Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Utility Stocks' Q3 Earnings to Watch on Nov 4: D, PNM & More
D - Free Report) , PNM Resources (. PPL - Free Report) , is set to announce earnings on Nov 4. The Zacks Utilities sector is expected to have benefited from a revival of demand in the commercial and industrial groups of customers. An improvement in economic conditions after the pandemic has been generating fresh demand for utility services.
Zacks.com
Is Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 4th
ARCE - Free Report) provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.4% downward over the last 60 days. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (. LPX - Free Report) is a manufacturer of home-building products....
Zacks.com
October Marks Best Month for Value ETFs Since 1978: Top Funds
IWD - Free Report) hauled in $444 million inflows last month during the broader market rally. Anemic growth in developed economies, the QE scenario and muted bond yields have kept value investing subdued in the past decade and boosted growth stocks. But the scenario is changing now. Since the growth sector relies on easy borrowing for superior growth and its value depends heavily on future earnings, a rise in long-term yields cuts the present value of companies’ future earnings.
Zacks.com
5 Top Ranked Cheap Stocks
(1:00) - Where To Find Strong and Cheap Stocks. (5:15) - Stock Screener: Tracey’s Top Stock Picks. Welcome to Episode #304 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. There...
Zacks.com
POOL's Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Down
POOL - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 results, with its earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines also increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the announcement, shares of the company declined 4.8% during trading hours on Oct 20. Negative investor sentiments were witnessed as...
Zacks.com
Should Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) Be on Your Investing Radar?
GSSC - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/28/2017. The fund is sponsored by Goldman Sachs Funds. It has amassed assets over $456.09 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Zacks.com
Occidental's (OXY) Q3 Earnings to Gain From Strong Production
OXY - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 8. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 7.9%. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results. Factors to Consider. Occidental’s third-quarter earnings are...
Zacks.com
Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Clean Harbors (CLH)
CLH - Free Report) , may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Clean Harbors is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for CLH in this report.
Zacks.com
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging H&R Block (HRB) This Year?
HRB - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. H&R Block is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 285 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
Zacks.com
Why Greif (GEF) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
Zacks.com
Should SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) Be on Your Investing Radar?
SPSM - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/08/2013. The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $4.29 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Zacks.com
Are Investors Undervaluing Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of...
Zacks.com
Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
VLO - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this oil refiner have returned +17.5%, compared...
Zacks.com
Top Analyst Reports for Bristol-Myers, Verizon & Canadian National Railway
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and Canadian National Railway Company (CNI). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
NEP or CSAN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
NEP - Free Report) and Cosan (. CSAN - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks...
Zacks.com
Avis Budget (CAR) Stock Down 2.8% Since Q3 Earnings Beat
CAR - Free Report) reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, better-than-expected results failed to impress the market as the stock has dipped 2.8% since the earnings release on Oct 31. Avis Budget Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise. Avis...
Zacks.com
Methanex's (MEOH) Earnings Lag Estimates in Q3, Sales Beat
MEOH - Free Report) logged a profit (attributable to shareholders) of $69 million or 87 cents per share in third-quarter 2022 versus $71 million or 93 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings per share (barring one-time items) in the reported quarter were 69 cents, missing the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Medifast (MED) Cuts View Despite Q3 Earnings Beat, Stock Down
MED - Free Report) delivered soft third-quarter 2022 results as both the top and bottom lines declined year over year. Results were hurt by reduced Coach productivity and cost inflation. Management lowered its guidance for 2022. Shares of the company tumbled 6.6% in the after-market trading session on Nov 3.
Zacks.com
Denali (DNLI) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates, Pipeline in Focus
DNLI - Free Report) incurred a loss of 84 cents per share for third-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 83 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 69 cents per share on higher expenses. Collaboration revenues came in at $3.6 million in the...
Comments / 0