Smith County, TX

KLTV

VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

WEBXTRA: Longview spokesman talks about trucks hitting Green Street bridge

LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

VIDEO: Athens Steel Building loses entire back side of structure

Don Lymbery, 76, Rodney Paulette, 67, and Michael Steven Smith, 69, appeared before Judge Travis Kitchens. Kitchens set a trial date of Jan. 17 for Lymbery, March 27 for Paulette and May 15 for Smith. All three are now scheduled to return to court on Dec. 19 to address any motions.
ATHENS, TX
KLTV

VIDEO: Hughes Springs City Hall, other buildings damaged in storm

The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash

LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

VIDEO: Morris County children rescued from home by neighbor

The Hopkins County deputy fire marshal describes the rescue of a family from their truck when they were caught by surprise by the storm before they could get away.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

18-wheeler stuck underneath Green Street bridge in Longview

LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

VIDEO: Several homes in Sulphur Springs, nearby communities damaged by storm

The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Animal Care Tech Killed

LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Angelina County Judge In Court

The Hopkins County deputy fire marshal describes the rescue of a family from their truck when they were caught by surprise by the storm before they could get away. The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Pursuit Ends In Longview

LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Counting the Votes: How ballots are checked for accuracy

LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Athens Steel Building

KLTV was given a look inside the Hughes Springs VFD building which was heavily damaged by the severe weather that came through East Texas Friday evening.
ATHENS, TX
KLTV

Longview actor returns to Longview to direct play, workshops for schools

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Dedrick Weathersby, Longview ISD alum who now acts on Broadway, about his workshop, play, fundraiser at LISD’s Ned E. Williams Elementary. Weathersby says LISD teachers played an important role in his development. The play will be presented Saturday at...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Longview animal clinic workers remember coworker killed in car crash

LONGVIEW, TX

