on the field for East Texas HS football games: the officials. Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A highway chase ended in a...
Comments / 0