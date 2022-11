Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is making himself at home in DC—dining out at Moon Rabbit and gushing over crab hummus at Albi, making milkshakes with Mayor Bowser, and settling in at the Wharf where he’ll operate two restaurants by next year. His first, the fast-casual Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, just opened with plenty of fried seafood and chicken, taco-like “fishwiches,” and sticky-toffee milkshakes. Next up: Hell’s Kitchen, a massive, two-story restaurant jutting into the Potomac River. It’ll serve Ramsay signatures like beef Wellington and smoking cocktails starting early next year. Lastly, his London-born all-you-can-eat slice joint, Street Pizza, is headed to Penn Quarter.

1 DAY AGO